Kronos Bio Announces Participation in 44th Annual Cowen Health Care Conference

SAN MATEO, Calif. and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Feb. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kronos Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: KRON), a company dedicated to transforming the lives of those affected by cancer, today announced participation in the 44th Annual Cowen Health Care Conference, taking place March 4-6, 2024, in Boston, Massachusetts.



Kronos Bio President and Chief Executive Officer Norbert Bischofberger, Ph.D., will participate in the “Novel Oncology Targets” panel discussion on Tuesday, March 5, at 9:10 a.m. ET.

A live audio webcast of the event will be available on the Investors and Media section of the Kronos Bio website at www.kronosbio.com. A replay of the webcast will be available for 30 days following the event.

About Kronos Bio, Inc.

Kronos Bio is a biopharmaceutical company that is advancing an investigational CDK9 inhibitor compound, KB-0742, in clinical trials as a treatment for MYC-amplified solid tumors and other transcriptionally addicted solid tumors as well as a preclinical development candidate, KB-9558, targeting the KAT domain of p300 for multiple myeloma. The Company’s scientific focus is on developing medicines that target deregulated transcription, the hallmark of cancer and other serious diseases.

Kronos Bio is based in San Mateo, Calif., and has a research facility in Cambridge, Mass. For more information, visit https://www.kronosbio.com/ or follow the Company on LinkedIn.

Media Contact:

Sarah Connors

Vice President of Corporate Affairs, Kronos Bio

857-290-7305

sconnors@kronosbio.com

Investor Contact:

Margaux Bennett

Vice President, Business Development and Investor Relations, Kronos Bio

650-781-5026

mbennett@kronosbio.com