Jamf Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results
- Q4 total revenue year-over-year growth of 16% to $150.6 million; fiscal year total revenue growth of 17% to $560.6 million
- ARR year-over-year growth of 15% to $588.6 million as of December 31, 2023
- GAAP operating loss of $115.2 million, or (21)% of total revenue, compared to GAAP operating loss of $138.9 million, or (29)% of total revenue, in fiscal year 2022.
- Non-GAAP operating income of $45.4 million, or 8% of total revenue, compared to $25.9 million, or 5% of total revenue, for fiscal year 2022.
MINNEAPOLIS, Feb. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jamf (NASDAQ: JAMF), the standard in managing and securing Apple at work, today announced financial results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2023.
“Jamf completed 2023 with solid results as organizations choose Jamf to enable an Apple-first, modern approach to managing and securing employee devices,” said John Strosahl, Jamf CEO. “Our unique ability to deliver Trusted Access, where only trusted users on trusted devices are able to access company resources, has helped us navigate the recent headwinds related to lower device expansion.”
Fourth Quarter 2023 Financial Highlights
- ARR: ARR of $588.6 million as of December 31, 2023, an increase of 15% year-over-year.
- Revenue: Total revenue of $150.6 million, an increase of 16% year-over-year.
- Gross Profit: GAAP gross profit of $117.5 million, or 78% of total revenue, compared to $99.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. Non-GAAP gross profit of $124.1 million, or 82% of total revenue, compared to $107.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2022.
- Operating Loss/Income: GAAP operating loss of $20.3 million, or (13)% of total revenue, compared to $24.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. Non-GAAP operating income of $21.1 million, or 14% of total revenue, compared to $8.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2022.
Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Highlights
- Revenue: Total revenue of $560.6 million, an increase of 17% year-over-year.
- Gross Profit: GAAP gross profit of $434.5 million, or 78% of total revenue, compared to $359.5 million in fiscal year 2022. Non-GAAP gross profit of $460.1 million, or 82% of total revenue, compared to $390.0 million in fiscal year 2022.
- Operating Loss/Income: GAAP operating loss of $115.2 million, or (21)% of total revenue, compared to GAAP operating loss of $138.9 million in fiscal year 2022. Non-GAAP operating income of $45.4 million, or 8% of total revenue, compared to $25.9 million for fiscal year 2022.
- Cash Flow: Cash flow provided by operations of $36.0 million for fiscal year 2023, or 6% of total revenue, compared to $90.0 million for fiscal year 2022. Unlevered free cash flow of $55.4 million for fiscal year 2023, or 10% of total revenue, compared to $87.5 million for fiscal year 2022.
“We achieved significant margin improvement on both on a GAAP and non-GAAP basis in 2023 as a result of revenue outperformance and diligent cost management,” said Ian Goodkind, Jamf CFO. “As we look to the next three years, we’ll ramp up our efforts to increase profitability to align our cost structure with the current revenue growth profile of Jamf, with the goal of exceeding the Rule of 40 in 2026. I look forward to sharing more during our Investor Day on March 13th.”
A reconciliation between historical GAAP and non-GAAP information is contained in the tables below and the section titled “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below contains descriptions of these reconciliations.
Recent Business Highlights
- Ended fiscal year 2023 serving more than 75,300 customers with 32.3 million total devices on our platform.
- Achieved 33% year-over-year growth in security ARR, to $133.8 million as of December 31, 2023, representing 23% of Jamf’s total ARR.
- Launched first-to-market support for Apple Vision Pro, adding this powerful new endpoint to Jamf’s Apple-first, Apple-best security and access products, Jamf Protect and Jamf Connect.
- Announced participation in the Microsoft Security Copilot Partner Private Preview, working with Microsoft product teams to help shape product development for the first AI-powered security product that enables security professionals to respond to threats quickly using an advanced large language model (LLM) with a security-specific model that is informed by Microsoft's unique global threat intelligence and more than 65 trillion daily signals.
- Released Jamf’s annual Security 360: Annual Trends Report, analyzing the threats impacting devices used in the modern workplace.
