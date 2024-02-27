Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,664 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 426,846 in the last 365 days.

Kronos Bio Announces Participation in 44th Annual Cowen Health Care Conference

SAN MATEO, Calif. and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Feb. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kronos Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: KRON), a company dedicated to transforming the lives of those affected by cancer, today announced participation in the 44th Annual Cowen Health Care Conference, taking place March 4-6, 2024, in Boston, Massachusetts.

Kronos Bio President and Chief Executive Officer Norbert Bischofberger, Ph.D., will participate in the “Novel Oncology Targets” panel discussion on Tuesday, March 5, at 9:10 a.m. ET.

A live audio webcast of the event will be available on the Investors and Media section of the Kronos Bio website at www.kronosbio.com. A replay of the webcast will be available for 30 days following the event.

About Kronos Bio, Inc.
Kronos Bio is a biopharmaceutical company that is advancing an investigational CDK9 inhibitor compound, KB-0742, in clinical trials as a treatment for MYC-amplified solid tumors and other transcriptionally addicted solid tumors as well as a preclinical development candidate, KB-9558, targeting the KAT domain of p300 for multiple myeloma. The Company’s scientific focus is on developing medicines that target deregulated transcription, the hallmark of cancer and other serious diseases.

Kronos Bio is based in San Mateo, Calif., and has a research facility in Cambridge, Mass. For more information, visit https://www.kronosbio.com/ or follow the Company on LinkedIn.

Media Contact:
Sarah Connors
Vice President of Corporate Affairs, Kronos Bio
857-290-7305
sconnors@kronosbio.com

Investor Contact:
Margaux Bennett
Vice President, Business Development and Investor Relations, Kronos Bio
650-781-5026
mbennett@kronosbio.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

Kronos Bio Announces Participation in 44th Annual Cowen Health Care Conference

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Technology ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more