Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,667 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 426,858 in the last 365 days.

Open Lending Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Open Lending Corporation (Nasdaq: LPRO) (the “Company” or “Open Lending”), an industry trailblazer in lending enablement and risk analytics solutions for financial institutions, today reported financial results for its fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2023.

“We exceeded the high-end of our guidance range for certified loans and revenues in the fourth quarter, excluding a negative change in estimate associated with our profit share. In 2023, we continued to improve our product and technology and further refined our go-to-market strategy to position us well for growth,” said Keith Jezek, CEO of Open Lending. “In 2024, our priorities will be to optimize the core business as well as further expand into the bank segment. I believe our value proposition to the various players in the auto retail ecosystem is as strong as ever, and by executing on our priorities, we will be well-positioned to capture the pent-up demand as the industry inevitably recovers. I am proud of the continued execution by our team as we remain focused on our mission to change lives by making transportation affordable.”

Three Months Ended December 31, 2023 Highlights

  • The Company facilitated 26,263 certified loans during the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to 34,550 certified loans in the fourth quarter of 2022.
  • Total revenue was $14.9 million during the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to $26.8 million in the quarter of 2022. The fourth quarter of 2023 was negatively impacted by a $14.3 million reduction in estimated future profit share revenues related to business in historic vintages as compared to a $12.8 million reduction in the fourth quarter of 2022.
  • Gross profit was $9.6 million during the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to $21.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2022.
  • Net loss was $4.8 million during the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to a $4.2 million net loss in the fourth quarter of 2022.
  • Adjusted EBITDA was $(2.1) million during the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to $8.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2023 Highlights

  • The Company facilitated 122,984 certified loans during the year ended December 31, 2023, compared to 165,211 certified loans in the prior year.
  • Total revenue was $117.5 million during the year ended December 31, 2023, compared to $179.6 million in the prior year. The year ended 2023 was negatively impacted by a $22.8 million reduction in estimated future profit share revenues related to business in historic vintages as compared to a $5.7 million reduction in the prior year.
  • Gross profit was $95.2 million during the year ended December 31, 2023, compared to $159.6 million in the prior year.
  • Net income was $22.1 million during the year ended December 31, 2023, compared to $66.6 million in the prior year.
  • Adjusted EBITDA was $50.2 million during the year ended December 31, 2023, compared to $105.7 million in the prior year.

Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. A reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to its most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is provided in the financial table included at the end of this press release. An explanation of this measure and how it is calculated is also included under the heading “Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”

First Quarter 2024 Outlook

Based on trends into 2024, the Company is issuing its first quarter 2024 guidance ranges as follows:

Total Certified Loans 24,000 - 28,000  
Total Revenue $26 - $30 million  
Adjusted EBITDA $10 - $14 million  

The guidance provided above includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of U.S. securities laws. See “Forward-Looking Statements” below.

Conference Call
Open Lending will host a conference call to discuss the fourth quarter and full year 2023 financial results today at 5:00 pm ET. The conference call will be webcast live from the Company's investor relations website at https://investors.openlending.com/ under the “Events” section. The conference call can also be accessed live over the phone by dialing (877) 407-4018, or for international callers (201) 689-8471; the conference ID is 13743278. An archive of the webcast will be available at the same location on the website shortly after the call has concluded.

About Open Lending
Open Lending (Nasdaq: LPRO) provides loan analytics, risk-based pricing, risk modeling and default insurance to auto lenders throughout the United States. For over 20 years, we have been empowering financial institutions to create profitable auto loan portfolios with less risk and more reward. For more information, please visit www.openlending.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release includes certain statements that are not historical facts but are forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements related to market trends, consumer behavior and demand for automotive loans, as well as future financial performance under the heading “First Quarter 2024 Outlook” above. Forward-looking statements generally are accompanied by words such as “believe,” “may,” “will,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “expect,” “should,” “would,” “plan,” “predict,” “potential,” “seem,” “seek,” “future,” “outlook,” and similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These statements are based on various assumptions and on the current expectations of the Company’s management and are not predictions of actual performance. These forward-looking statements are provided for illustrative purposes only and are not intended to serve as, and must not be relied on by any investor as, a guarantee, an assurance, a prediction or a definitive statement of fact or probability. Actual events and circumstances are difficult or impossible to predict and will differ from assumptions. Many actual events and circumstances are beyond the Company’s control. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including general economic, market, political and business conditions; applicable taxes, inflation, supply chain disruptions including global hostilities and responses thereto, interest rates and the regulatory environment; the outcome of judicial proceedings to which Open Lending may become a party; and other risks discussed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023. If the risks materialize or assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. There may be additional risks that the Company presently does not know or that it currently believes are immaterial that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. In addition, forward-looking statements reflect the Company’s expectations, plans or forecasts of future events and views as of the date of this press release. The Company anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause its assessments to change. However, while the Company may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company’s assessments as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed upon the forward-looking statements.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures
The non-GAAP financial measures included in this press release are financial information that has not been prepared in accordance with GAAP. The Company uses Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin and Adjusted operating cash flows internally in analyzing our financial results and believes these measures are useful to investors, as a supplement to GAAP measures, in evaluating our ongoing operational performance. The Company believes that the use of non-GAAP financial measures provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating ongoing operating results and trends and in comparing our financial results with other companies in our industry, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures to investors.