- Profiled in the Omdia Universe on Digital Workspace Management / Unified Endpoint Management Platforms, 2024 assessment.
For the first quarter of 2024, Jamf currently expects:
- Total revenue of $148.0 to $150.0 million
- Non-GAAP operating income of $19.0 to $20.0 million
For the full year 2024, Jamf currently expects:
- Total revenue of $614.5 to $619.5 million
- Non-GAAP operating income of $89.0 to $93.0 million
To assist with modeling, for the first quarter of 2024 and full year 2024, amortization is expected to be approximately $10.2 million and $40.3 million, respectively. In addition, for the first quarter of 2024 and full year 2024, stock-based compensation and related payroll taxes are expected to be approximately $23.1 million and $110.8 million, respectively.
Jamf is unable to provide a quantitative reconciliation of forward-looking guidance of non-GAAP operating income to GAAP operating income (loss) because certain items are out of Jamf’s control or cannot be reasonably predicted. Historically, these items have included, but are not limited to, acquisition-related expense and acquisition-related earn-out, offering costs, amortization, stock-based compensation and related payroll taxes, and system transformation costs. Accordingly, a reconciliation for forward-looking non-GAAP operating income is not available without unreasonable effort. These items are uncertain, depend on various factors, and could result in projected GAAP operating income (loss) being materially less than is indicated by currently estimated non-GAAP operating income.
These statements are forward-looking and actual results may differ materially. Refer to the Forward-Looking Statements safe harbor below for information on the factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements.
Jamf to Host Investor Day
Jamf will host an Investor Day for analysts and investors to provide an update on the business, strategy and 3-year financial expectations.
The event will begin at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time on March 13th, 2024 and will be hosted in person in New York, New York and via live webcast.
The event will be webcast live on Jamf’s Investor Relations website at https://ir.jamf.com. Those parties interested in participating in person, please reach out to investorevents@jamf.com. The presentation and related materials provided in connection with this event will be available on Jamf’s Investor Relations website.
A replay of the event will be available on the Investor Relations website beginning on March 13th, 2024, at approximately 6:00 p.m. Central Time (7:00 p.m. Eastern Time).
Webcast and Conference Call Information
Jamf will host a conference call and live webcast for analysts and investors at 3:30 p.m. Central Time (4:30 p.m. Eastern Time) on February 27, 2024.
The conference call will be webcast live on Jamf’s Investor Relations website at https://ir.jamf.com. Those parties interested in participating via telephone may register on Jamf’s Investor Relations website. The financial tables, earnings presentation, and investor presentation provided in connection with this press release and the accompanying conference call will also be available on Jamf’s Investor Relations website.
A replay of the call will be available on the Investor Relations website beginning on February 27, 2024, at approximately 6:00 p.m. Central Time (7:00 p.m. Eastern Time).
Please note that Jamf uses its https://ir.jamf.com website as a means of disclosing material non-public information, announcing upcoming investor conferences, and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, you should monitor our investor relations website in addition to following our press releases, SEC filings, and public conference calls and webcasts.
About Jamf
Jamf’s purpose is to simplify work by helping organizations manage and secure an Apple experience that end users love and organizations trust. Jamf is the only company in the world that provides a complete management and security solution for an Apple-first environment designed to be enterprise secure, consumer simple and protect personal privacy. To learn more, visit www.jamf.com.
