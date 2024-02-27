Submit Release
Jamf Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results

  • Q4 total revenue year-over-year growth of 16% to $150.6 million; fiscal year total revenue growth of 17% to $560.6 million
  • ARR year-over-year growth of 15% to $588.6 million as of December 31, 2023
  • GAAP operating loss of $115.2 million, or (21)% of total revenue, compared to GAAP operating loss of $138.9 million, or (29)% of total revenue, in fiscal year 2022.
  • Non-GAAP operating income of $45.4 million, or 8% of total revenue, compared to $25.9 million, or 5% of total revenue, for fiscal year 2022.

MINNEAPOLIS, Feb. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jamf (NASDAQ: JAMF), the standard in managing and securing Apple at work, today announced financial results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2023.

“Jamf completed 2023 with solid results as organizations choose Jamf to enable an Apple-first, modern approach to managing and securing employee devices,” said John Strosahl, Jamf CEO. “Our unique ability to deliver Trusted Access, where only trusted users on trusted devices are able to access company resources, has helped us navigate the recent headwinds related to lower device expansion.”

Fourth Quarter 2023 Financial Highlights

  • ARR: ARR of $588.6 million as of December 31, 2023, an increase of 15% year-over-year.
  • Revenue: Total revenue of $150.6 million, an increase of 16% year-over-year.
  • Gross Profit: GAAP gross profit of $117.5 million, or 78% of total revenue, compared to $99.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. Non-GAAP gross profit of $124.1 million, or 82% of total revenue, compared to $107.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2022.
  • Operating Loss/Income: GAAP operating loss of $20.3 million, or (13)% of total revenue, compared to $24.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. Non-GAAP operating income of $21.1 million, or 14% of total revenue, compared to $8.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Highlights

  • Revenue: Total revenue of $560.6 million, an increase of 17% year-over-year.
  • Gross Profit: GAAP gross profit of $434.5 million, or 78% of total revenue, compared to $359.5 million in fiscal year 2022. Non-GAAP gross profit of $460.1 million, or 82% of total revenue, compared to $390.0 million in fiscal year 2022.
  • Operating Loss/Income: GAAP operating loss of $115.2 million, or (21)% of total revenue, compared to GAAP operating loss of $138.9 million in fiscal year 2022. Non-GAAP operating income of $45.4 million, or 8% of total revenue, compared to $25.9 million for fiscal year 2022.
  • Cash Flow: Cash flow provided by operations of $36.0 million for fiscal year 2023, or 6% of total revenue, compared to $90.0 million for fiscal year 2022. Unlevered free cash flow of $55.4 million for fiscal year 2023, or 10% of total revenue, compared to $87.5 million for fiscal year 2022.

“We achieved significant margin improvement on both on a GAAP and non-GAAP basis in 2023 as a result of revenue outperformance and diligent cost management,” said Ian Goodkind, Jamf CFO. “As we look to the next three years, we’ll ramp up our efforts to increase profitability to align our cost structure with the current revenue growth profile of Jamf, with the goal of exceeding the Rule of 40 in 2026. I look forward to sharing more during our Investor Day on March 13th.”

A reconciliation between historical GAAP and non-GAAP information is contained in the tables below and the section titled “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below contains descriptions of these reconciliations.

Recent Business Highlights

  • Ended fiscal year 2023 serving more than 75,300 customers with 32.3 million total devices on our platform.
  • Achieved 33% year-over-year growth in security ARR, to $133.8 million as of December 31, 2023, representing 23% of Jamf’s total ARR.
  • Launched first-to-market support for Apple Vision Pro, adding this powerful new endpoint to Jamf’s Apple-first, Apple-best security and access products, Jamf Protect and Jamf Connect.
  • Announced participation in the Microsoft Security Copilot Partner Private Preview, working with Microsoft product teams to help shape product development for the first AI-powered security product that enables security professionals to respond to threats quickly using an advanced large language model (LLM) with a security-specific model that is informed by Microsoft's unique global threat intelligence and more than 65 trillion daily signals.
  • Released Jamf’s annual Security 360: Annual Trends Report, analyzing the threats impacting devices used in the modern workplace.
  • Profiled in the Omdia Universe on Digital Workspace Management / Unified Endpoint Management Platforms, 2024 assessment.

