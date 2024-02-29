Caribbean Life TV studios/ Apap Media Group Release "Object of My Infection" – Now Playing on Amazon Prime

Object of my Infection poster cast and crew behind the scenes behind the scenes

Discover the chilling depths of horror in 'Object of My Infection' – a tale of corruption, abuse, and survival

Working on 'Object of My Infection' has been an exhilarating experience. The film pushes the boundaries. Domestic violence is real and there is help available.” — Lawrence Presscott ( Founder of CLTV studios)

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, February 29, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- CLTV Studios and Apap Media Group are proud to announce the release of their latest major motion picture, " Object of My Infection ," now available for streaming exclusively on Amazon Prime Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Chris Scott and co-executive produced by Mr. Lawrence Prescott, "Object of My Infection" is a chilling exploration of horror and suspense that promises to captivate audiences worldwide. Starring Victoria C. Henry-Hampton as Emma Sanders and Wardell Richardson as Drew Sanders, the film unravels a gripping narrative centered around corruption, abuse, and a desperate bid for survival.The storyline follows Detective Drew Sanders, portrayed by Wardell Richardson, a corrupt cop entangled in an abusive marriage with his wife, Emma, played by Victoria C. Henry-Hampton. Drew's misconduct extends beyond his professional life, permeating his relationship with Emma. Meanwhile, Emma, who works at a Bio-Hazard lab, finds herself trapped in a cycle of domestic violence. Determined to break free from her husband's grip, Emma covertly employs the limited resources at her disposal to orchestrate an escape from the harrowing situation."We are thrilled to present 'Object of My Infection' to audiences worldwide," said Chris Scott . "This film delves into the darkest corners of human nature, exploring themes of corruption, abuse, and resilience in the face of unimaginable horror."Mr. Lawrence Prescott, serving as the co-executive producer, along with co-producer Alice Adams-Johnson, expressed their commitment to bringing awareness to domestic violence through this powerful cinematic narrative."Object of My Infection" represents a collaborative effort between Apap Media group and CLTV Studios, showcasing their commitment to producing high-quality, immersive cinematic experiences.Don't miss out on the suspense and thrills – watch "Object of My Infection" today on Amazon Prime.For more information visit www.objectofmyinfection.com About Apap Media Group:Apap Media Group is a leading production company dedicated to creating innovative and captivating content across various mediums. With a focus on storytelling excellence, Apap Media Group strives to entertain and inspire audiences worldwide.About CLTV Studios:Caribbean Life TV Studios is a renowned film production company in Stone Mountain, Ga known for its commitment to producing compelling and engaging cinematic experiences. With a talented team of filmmakers and creatives, CLTV Studios continues to push the boundaries of storytelling in the entertainment industry.