Jamf Holding Corp.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
December 31,
2023
|December 31,
2022
|Assets
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|243,576
|$
|224,338
|Trade accounts receivable, net of allowances of $444 and $445
|108,240
|88,163
|Deferred contract costs
|23,508
|17,652
|Prepaid expenses
|14,255
|14,331
|Other current assets
|13,055
|6,562
|Total current assets
|402,634
|351,046
|Equipment and leasehold improvements, net
|15,184
|19,421
|Goodwill
|887,121
|856,925
|Other intangible assets, net
|187,891
|218,744
|Deferred contract costs, non-current
|53,070
|39,643
|Other assets
|43,752
|43,763
|Total assets
|$
|1,589,652
|$
|1,529,542
|Liabilities and stockholders’ equity
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable
|$
|25,909
|$
|15,393
|Accrued liabilities
|77,447
|67,051
|Income taxes payable
|1,248
|486
|Deferred revenue
|317,546
|278,038
|Total current liabilities
|422,150
|360,968
|Deferred revenue, non-current
|55,886
|68,112
|Deferred tax liability, net
|5,952
|5,505
|Convertible senior notes, net
|366,999
|364,505
|Other liabilities
|21,118
|29,114
|Total liabilities
|872,105
|828,204
|Commitments and contingencies
|Stockholders’ equity:
|Preferred stock
|—
|—
|Common stock
|126
|123
|Additional paid-in capital
|1,162,993
|1,049,875
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(26,777
|)
|(39,951
|)
|Accumulated deficit
|(418,795
|)
|(308,709
|)
|Total stockholders’ equity
|717,547
|701,338
|Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
|$
|1,589,652
|$
|1,529,542
Jamf Holding Corp.
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
(unaudited)
|Three Months Ended December 31,
|Years Ended December 31,
|
|2023
|2022
|2023
|2022
|Revenue:
|Subscription
|$
|146,677
|$
|124,875
|$
|543,019
|$
|455,007
|Services
|3,731
|4,838
|16,325
|19,025
|License
|237
|610
|1,227
|4,744
|Total revenue
|150,645
|130,323
|560,571
|478,776
|Cost of revenue:
|Cost of subscription(1)(2)(3)(4)(5)(exclusive of amortization expense shown below)
|26,200
|22,609
|98,554
|85,479
|Cost of services(1)(2)(3)(4)(exclusive of amortization expense shown below)
|3,563
|3,632
|13,976
|13,816
|Amortization expense
|3,427
|4,172
|13,529
|19,932
|Total cost of revenue
|33,190
|30,413
|126,059
|119,227
|Gross profit
|117,455
|99,910
|434,512
|359,549
|Operating expenses:
|Sales and marketing(1)(2)(3)(4)(5)
|62,420
|58,557
|250,757
|217,728
|Research and development(1)(2)(3)(4)(5)
|32,921
|30,322
|134,422
|119,906
|General and administrative(1)(2)(3)(4)(5)(6)
|34,935
|28,568
|135,233
|132,562
|Amortization expense
|7,441
|7,124
|29,349
|28,227
|Total operating expenses
|137,717
|124,571
|549,761
|498,423
|Loss from operations
|(20,262
|)
|(24,661
|)
|(115,249
|)
|(138,874
|)
|Interest income (expense), net
|2,073
|917
|6,526
|(538
|)
|Foreign currency transaction gain (loss)
|1,911
|1,279
|916
|(2,802
|)
|Loss before income tax (provision) benefit
|(16,278
|)
|(22,465
|)
|(107,807
|)
|(142,214
|)
|Income tax (provision) benefit
|(1,132
|)
|1,234
|(2,279
|)
|913
|Net loss
|$
|(17,410
|)
|$
|(21,231
|)
|$
|(110,086
|)
|$
|(141,301
|)
|Net loss per share, basic and diluted
|$
|(0.14
|)
|$
|(0.17
|)
|$
|(0.88
|)
|$
|(1.17
|)
|Weighted‑average shares used to compute net loss per share, basic and diluted
|126,361,484
|122,300,221
|124,935,620
|120,720,972
(1) Includes stock-based compensation as follows:
|Three Months Ended December 31,