For the first quarter of 2024, Jamf currently expects:

  • Total revenue of $148.0 to $150.0 million
  • Non-GAAP operating income of $19.0 to $20.0 million

For the full year 2024, Jamf currently expects:

  • Total revenue of $614.5 to $619.5 million
  • Non-GAAP operating income of $89.0 to $93.0 million

To assist with modeling, for the first quarter of 2024 and full year 2024, amortization is expected to be approximately $10.2 million and $40.3 million, respectively. In addition, for the first quarter of 2024 and full year 2024, stock-based compensation and related payroll taxes are expected to be approximately $23.1 million and $110.8 million, respectively.

Jamf is unable to provide a quantitative reconciliation of forward-looking guidance of non-GAAP operating income to GAAP operating income (loss) because certain items are out of Jamf’s control or cannot be reasonably predicted. Historically, these items have included, but are not limited to, acquisition-related expense and acquisition-related earn-out, offering costs, amortization, stock-based compensation and related payroll taxes, and system transformation costs. Accordingly, a reconciliation for forward-looking non-GAAP operating income is not available without unreasonable effort. These items are uncertain, depend on various factors, and could result in projected GAAP operating income (loss) being materially less than is indicated by currently estimated non-GAAP operating income.

These statements are forward-looking and actual results may differ materially. Refer to the Forward-Looking Statements safe harbor below for information on the factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements.

Jamf to Host Investor Day

Jamf will host an Investor Day for analysts and investors to provide an update on the business, strategy and 3-year financial expectations.

The event will begin at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time on March 13th, 2024 and will be hosted in person in New York, New York and via live webcast.

The event will be webcast live on Jamf’s Investor Relations website at https://ir.jamf.com. Those parties interested in participating in person, please reach out to investorevents@jamf.com. The presentation and related materials provided in connection with this event will be available on Jamf’s Investor Relations website.

A replay of the event will be available on the Investor Relations website beginning on March 13th, 2024, at approximately 6:00 p.m. Central Time (7:00 p.m. Eastern Time).

Webcast and Conference Call Information

Jamf will host a conference call and live webcast for analysts and investors at 3:30 p.m. Central Time (4:30 p.m. Eastern Time) on February 27, 2024.

The conference call will be webcast live on Jamf’s Investor Relations website at https://ir.jamf.com. Those parties interested in participating via telephone may register on Jamf’s Investor Relations website. The financial tables, earnings presentation, and investor presentation provided in connection with this press release and the accompanying conference call will also be available on Jamf’s Investor Relations website.

A replay of the call will be available on the Investor Relations website beginning on February 27, 2024, at approximately 6:00 p.m. Central Time (7:00 p.m. Eastern Time).

Please note that Jamf uses its https://ir.jamf.com website as a means of disclosing material non-public information, announcing upcoming investor conferences, and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, you should monitor our investor relations website in addition to following our press releases, SEC filings, and public conference calls and webcasts.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to our results determined in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”), we believe the non-GAAP measures of non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross profit margin, non-GAAP operating income (loss), non-GAAP operating income (loss) margin, non-GAAP income before income taxes, non-GAAP provision for income taxes as it relates to the calculation of non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP net income, adjusted EBITDA, free cash flow, free cash flow margin, unlevered free cash flow, and unlevered free cash flow margin are useful in evaluating our operating performance. Certain of these non-GAAP measures exclude stock-based compensation, amortization expense, acquisition-related expenses, acquisition-related earnout, offering costs, foreign currency transaction (gain) loss, payroll taxes related to stock-based compensation, extraordinary legal settlements and other non-recurring litigation costs, loss on extinguishment of debt, amortization of debt issuance costs, system transformation costs, and restructuring charges. We believe that non-GAAP financial information, when taken collectively, may be helpful to investors because it provides consistency and comparability with past financial performance and assists in comparisons with other companies, some of which use similar non-GAAP information to supplement their GAAP results. The non-GAAP financial information is presented for supplemental informational purposes only, should not be considered a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with GAAP, and may be different from similarly-titled non-GAAP measures used by other companies. The principal limitation of these non-GAAP financial measures is that they exclude significant expenses that are required by GAAP to be recorded in our financial statements. In addition, they are subject to inherent limitations as they reflect the exercise of judgment by our management about which expenses are excluded or included in determining these non-GAAP financial measures. Reconciliation tables of the most comparable GAAP financial measures to the non-GAAP financial measures used in this press release are included with the financial tables at the end of this press release. We strongly encourage investors to review our consolidated financial statements included in our publicly filed reports in their entirety and not rely solely on any single financial measurement or communication.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release and the accompanying conference call contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of federal securities laws, which statements involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or our future financial or operating performance. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as “may,” “can,” “will,” “would,” “should,” “expects,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “could,” “intends,” “target,” “projects,” “contemplates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “predicts,” “forecasts,” “potential,” or “continue,” or other similar terms or expressions that concern our expectations, strategy, plans, or intentions. Forward-looking statements may involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our future financial and operating performance (including our outlook and guidance), the demand for our platform, anticipated impacts of macroeconomic conditions on our business, our expectations regarding business benefits and financial impacts from our acquisitions, partnerships, and investments, and our ability to deliver on our long-term strategy.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release and the accompanying conference call are also subject to additional risks, uncertainties, and factors, including those more fully described in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023. Moreover, we operate in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment, and new risks and uncertainties may emerge that could have an impact on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release and the accompanying conference call.