The Company believes these measures provide useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating its operating results in the same manner as its management and board of directors. In addition, these measures provide useful measures for period-to-period comparisons of our business, as they remove the effect of certain non-cash items and certain non-recurring variable charges. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as GAAP net income excluding interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization expense of property and equipment, and share-based compensation expense. Adjusted EBITDA margin is defined as Adjusted EBITDA expressed as a percentage of total revenue. Adjusted operating cash flows is defined as Adjusted EBITDA, minus CAPEX, +/- change in contract assets.

Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measure provided in the financial statement tables included below in this press release.

Contact:
ICR for Open Lending
Investors
openlending@icrinc.com 

OPEN LENDING CORPORATION
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited, in thousands, except share data)
 
    December 31, 2023   December 31, 2022
Assets        
Current assets        
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 240,206     $ 204,450  
Restricted cash     6,463       4,069  
Accounts receivable, net     4,616       5,721  
Current contract assets, net     28,704       54,429  
Income tax receivable     7,035       9,714  
Other current assets     2,852       2,361  
Total current assets     289,876       280,744  
Fixed assets, net     3,913       2,573  
Operating lease right-of-use asset, net     3,990       4,610  
Contract assets     610       21,001  
Deferred tax asset, net     70,113       65,128  
Other assets     5,535       5,575  
Total assets   $ 374,037     $ 379,631  
Liabilities and stockholders’ equity        
Current liabilities        
Accounts payable   $ 375     $ 288  
Accrued expenses     8,131       6,388  
Current portion of debt     4,688       3,750  
Third-party claims administration liability     6,464       4,055  
Other current liabilities     932       626  
Total current liabilities     20,590       15,107  
Long-term debt, net of deferred financing costs     139,357       143,683  
Operating lease liabilities     3,450       4,082  
Other liabilities     5,060       3,935  
Total liabilities     168,457       166,807  
Commitments and contingencies        
Stockholders’ equity        
Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized and none issued and outstanding            
Common stock, $0.01 par value; 550,000,000 shares authorized, 128,198,185 shares issued and 118,819,795 shares outstanding as of December 31, 2023 and 128,198,185 shares issued and 123,646,059 shares outstanding as of December 31, 2022     1,282       1,282  
Additional paid-in capital     502,032       499,625  
Accumulated deficit     (193,749 )     (215,819 )
Treasury stock at cost, 9,378,390 shares at December 31, 2023 and 4,552,126 at December 31, 2022     (103,985 )     (72,264 )
Total stockholders’ equity     205,580       212,824  
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity   $ 374,037     $ 379,631  


OPEN LENDING CORPORATION
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Unaudited, in thousands, except share data)
 