|Years Ended December 31,
|2023
|2022
|2023
|2022
|(in thousands)
|Cost of revenue:
|Subscription
|$
|2,594
|$
|2,359
|$
|10,229
|$
|8,854
|Services
|392
|338
|1,386
|1,299
|Sales and marketing
|8,059
|6,934
|33,127
|33,559
|Research and development
|5,856
|4,772
|23,719
|24,392
|General and administrative
|6,017
|5,243
|32,539
|41,066
|$
|22,918
|$
|19,646
|$
|101,000
|$
|109,170
(2) Includes payroll taxes related to stock-based compensation as follows:
|
|Three Months Ended December 31,
|Years Ended December 31,
|
|2023
|2022
|2023
|2022
|(in thousands)
|Cost of revenue:
|Subscription
|$
|143
|$
|160
|$
|318
|$
|293
|Services
|32
|30
|57
|54
|Sales and marketing
|451
|367
|1,162
|810
|Research and development
|171
|183
|581
|429
|General and administrative
|137
|153
|490
|428
|$
|934
|$
|893
|$
|2,608
|$
|2,014
(3) Includes depreciation expense as follows:
|
|Three Months Ended December 31,
|Years Ended December 31,
|
|2023
|2022
|2023
|2022
|(in thousands)
|Cost of revenue:
|
|Subscription
|$
|296
|$
|310
|$
|1,219
|$
|1,201
|Services
|44
|44
|168
|170
|Sales and marketing
|777
|739
|3,155
|2,725
|Research and development
|444
|445
|1,814
|1,610
|General and administrative
|266
|258
|1,064
|965
|$
|1,827
|$
|1,796
|$
|7,420
|$
|6,671
(4) Includes acquisition-related expense as follows:
|
|Three Months Ended December 31,
|Years Ended December 31,
|
|2023
|2022
|2023
|2022
|(in thousands)
|Cost of revenue:
|Subscription
|$
|—
|$
|—
|$
|—
|$
|61
|Services
|34
|—
|50
|—
|Sales and marketing
|152
|—
|371
|7
|Research and development
|299
|120
|807
|912
|General and administrative
|2,704
|1,092
|6,133
|3,663
|$
|3,189
|$
|1,212
|$
|7,361
|$
|4,643
(5) Includes system transformation costs as follows:
|
|Three Months Ended December 31,
|Years Ended December 31,
|
|2023
|2022
|2023
|2022
|(in thousands)
|Cost of revenue:
|Subscription
|$
|29
|$
|—
|$
|51
|$
|—
|Sales and marketing
|82
|—
|174
|—
|Research and development
|—
|—
|12
|—
|General and administrative
|1,569
|—
|4,596
|—
|$
|1,680
|$
|—
|$
|4,833
|$
|—
(6) General and administrative also includes the following:
|
|Three Months Ended December 31,
|Years Ended December 31,
|
|2023
|2022
|2023
|2022
|(in thousands)
|Acquisition-related earnout
|$
|—
|$
|306
|$
|—
|$
|694
|Offering costs
|—
|—
|—
|124
|Restructuring charges
|1,393
|—
|1,393
|—
|Legal settlements and other non-recurring litigation costs
|359
|—
|559
|—
Jamf Holding Corp.
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
|Years Ended December 31,
|
|2023
|2022
|Operating activities
|
|
|Net loss
|$
|(110,086
|)
|$
|(141,301
|)
|Adjustments to reconcile net loss to cash provided by operating activities:
|Depreciation and amortization expense
|50,298
|54,830
|Amortization of deferred contract costs
|21,497
|16,563
|Amortization of debt issuance costs
|2,742
|2,722
|Non-cash lease expense
|5,935
|5,869
|Impairment of lease right-of-use assets
|1,077
|—
|Provision for credit losses and returns
|472
|328
|Share‑based compensation
|101,000
|109,170
|Deferred tax benefit
|(1,976
|)
|(2,955
|)
|Adjustment to contingent consideration
|—
|694
|Other
|(1,673
|)
|3,333
|Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|Trade accounts receivable
|(19,233
|)
|(9,487
|)
|Prepaid expenses and other assets
|(11,354
|)
|1,888
|Deferred contract costs
|(40,643
|)
|(31,134
|)
|Accounts payable
|9,352
|5,891
|Accrued liabilities
|2,690
|10,017
|Income taxes payable
