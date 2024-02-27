Ambarella, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Feb. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMBA), an edge AI semiconductor company, today announced fourth quarter and full year fiscal 2024 financial results for the period ended January 31, 2024.



Revenue for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024 was $51.6 million, down 38.1% from $83.3 million in the same period in fiscal 2023. For the fiscal year ended January 31, 2024, revenue was $226.5 million, down 32.9% from $337.6 million for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2023.

Gross margin under U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024 was 59.8%, compared with 59.6% for the same period in fiscal 2023. For the fiscal year ended January 31, 2024, GAAP gross margin was 60.4%, compared with 61.9% for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2023.

GAAP net loss for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024 was $60.6 million, or loss per diluted ordinary share of $1.50, compared with a GAAP net loss of $11.1 million, or loss per diluted ordinary share of $0.29, for the same period in fiscal 2023. GAAP net loss for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2024 was $169.4 million, or loss per diluted ordinary share of $4.25. This compares with GAAP net loss of $65.4 million, or loss per diluted ordinary share of $1.70, for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2023. For the fourth quarter and full fiscal year ended January 31, 2024, GAAP net loss included a one-time income tax charge of $22.7 million establishing a valuation allowance on certain U.S. deferred tax assets that are deemed more-likely-than-not to be unrealizable in the foreseeable future.



Financial results on a non-GAAP basis for the fourth quarter and full year fiscal 2024 are as follows:

Gross margin on a non-GAAP basis for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024 was 62.5%, compared with 63.5% for the same period in fiscal 2023. For the fiscal year ended January 31, 2024, non-GAAP gross margin was 63.3%, compared with 63.9% for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2023.

Non-GAAP net loss for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024 was $9.8 million, or loss per diluted ordinary share of $0.24. This compares with non-GAAP net income of $8.9 million, or earnings per diluted ordinary share of $0.23, for the same period in fiscal 2023. Non-GAAP net loss for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2024 was $33.1 million, or loss per diluted ordinary share of $0.83. This compares with non-GAAP net income of $43.1 million, or earnings per diluted ordinary share of $1.10, for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2023.

Based on information available as of today, Ambarella is offering the following guidance for the first quarter of fiscal year 2025, ended April 30, 2024:

Revenue is expected to be between $52.0 million and $56.0 million

Gross margin on a non-GAAP basis is expected to be between 61.5% and 63.0%

Non-GAAP operating expenses are expected to be between $46.0 million and $49.0 million



Ambarella reports gross margin, net income (loss) and earnings (losses) per share in accordance with GAAP and, additionally, on a non-GAAP basis. Non-GAAP financial information excludes the impact of stock-based compensation, acquisition-related costs and restructuring expense adjusted for the associated tax impact, which includes the effect of recognition or release of valuation allowances on deferred tax assets. A reconciliation of the GAAP to non-GAAP gross margin, net income (loss) and earnings (losses) per share for the periods presented, as well as a description of the items excluded from the non-GAAP calculations, is included in the financial statements portion of this press release.

Total cash, cash equivalents and marketable debt securities on hand at the end of the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024 was $219.9 million, compared with $222.3 million at the end of the prior quarter and $206.9 million at the end of the same quarter a year ago.

“We expect to return to revenue growth in fiscal year 2025, due to the strength of our AI products and the early actions we took to help our customers navigate their excess inventory. Looking beyond, we aim to restore growth and profitability while continuing to drive our edge AI inference R&D focus,” said Fermi Wang, President and CEO. “In the last year our key achievements included the continued ramp of our first 5 nanometer AI processor, CV5, which paves the way for our newer 5nm products. We sampled three new 5 nanometer AI processors; N1, CV72AQ and CV3-AD685, introduced our GenAI edge strategy and built-out our CV3 platform with the ongoing commercialization of our autonomous driving software stack modules and our centrally processed HD radar perception software.”

