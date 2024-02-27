Open Lending Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Open Lending Corporation (Nasdaq: LPRO) (the “Company” or “Open Lending”), an industry trailblazer in lending enablement and risk analytics solutions for financial institutions, today reported financial results for its fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2023.



“We exceeded the high-end of our guidance range for certified loans and revenues in the fourth quarter, excluding a negative change in estimate associated with our profit share. In 2023, we continued to improve our product and technology and further refined our go-to-market strategy to position us well for growth,” said Keith Jezek, CEO of Open Lending. “In 2024, our priorities will be to optimize the core business as well as further expand into the bank segment. I believe our value proposition to the various players in the auto retail ecosystem is as strong as ever, and by executing on our priorities, we will be well-positioned to capture the pent-up demand as the industry inevitably recovers. I am proud of the continued execution by our team as we remain focused on our mission to change lives by making transportation affordable.”

Three Months Ended December 31, 2023 Highlights

The Company facilitated 26,263 certified loans during the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to 34,550 certified loans in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Total revenue was $14.9 million during the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to $26.8 million in the quarter of 2022. The fourth quarter of 2023 was negatively impacted by a $14.3 million reduction in estimated future profit share revenues related to business in historic vintages as compared to a $12.8 million reduction in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Gross profit was $9.6 million during the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to $21.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Net loss was $4.8 million during the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to a $4.2 million net loss in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Adjusted EBITDA was $(2.1) million during the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to $8.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2022.



Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2023 Highlights

The Company facilitated 122,984 certified loans during the year ended December 31, 2023, compared to 165,211 certified loans in the prior year.

Total revenue was $117.5 million during the year ended December 31, 2023, compared to $179.6 million in the prior year. The year ended 2023 was negatively impacted by a $22.8 million reduction in estimated future profit share revenues related to business in historic vintages as compared to a $5.7 million reduction in the prior year.

Gross profit was $95.2 million during the year ended December 31, 2023, compared to $159.6 million in the prior year.

Net income was $22.1 million during the year ended December 31, 2023, compared to $66.6 million in the prior year.

Adjusted EBITDA was $50.2 million during the year ended December 31, 2023, compared to $105.7 million in the prior year.



Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. A reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to its most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is provided in the financial table included at the end of this press release. An explanation of this measure and how it is calculated is also included under the heading “Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”

First Quarter 2024 Outlook

Based on trends into 2024, the Company is issuing its first quarter 2024 guidance ranges as follows:

Total Certified Loans 24,000 - 28,000 Total Revenue $26 - $30 million Adjusted EBITDA $10 - $14 million

The guidance provided above includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of U.S. securities laws. See “Forward-Looking Statements” below.

Conference Call

About Open Lending

Open Lending (Nasdaq: LPRO) provides loan analytics, risk-based pricing, risk modeling and default insurance to auto lenders throughout the United States. For over 20 years, we have been empowering financial institutions to create profitable auto loan portfolios with less risk and more reward. For more information, please visit www.openlending.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes certain statements that are not historical facts but are forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements related to market trends, consumer behavior and demand for automotive loans, as well as future financial performance under the heading “First Quarter 2024 Outlook” above. Forward-looking statements generally are accompanied by words such as “believe,” “may,” “will,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “expect,” “should,” “would,” “plan,” “predict,” “potential,” “seem,” “seek,” “future,” “outlook,” and similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These statements are based on various assumptions and on the current expectations of the Company’s management and are not predictions of actual performance. These forward-looking statements are provided for illustrative purposes only and are not intended to serve as, and must not be relied on by any investor as, a guarantee, an assurance, a prediction or a definitive statement of fact or probability. Actual events and circumstances are difficult or impossible to predict and will differ from assumptions. Many actual events and circumstances are beyond the Company’s control. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including general economic, market, political and business conditions; applicable taxes, inflation, supply chain disruptions including global hostilities and responses thereto, interest rates and the regulatory environment; the outcome of judicial proceedings to which Open Lending may become a party; and other risks discussed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023. If the risks materialize or assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. There may be additional risks that the Company presently does not know or that it currently believes are immaterial that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. In addition, forward-looking statements reflect the Company’s expectations, plans or forecasts of future events and views as of the date of this press release. The Company anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause its assessments to change. However, while the Company may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company’s assessments as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed upon the forward-looking statements.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The non-GAAP financial measures included in this press release are financial information that has not been prepared in accordance with GAAP. The Company uses Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin and Adjusted operating cash flows internally in analyzing our financial results and believes these measures are useful to investors, as a supplement to GAAP measures, in evaluating our ongoing operational performance. The Company believes that the use of non-GAAP financial measures provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating ongoing operating results and trends and in comparing our financial results with other companies in our industry, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures to investors.