|727
|151
|Deferred revenue
|23,939
|63,426
|Other liabilities
|1,200
|—
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|35,964
|90,005
|Investing activities
|Acquisitions, net of cash acquired
|(18,797
|)
|(23,816
|)
|Purchases of equipment and leasehold improvements
|(2,934
|)
|(7,727
|)
|Purchase of investments
|(750
|)
|(3,100
|)
|Other
|5
|(139
|)
|Net cash used in investing activities
|(22,476
|)
|(34,782
|)
|Financing activities
|Debt issuance costs
|—
|(50
|)
|Cash paid for offering costs
|—
|(104
|)
|Cash paid for contingent consideration
|(206
|)
|(4,588
|)
|Payment of acquisition-related holdback
|(515
|)
|(200
|)
|Proceeds from the exercise of stock options
|6,042
|5,203
|Net cash provided by financing activities
|5,321
|261
|Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash
|79
|(713
|)
|Net increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash
|18,888
|54,771
|Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period
|231,921
|177,150
|Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period
|$
|250,809
|$
|231,921
|Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash within the consolidated balance sheets to the amounts shown in the consolidated statements of cash flows above:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|243,576
|$
|224,338
|Restricted cash included in other current assets
|3,633
|383
|Restricted cash included in other assets
|3,600
|7,200
|Total cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash
|$
|250,809
|$
|231,921
Jamf Holding Corp.
Supplemental Financial Information
Disaggregated Revenue
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
|Three Months Ended December 31,
|Years Ended December 31,
|2023
|2022
|2023
|2022
|SaaS subscription and support and maintenance
|$
|140,315
|$
|117,621
|$
|521,269
|$
|430,613
|On‑premise subscription
|6,362
|7,254
|21,750
|24,394
|Subscription revenue
|146,677
|124,875
|543,019
|455,007
|Professional services
|3,731
|4,838
|16,325
|19,025
|Perpetual licenses
|237
|610
|1,227
|4,744
|Non‑subscription revenue
|3,968
|5,448
|17,552
|23,769
|Total revenue
|$
|150,645
|$
|130,323
|$
|560,571
|$
|478,776
Jamf Holding Corp.
Supplemental Information
Key Business Metrics
(in millions, except number of customers and percentages)
(unaudited)
December 31,
2023
|
September 30,
2023
|
June 30,
2023
|
March 31,
2023
|
December 31,
2022
|
September 30,
2022
|
June 30,
2022
|
March 31,
2022
|ARR
|$
|588.6
|$
|566.3
|$
|547.8
|$
|526.6
|$
|512.5
|$
|490.5
|$
|466.0
|$
|436.5
|ARR from management solutions as a percent of total ARR
|77
|%
|79
|%
|79
|%
|80
|%
|80
|%
|82
|%
|82
|%
|83
|%
|ARR from security solutions as a percent of total ARR
|23
|%
|21
|%
|21
|%
|20
|%
|20
|%
|18
|%
|18
|%
|17
|%
|ARR from commercial customers as a percent of total ARR
|74
|%
|73
|%
|73
|%
|72
|%
|72
|%
|71
|%
|71
|%
|70
|%
|ARR from education customers as a percent of total ARR
|26
|%
|27
|%
|27
|%
|28
|%
|28
|%
|29
|%
|29
|%
|30
|%
|Dollar-based net retention rate(1)
|108
|%
|108
|%
|109
|%
|111
|%
|113
|%
|115
|%
|117
|%
|120
|%
|Devices
|32.3
|31.8
|31.3
|30.8
|30.0
|29.3
|28.4
|26.8
|Customers
|75,300
|74,400
|73,500
|72,500
|71,000
|69,000
|67,000
|62,000
(1) The dollar-based net retention rate for March 31, 2022 was based on our Jamf legacy business and does not include Wandera since it had not been a part of our business for the full trailing twelve months.
Jamf Holding Corp.