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The company has provided in this release non-GAAP financial information, including non-GAAP gross margin, net income (loss), and earnings (losses) per share, as a supplement to the consolidated financial statements, which are prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). Non-GAAP financial information excludes the impact of stock-based compensation, acquisition-related costs and restructuring expense adjusted for the associated income tax effect. The income tax effect adjustment consists of tax effect of items excluded from our non-GAAP measures, as well as recognition or release of any valuation allowances on deferred tax assets. A valuation allowance is a non-cash adjustment primarily reflecting estimates made in calculation of current and deferred income taxes based on estimated future taxable profits in the United States, that are not directly attributable to our consolidated operating performance. Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures internally in analyzing the company’s financial results to assess operational performance and when planning, forecasting and analyzing future periods. Further, the company believes these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors because they allow for greater transparency with respect to key financial metrics that the company uses in making operating decisions and because the company believes that investors and analysts use them to help assess the health of its business and for comparison to other companies. The company’s definitions of its non-GAAP financial measures may differ from the definitions used by other companies and, therefore, comparability may be limited, and other companies may not publish these non-GAAP financial measures. Non-GAAP results are presented for supplemental informational purposes only for understanding the company’s operating results. The non-GAAP information should not be considered a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with GAAP and may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies.

With respect to its financial results for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2024, the company has provided below reconciliations of its non-GAAP financial measures to its most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. With respect to the company’s expectations for the first quarter of fiscal year 2025, a reconciliation of the company’s guidance for non-GAAP gross margin and non-GAAP operating expenses to the closest corresponding GAAP measure is not available without unreasonable efforts due to the high variability and low visibility with respect to the charges excluded from these non-GAAP measures. We expect the variability of the above charges to have a significant, and potentially unpredictable, impact on our future GAAP financial results.

AMBARELLA, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except share and per share data) (unaudited) Three Months Ended January 31, Twelve Months Ended January 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenue $ 51,616 $ 83,321 $ 226,474 $ 337,606 Cost of revenue 20,763 33,676 89,657 128,672 Gross profit 30,853 49,645 136,817 208,934 Operating expenses: Research and development 51,992 53,054 215,052 204,946 Selling, general and administrative 20,575 20,031 76,325 78,244 Total operating expenses 72,567 73,085 291,377 283,190 Loss from operations (41,714 ) (23,440 ) (154,560 ) (74,256 ) Other income, net 2,107 1,825 6,030 3,318 Loss before income taxes (39,607 ) (21,615 ) (148,530 ) (70,938 ) Provision (benefit) for income taxes 21,000 (10,510 ) 20,887 (5,552 ) Net loss $ (60,607 ) $ (11,105 ) $ (169,417 ) $ (65,386 ) Net loss per share attributable to ordinary shareholders: Basic $ (1.50 ) $ (0.29 ) $ (4.25 ) $ (1.70 ) Diluted $ (1.50 ) $ (0.29 ) $ (4.25 ) $ (1.70 ) Weighted-average shares used to compute net loss per share attributable to ordinary shareholders: Basic 40,384,743 38,898,290 39,878,872 38,363,638 Diluted 40,384,743 38,898,290 39,878,872 38,363,638

The following tables present details of stock-based compensation, acquisition-related costs and restructuring expense included in each functional line item in the consolidated statements of operations above:

Three Months Ended January 31, Twelve Months Ended January 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 (unaudited, in thousands) Stock-based compensation: Cost of revenue $ 647 $ 2,526 $ 3,341 $ 3,597 Research and development 17,950 17,461 72,759 71,236 Selling, general and administrative 9,923 9,120 35,216 36,325 Total stock-based compensation $ 28,520 $ 29,107 $ 111,316 $ 111,158

Three Months Ended January 31, Twelve Months Ended January 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 (unaudited, in thousands) Acquisition-related costs: Cost of revenue $ 757 $ 757 $ 3,028 $ 3,028 Research and development — — — — Selling, general and administrative 520 488 2,080 2,066 Total acquisition-related costs $ 1,277 $ 1,245 $ 5,108 $ 5,094