The Company believes these measures provide useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating its operating results in the same manner as its management and board of directors. In addition, these measures provide useful measures for period-to-period comparisons of our business, as they remove the effect of certain non-cash items and certain non-recurring variable charges. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as GAAP net income excluding interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization expense of property and equipment, and share-based compensation expense. Adjusted EBITDA margin is defined as Adjusted EBITDA expressed as a percentage of total revenue. Adjusted operating cash flows is defined as Adjusted EBITDA, minus CAPEX, +/- change in contract assets.

Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measure provided in the financial statement tables included below in this press release.

OPEN LENDING CORPORATION

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited, in thousands, except share data) December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 240,206 $ 204,450 Restricted cash 6,463 4,069 Accounts receivable, net 4,616 5,721 Current contract assets, net 28,704 54,429 Income tax receivable 7,035 9,714 Other current assets 2,852 2,361 Total current assets 289,876 280,744 Fixed assets, net 3,913 2,573 Operating lease right-of-use asset, net 3,990 4,610 Contract assets 610 21,001 Deferred tax asset, net 70,113 65,128 Other assets 5,535 5,575 Total assets $ 374,037 $ 379,631 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 375 $ 288 Accrued expenses 8,131 6,388 Current portion of debt 4,688 3,750 Third-party claims administration liability 6,464 4,055 Other current liabilities 932 626 Total current liabilities 20,590 15,107 Long-term debt, net of deferred financing costs 139,357 143,683 Operating lease liabilities 3,450 4,082 Other liabilities 5,060 3,935 Total liabilities 168,457 166,807 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized and none issued and outstanding — — Common stock, $0.01 par value; 550,000,000 shares authorized, 128,198,185 shares issued and 118,819,795 shares outstanding as of December 31, 2023 and 128,198,185 shares issued and 123,646,059 shares outstanding as of December 31, 2022 1,282 1,282 Additional paid-in capital 502,032 499,625 Accumulated deficit (193,749 ) (215,819 ) Treasury stock at cost, 9,378,390 shares at December 31, 2023 and 4,552,126 at December 31, 2022 (103,985 ) (72,264 ) Total stockholders’ equity 205,580 212,824 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 374,037 $ 379,631





OPEN LENDING CORPORATION

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited, in thousands, except share data) Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenue Program fees $ 13,482 $ 18,309 $ 64,092 $ 80,611 Profit share (1,132 ) 6,066 43,301 90,056 Claims administration and other service fees 2,589 2,446 10,067 8,927 Total revenue 14,939 26,821 117,460 179,594 Cost of services 5,365 4,896 22,282 19,968 Gross profit 9,574 21,925 95,178 159,626 Operating expenses General and administrative 12,002 11,165 43,043 35,950 Selling and marketing 4,349 4,148 17,485 17,856 Research and development 1,500 1,839 5,575 8,205 Total operating expenses 17,851 17,152 66,103 62,011 Operating income (loss) (8,277 ) 4,773 29,075 97,615 Interest expense (2,820 ) (2,297 ) (10,661 ) (5,832 ) Interest income 3,018 1,627 10,335 1,995 Other expense, net 118 1 109 (238 ) Income (loss) before income taxes (7,961 ) 4,104 28,858 93,540 Income tax expense (benefit) (3,119 ) 8,293 6,788 26,920 Net income (loss) $ (4,842 ) $ (4,189 ) $ 22,070 $ 66,620 Net income (loss) per common share Basic $ (0.04 ) $ (0.03 ) $ 0.18 $ 0.53 Diluted $ (0.04 ) $ (0.03 ) $ 0.18 $ 0.53 Weighted average common shares outstanding Basic 119,366,013 125,763,245 120,826,644 126,108,329 Diluted 119,680,269 125,794,209 121,474,880 126,261,614





