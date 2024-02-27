Submit Release
ScottsMiracle-Gro at Raymond James and UBS investor conferences in March; Fireside chats featuring Matt Garth to be available via webcast

MARYSVILLE, Ohio, Feb. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE: SMG), the world’s leading marketer of branded consumer lawn and garden as well as indoor and hydroponic growing products, will participate in fireside chats at the Raymond James & Associates 45th Annual Institutional Investors Conference on Monday, March 4, and the UBS Global Consumer and Retail Conference on Wednesday, March 13, 2024.

At the Raymond James conference in Orlando, Florida, Chief Financial and Administrative Officer Matt Garth will discuss business strategies with Managing Director Joe Altobello at approximately 3:25 p.m. Eastern Time. At the UBS conference in New York, his discussion with Equity Research Analyst Peter Grom will begin at approximately noon Eastern Time.

Investors and interested parties may listen to a live webcast of both presentations from the events page of the Company’s investor relations site. Archives of the webcasts will be available on the website for 90 days.

About ScottsMiracle-Gro
With approximately $3.6 billion in sales, the Company is the world’s largest marketer of branded consumer products for lawn and garden care. The Company’s brands are among the most recognized in the industry. The Company’s Scotts®, Miracle-Gro®, and Ortho® brands are market-leading in their categories. The Company’s wholly-owned subsidiary, The Hawthorne Gardening Company, is a leading provider of nutrients, lighting, and other materials used in the indoor and hydroponic growing segment. For additional information, visit us at www.scottsmiraclegro.com.

Forward Looking Statements
Our presentation may contain forward-looking statements that set forth anticipated results based on management’s current plans and assumptions. We caution investors that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual events or results may differ materially from those statements. Investors should familiarize themselves with the full range of risk factors that could impact our results. These can be found in our Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Contact
Aimee DeLuca
Sr. Vice President
Investor Relations
aimee.deluca@scotts.com
(937) 578-5621