Supplemental Financial Information
Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP Financial Data
(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
(unaudited)
|Three Months Ended December 31,
|Years Ended December 31,
|2023
|2022
|2023
|2022
|Operating expenses
|$
|137,717
|$
|124,571
|$
|549,761
|$
|498,423
|Amortization expense
|(7,441
|)
|(7,124
|)
|(29,349
|)
|(28,227
|)
|Stock-based compensation
|(19,932
|)
|(16,949
|)
|(89,385
|)
|(99,017
|)
|Acquisition-related expense
|(3,155
|)
|(1,212
|)
|(7,311
|)
|(4,582
|)
|Acquisition-related earnout
|—
|(306
|)
|—
|(694
|)
|Offering costs
|—
|—
|—
|(124
|)
|Payroll taxes related to stock-based compensation
|(759
|)
|(703
|)
|(2,233
|)
|(1,667
|)
|System transformation costs
|(1,651
|)
|—
|(4,782
|)
|—
|Restructuring charges
|(1,393
|)
|—
|(1,393
|)
|—
|Legal settlements and other non-recurring litigation costs
|(359
|)
|—
|(559
|)
|—
|Non-GAAP operating expenses
|$
|103,027
|$
|98,277
|$
|414,749
|$
|364,112
|Three Months Ended December 31,
|Years Ended December 31,
|2023
|2022
|2023
|2022
|Gross profit
|$
|117,455
|$
|99,910
|$
|434,512
|$
|359,549
|Amortization expense
|3,427
|4,172
|13,529
|19,932
|Stock-based compensation
|2,986
|2,697
|11,615
|10,153
|Acquisition-related expense
|34
|—
|50
|61
|Payroll taxes related to stock-based compensation
|175
|190
|375
|347
|System transformation costs
|29
|—
|51
|—
|Non-GAAP gross profit
|$
|124,106
|$
|106,969
|$
|460,132
|$
|390,042
|Gross profit margin
|78%
|77%
|78%
|75%
|Non-GAAP gross profit margin
|82%
|82%
|82%
|81%
|Three Months Ended December 31,
|Years Ended December 31,
|2023
|2022
|2023
|2022
|Operating loss
|$
|(20,262
|)
|$
|(24,661
|)
|$
|(115,249
|)
|$
|(138,874
|)
|Amortization expense
|10,868
|11,296
|42,878
|48,159
|Stock-based compensation
|22,918
|19,646
|101,000
|109,170
|Acquisition-related expense
|3,189
|1,212
|7,361
|4,643
|Acquisition-related earnout
|—
|306
|—
|694
|Offering costs
|—
|—
|—
|124
|Payroll taxes related to stock-based compensation
|934
|893
|2,608
|2,014
|System transformation costs
|1,680
|—
|4,833
|—
|Restructuring charges
|1,393
|—
|1,393
|—
|Legal settlements and other non-recurring litigation costs
|359
|—
|559
|—
|Non-GAAP operating income
|$
|21,079
|$
|8,692
|$
|45,383
|$
|25,930
|Operating loss margin
|(13)%
|(19)%
|(21)%
|(29)%
|Non-GAAP operating income margin
|14%
|7%
|8%
|5%
|Three Months Ended December 31,
|Years Ended December 31,
|
|2023
|2022
|2023
|2022
|Net loss
|$
|(17,410
|)
|$
|(21,231
|)
|$
|(110,086
|)
|$
|(141,301
|)
|Exclude: income tax (provision) benefit
|(1,132
|)
|1,234
|(2,279
|)
|913
|Loss before income tax (provision) benefit
|(16,278
|)
|(22,465
|)
|(107,807
|)
|(142,214
|)
|Amortization expense
|10,868
|11,296
|42,878
|48,159
|Stock-based compensation
|22,918
|19,646
|101,000
|109,170
|Foreign currency transaction (gain) loss
|(1,911
|)
|(1,279
|)
|(916
|)
|2,802
|Amortization of debt issuance costs
|687
|682
|2,742
|2,722
|Acquisition-related expense
|3,189
|1,212
|7,361
|4,643
|Acquisition-related earnout
|—
|306
|—
|694
|Offering costs
|—
|—
|—
|124