OPEN LENDING CORPORATION

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited, in thousands) Year Ended December 31, 2023 2022 Cash flows from operating activities Net income (loss) $ 22,070 $ 66,620 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities: Share-based compensation 9,492 5,449 Depreciation and amortization of fixed assets 1,159 915 Amortization of debt issuance costs 428 424 Non-cash operating lease cost 620 579 Deferred income taxes (4,985 ) 375 Other 15 — Changes in assets & liabilities: Accounts receivable, net 1,105 804 Contract assets, net 46,116 37,527 Other current and non-current assets (507 ) (2,685 ) Accounts payable 86 (996 ) Accrued expenses 1,183 2,405 Income tax receivable, net 2,699 (8,369 ) Operating lease liabilities (561 ) (495 ) Third-party claims administration liability 2,409 1,005 Other current and non-current liabilities 1,329 3,873 Net cash provided by operating activities 82,658 107,431 Cash flows from investing activities Purchase of property and equipment (123 ) (238 ) Capitalized software development costs (2,055 ) (386 ) Net cash used in investing activities (2,178 ) (624 ) Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from term loans — 150,000 Payments on term loans (3,750 ) (123,594 ) Payments on revolving facility — (25,000 ) Payment of deferred financing cost — (976 ) Shares repurchased (37,322 ) (18,018 ) Shares withheld for taxes related to restricted stock units (1,258 ) (209 ) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (42,330 ) (17,797 ) Net change in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash 38,150 89,010 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at the beginning of the period 208,519 119,509 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of the period $ 246,669 $ 208,519 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information: Interest paid $ 10,313 $ 3,520 Income tax paid, net $ 9,075 $ 36,112 Non-cash investing and financing: Share-based compensation for capitalized software development $ 88 $ — Capitalized software development costs accrued but not paid $ 248 $ — Accrued excise tax associated with share repurchases $ 314 $ —





OPEN LENDING CORPORATION

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Unaudited, in thousands) Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net income (loss) $ (4,842 ) $ (4,189 ) $ 22,070 $ 66,620 Non-GAAP adjustments: Interest expense 2,820 2,297 10,661 5,832 Income tax expense (benefit) (3,119 ) 8,293 6,788 26,920 Depreciation and amortization of fixed assets 335 235 1,159 915 Share-based compensation expense 2,666 1,885 9,492 5,449 Total adjustments 2,702 12,710 28,100 39,116 Adjusted EBITDA $ (2,140 ) $ 8,521 $ 50,170 $ 105,736 Total revenue $ 14,939 $ 26,821 $ 117,460 $ 179,594 Adjusted EBITDA margin (14)% 32 % 43 % 59 % Adjusted operating cash flows (1) Adjusted EBITDA $ (2,140 ) $ 8,521 $ 50,170 $ 105,736 CAPEX (590 ) 13 (2,178 ) (624 ) Decrease (increase) in contract assets, net 19,917 24,511 46,116 37,527 Adjusted operating cash flows $ 17,187 $ 33,045 $ 94,108 $ 142,639

(1) Adjusted operating cash flows is defined as Adjusted EBITDA, minus CAPEX, +/- change in contract assets.