Given these factors, as well as other variables that may affect our operating results, you should not rely on forward-looking statements, assume that past financial performance will be a reliable indicator of future performance, or use historical trends to anticipate results or trends in future periods. The forward-looking statements included in this press release and the accompanying conference call relate only to events as of the date hereof. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law.

About Jamf

Jamf’s purpose is to simplify work by helping organizations manage and secure an Apple experience that end users love and organizations trust. Jamf is the only company in the world that provides a complete management and security solution for an Apple-first environment designed to be enterprise secure, consumer simple and protect personal privacy. To learn more, visit www.jamf.com.

Investor Contact
Jennifer Gaumond
ir@jamf.com 

Media Contact
Rachel Nauen
media@jamf.com 

Jamf Holding Corp.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
 
  December 31,
2023 		  December 31,
2022
Assets      
Current assets:      
Cash and cash equivalents $ 243,576     $ 224,338  
Trade accounts receivable, net of allowances of $444 and $445   108,240       88,163  
Deferred contract costs   23,508       17,652  
Prepaid expenses   14,255       14,331  
Other current assets   13,055       6,562  
Total current assets   402,634       351,046  
Equipment and leasehold improvements, net   15,184       19,421  
Goodwill   887,121       856,925  
Other intangible assets, net   187,891       218,744  
Deferred contract costs, non-current   53,070       39,643  
Other assets   43,752       43,763  
Total assets $ 1,589,652     $ 1,529,542  
       
Liabilities and stockholders’ equity      
Current liabilities:      
Accounts payable $ 25,909     $ 15,393  
Accrued liabilities   77,447       67,051  
Income taxes payable   1,248       486  
Deferred revenue   317,546       278,038  
Total current liabilities   422,150       360,968  
Deferred revenue, non-current   55,886       68,112  
Deferred tax liability, net   5,952       5,505  
Convertible senior notes, net   366,999       364,505  
Other liabilities   21,118       29,114  
Total liabilities   872,105       828,204  
Commitments and contingencies      
Stockholders’ equity:      
Preferred stock          
Common stock   126       123  
Additional paid-in capital   1,162,993       1,049,875  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss   (26,777 )     (39,951 )
Accumulated deficit   (418,795 )     (308,709 )
Total stockholders’ equity   717,547       701,338  
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 1,589,652     $ 1,529,542  


Jamf Holding Corp.
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
(unaudited)
 