  Three Months Ended
December 31,		   Year Ended December 31,
    2023       2022       2023       2022  
Revenue              
Program fees $ 13,482     $ 18,309     $ 64,092     $ 80,611  
Profit share   (1,132 )     6,066       43,301       90,056  
Claims administration and other service fees   2,589       2,446       10,067       8,927  
Total revenue   14,939       26,821       117,460       179,594  
Cost of services   5,365       4,896       22,282       19,968  
Gross profit   9,574       21,925       95,178       159,626  
Operating expenses              
General and administrative   12,002       11,165       43,043       35,950  
Selling and marketing   4,349       4,148       17,485       17,856  
Research and development   1,500       1,839       5,575       8,205  
Total operating expenses   17,851       17,152       66,103       62,011  
Operating income (loss)   (8,277 )     4,773       29,075       97,615  
Interest expense   (2,820 )     (2,297 )     (10,661 )     (5,832 )
Interest income   3,018       1,627       10,335       1,995  
Other expense, net   118       1       109       (238 )
Income (loss) before income taxes   (7,961 )     4,104       28,858       93,540  
Income tax expense (benefit)   (3,119 )     8,293       6,788       26,920  
Net income (loss) $ (4,842 )   $ (4,189 )   $ 22,070     $ 66,620  
Net income (loss) per common share              
Basic $ (0.04 )   $ (0.03 )   $ 0.18     $ 0.53  
Diluted $ (0.04 )   $ (0.03 )   $ 0.18     $ 0.53  
Weighted average common shares outstanding              
Basic   119,366,013       125,763,245       120,826,644       126,108,329  
Diluted   119,680,269       125,794,209       121,474,880       126,261,614  


OPEN LENDING CORPORATION
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(Unaudited, in thousands)
 
    Year Ended December 31,
      2023       2022  
Cash flows from operating activities        
Net income (loss)   $ 22,070     $ 66,620  
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:        
Share-based compensation     9,492       5,449  
Depreciation and amortization of fixed assets     1,159       915  
Amortization of debt issuance costs     428       424  
Non-cash operating lease cost     620       579  
Deferred income taxes     (4,985 )     375  
Other     15        
Changes in assets & liabilities:        
Accounts receivable, net     1,105       804  
Contract assets, net     46,116       37,527  
Other current and non-current assets     (507 )     (2,685 )
Accounts payable     86       (996 )
Accrued expenses     1,183       2,405  
Income tax receivable, net     2,699       (8,369 )
Operating lease liabilities     (561 )     (495 )
Third-party claims administration liability     2,409       1,005  
Other current and non-current liabilities     1,329       3,873  
Net cash provided by operating activities     82,658       107,431  
Cash flows from investing activities        
Purchase of property and equipment     (123 )     (238 )
Capitalized software development costs     (2,055 )     (386 )
Net cash used in investing activities     (2,178 )     (624 )
Cash flows from financing activities        
Proceeds from term loans           150,000  
Payments on term loans     (3,750 )     (123,594 )
Payments on revolving facility           (25,000 )
Payment of deferred financing cost           (976 )
Shares repurchased     (37,322 )     (18,018 )
Shares withheld for taxes related to restricted stock units     (1,258 )     (209 )
Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities     (42,330 )     (17,797 )
Net change in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash     38,150       89,010  
Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at the beginning of the period     208,519       119,509  
Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of the period   $ 246,669     $ 208,519  
Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:        
Interest paid   $ 10,313     $ 3,520  
Income tax paid, net   $ 9,075     $ 36,112  
Non-cash investing and financing:        
Share-based compensation for capitalized software development   $ 88     $  
Capitalized software development costs accrued but not paid   $ 248     $  
Accrued excise tax associated with share repurchases   $ 314     $  


OPEN LENDING CORPORATION
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(Unaudited, in thousands)
 
  Three Months Ended December 31,   Year Ended December 31,
    2023       2022       2023       2022  
Net income (loss) $ (4,842 )   $ (4,189 )   $ 22,070     $ 66,620  
Non-GAAP adjustments:              
Interest expense   2,820       2,297       10,661       5,832  
Income tax expense (benefit)   (3,119 )     8,293       6,788       26,920  
Depreciation and amortization of fixed assets   335       235       1,159       915  
Share-based compensation expense   2,666       1,885       9,492       5,449  
Total adjustments   2,702       12,710       28,100       39,116  
Adjusted EBITDA $ (2,140 )   $ 8,521     $ 50,170     $ 105,736  
Total revenue $ 14,939     $ 26,821     $ 117,460     $ 179,594  
Adjusted EBITDA margin (14)%     32 %     43 %     59 %
               
Adjusted operating cash flows(1)              
Adjusted EBITDA $ (2,140 )   $ 8,521     $ 50,170     $ 105,736  
CAPEX   (590 )     13       (2,178 )     (624 )
Decrease (increase) in contract assets, net   19,917       24,511       46,116       37,527  
Adjusted operating cash flows $ 17,187     $ 33,045     $ 94,108     $ 142,639  

(1) Adjusted operating cash flows is defined as Adjusted EBITDA, minus CAPEX, +/- change in contract assets.


Primary Logo

You just read:

Open Lending Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more