Three Months Ended January 31, Twelve Months Ended January 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 (unaudited, in thousands) Restructuring expense: Cost of revenue $ — $ — $ 66 $ — Research and development 36 — 708 — Selling, general and administrative 68 — 182 — Total restructuring expense $ 104 $ — $ 956 $ —

The difference between GAAP and non-GAAP gross margin was 2.7% and 3.9%, or $1.4 million and $3.3 million, for the three months ended January 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively. The difference between GAAP and non-GAAP gross margin was 2.9% and 2.0%, or $6.4 million and $6.6 million, for the fiscal years ended January 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively. The differences were due to the effect of stock-based compensation, amortization of acquisition-related costs and restructuring expense.

AMBARELLA, INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS (LOSSES) PER SHARE (in thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended January 31, Twelve Months Ended January 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 (unaudited) GAAP net loss $ (60,607 ) $ (11,105 ) $ (169,417 ) $ (65,386 ) Non-GAAP adjustments: Stock-based compensation expense 28,520 29,107 111,316 111,158 Acquisition-related costs 1,277 1,245 5,108 5,094 Restructuring expense 104 — 956 — Income tax effect 20,881 (10,310 ) 18,971 (7,785 ) Non-GAAP net income (loss) $ (9,825 ) $ 8,937 $ (33,066 ) $ 43,081 GAAP - diluted weighted average shares 40,384,743 38,898,290 39,878,872 38,363,638 Non-GAAP - diluted weighted average shares 40,384,743 39,639,253 39,878,872 39,135,313 GAAP - diluted net loss per share $ (1.50 ) $ (0.29 ) $ (4.25 ) $ (1.70 ) Non-GAAP adjustments: Stock-based compensation expense 0.71 0.75 2.79 2.90 Acquisition-related costs 0.03 0.03 0.13 0.13 Restructuring expense — — 0.02 — Income tax effect 0.52 (0.27 ) 0.48 (0.20 ) Effect of Non-GAAP - diluted weighted average shares — 0.01 — (0.03 ) Non-GAAP - diluted net income (loss) per share $ (0.24 ) $ 0.23 $ (0.83 ) $ 1.10

During the three months ended January 31, 2024, we recorded a valuation allowance of $22.7 million on certain deferred tax assets according to GAAP. Based on current forecasts of future taxable income in the United States, we believe it is more-likely-than-not that we will not benefit from these deferred tax assets. This valuation allowance was excluded from non-GAAP tax expense for the three and twelve months ended January 31, 2024, and is included in the “income tax effect” line in the above table.

AMBARELLA, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited, in thousands) January 31, January 31, 2024 2023 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 144,914 $ 113,541 Marketable debt securities 75,013 93,322 Accounts receivable, net 24,950 51,987 Inventories 29,043 40,486 Restricted cash 7 8 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 6,230 5,288 Total current assets 280,157 304,632 Property and equipment, net 10,439 11,814 Deferred tax assets, non-current 234 19,276 Intangible assets, net 55,136 58,497 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 5,250 8,339 Goodwill 303,625 303,625 Other non-current assets 2,814 4,012 Total assets $ 657,655 $ 710,195 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable 28,503 17,845 Accrued and other current liabilities 48,598 56,655 Operating lease liabilities, current 3,443 3,539 Income taxes payable 1,541 4,112 Deferred revenue, current 894 1,311 Total current liabilities 82,979 83,462 Operating lease liabilities, non-current 1,896 5,097 Other long-term liabilities 12,909 15,548 Total liabilities 97,784 104,107 Shareholders' equity: Preference shares — — Ordinary shares 18 18 Additional paid-in capital 694,967 572,076 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (183 ) (492 ) Retained earnings (accumulated deficit) (134,931 ) 34,486 Total shareholders’ equity 559,871 606,088 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 657,655 $ 710,195