|Payroll taxes related to stock-based compensation
|934
|893
|2,608
|2,014
|System transformation costs
|1,680
|—
|4,833
|—
|Restructuring charges
|1,393
|—
|1,393
|—
|Legal settlements and other non-recurring litigation costs
|359
|—
|559
|—
|Non-GAAP income before income taxes
|23,839
|10,291
|54,651
|28,114
|Non-GAAP provision for income taxes(1)
|(5,721
|)
|(2,469
|)
|(13,116
|)
|(6,747
|)
|Non-GAAP net income
|$
|18,118
|$
|7,822
|$
|41,535
|$
|21,367
|Net loss per share:
|Basic
|$
|(0.14
|)
|$
|(0.17
|)
|$
|(0.88
|)
|$
|(1.17
|)
|Diluted
|$
|(0.14
|)
|$
|(0.17
|)
|$
|(0.88
|)
|$
|(1.17
|)
|Weighted‑average shares used in computing net loss per share:
|Basic
|126,361,484
|122,300,221
|124,935,620
|120,720,972
|Diluted
|126,361,484
|122,300,221
|124,935,620
|120,720,972
|Non-GAAP net income per share:
|Basic
|$
|0.14
|$
|0.06
|$
|0.33
|$
|0.18
|Diluted
|$
|0.13
|$
|0.06
|$
|0.31
|$
|0.16
|Weighted-average shares used in computing non-GAAP net income per share:
|Basic
|126,361,484
|122,300,221
|124,935,620
|120,720,972
|Diluted
|136,716,406
|133,027,869
|135,285,356
|130,965,684
(1) In accordance with the SEC’s Non-GAAP Financial Measures Compliance and Disclosure Interpretation, the Company’s blended U.S. statutory rate of 24% is used as an estimate for the current and deferred income tax expense associated with our non-GAAP income before income taxes.
|Three Months Ended December 31,
|Years Ended December 31,
|2023
|2022
|2023
|2022
|Net loss
|$
|(17,410
|)
|$
|(21,231
|)
|$
|(110,086
|)
|$
|(141,301
|)
|Interest (income) expense, net
|(2,073
|)
|(917
|)
|(6,526
|)
|538
|Provision (benefit) for income taxes
|1,132
|(1,234
|)
|2,279
|(913
|)
|Depreciation expense
|1,827
|1,796
|7,420
|6,671
|Amortization expense
|10,868
|11,296
|42,878
|48,159
|Stock-based compensation
|22,918
|19,646
|101,000
|109,170
|Foreign currency transaction (gain) loss
|(1,911
|)
|(1,279
|)
|(916
|)
|2,802
|Acquisition-related expense
|3,189
|1,212
|7,361
|4,643
|Acquisition-related earnout
|—
|306
|—
|694
|Offering costs
|—
|—
|—
|124
|Payroll taxes related to stock-based compensation
|934
|893
|2,608
|2,014
|System transformation costs
|1,680
|—
|4,833
|—
|Restructuring charges
|1,393
|—
|1,393
|—
|Legal settlements and other non-recurring litigation costs
|359
|—
|559
|—
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|22,906
|$
|10,488
|$
|52,803
|$
|32,601
|Years Ended December 31,
|2023
|2022
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|$
|35,964
|$
|90,005
|Less:
|Purchases of equipment and leasehold improvements
|(2,934
|)
|(7,727
|)
|Free cash flow
|33,030
|82,278
|Add:
|Cash paid for interest
|784
|763
|Cash paid for acquisition-related expense
|2,975
|4,480
|Cash paid for system transformation costs
|12,493
|—
|Cash paid for contingent consideration
|6,000
|—
|Cash paid for legal settlements and other non-recurring litigation costs
|132
|—
|Unlevered free cash flow
|$
|55,414
|$
|87,521
|Total revenue
|$
|560,571
|$
|478,776
|Net cash provided by operating activities as a percentage of total revenue
|6%
|19%
|Free cash flow margin
|6%
|17%
|Unlevered free cash flow margin
|10%
|18%