Three Months Ended December 31,   Years Ended December 31,
  2023       2022       2023       2022  
Revenue:              
Subscription $ 146,677     $ 124,875     $ 543,019     $ 455,007  
Services   3,731       4,838       16,325       19,025  
License   237       610       1,227       4,744  
Total revenue   150,645       130,323       560,571       478,776  
Cost of revenue:              
Cost of subscription(1)(2)(3)(4)(5)(exclusive of amortization expense shown below)   26,200       22,609       98,554       85,479  
Cost of services(1)(2)(3)(4)(exclusive of amortization expense shown below)   3,563       3,632       13,976       13,816  
Amortization expense   3,427       4,172       13,529       19,932  
Total cost of revenue   33,190       30,413       126,059       119,227  
Gross profit   117,455       99,910       434,512       359,549  
Operating expenses:              
Sales and marketing(1)(2)(3)(4)(5)   62,420       58,557       250,757       217,728  
Research and development(1)(2)(3)(4)(5)   32,921       30,322       134,422       119,906  
General and administrative(1)(2)(3)(4)(5)(6)   34,935       28,568       135,233       132,562  
Amortization expense   7,441       7,124       29,349       28,227  
Total operating expenses   137,717       124,571       549,761       498,423  
Loss from operations   (20,262 )     (24,661 )     (115,249 )     (138,874 )
Interest income (expense), net   2,073       917       6,526       (538 )
Foreign currency transaction gain (loss)   1,911       1,279       916       (2,802 )
Loss before income tax (provision) benefit   (16,278 )     (22,465 )     (107,807 )     (142,214 )
Income tax (provision) benefit   (1,132 )     1,234       (2,279 )     913  
Net loss $ (17,410 )   $ (21,231 )   $ (110,086 )   $ (141,301 )
Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.14 )   $ (0.17 )   $ (0.88 )   $ (1.17 )
Weighted‑average shares used to compute net loss per share, basic and diluted   126,361,484       122,300,221       124,935,620       120,720,972  

(1) Includes stock-based compensation as follows:

  Three Months Ended December 31,   Years Ended December 31,
    2023     2022     2023     2022
  (in thousands)
Cost of revenue:              
Subscription $ 2,594   $ 2,359   $ 10,229   $ 8,854
Services   392     338     1,386     1,299
Sales and marketing   8,059     6,934     33,127     33,559
Research and development   5,856     4,772     23,719     24,392
General and administrative   6,017     5,243     32,539     41,066
  $ 22,918   $ 19,646   $ 101,000   $ 109,170

(2) Includes payroll taxes related to stock-based compensation as follows:​

Three Months Ended December 31,   Years Ended December 31,
  2023     2022     2023     2022
  (in thousands)
Cost of revenue:              
Subscription $ 143   $ 160   $ 318   $ 293
Services   32     30     57     54
Sales and marketing   451     367     1,162     810
Research and development   171     183     581     429
General and administrative   137     153     490     428
$ 934   $ 893   $ 2,608   $ 2,014

(3) Includes depreciation expense as follows:

Three Months Ended December 31,   Years Ended December 31,
  2023     2022     2023     2022
  (in thousands)
Cost of revenue:            
Subscription $ 296   $ 310   $ 1,219   $ 1,201
Services   44     44     168     170
Sales and marketing   777     739     3,155     2,725
Research and development   444     445     1,814     1,610
General and administrative   266     258     1,064     965
$ 1,827   $ 1,796   $ 7,420   $ 6,671

(4) Includes acquisition-related expense as follows:​

Three Months Ended December 31,   Years Ended December 31,
  2023     2022     2023     2022
  (in thousands)
Cost of revenue:              
Subscription $   $   $   $ 61
Services   34         50    
Sales and marketing   152         371     7
Research and development   299     120     807     912
General and administrative   2,704     1,092     6,133     3,663
  $ 3,189   $ 1,212   $ 7,361   $ 4,643

(5) Includes system transformation costs as follows:​

Three Months Ended December 31,   Years Ended December 31,
  2023     2022     2023     2022
  (in thousands)
Cost of revenue:              
Subscription $ 29   $   $ 51   $
Sales and marketing   82         174    
Research and development           12    
General and administrative   1,569         4,596    
  $ 1,680   $   $ 4,833   $

(6) General and administrative also includes the following:

Three Months Ended December 31,   Years Ended December 31,
  2023     2022     2023     2022
  (in thousands)
Acquisition-related earnout $   $ 306   $   $ 694
Offering costs               124
Restructuring charges   1,393         1,393    
Legal settlements and other non-recurring litigation costs   359         559    


Jamf Holding Corp.
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
 
Years Ended December 31,
  2023       2022  
Operating activities  
Net loss $ (110,086 )   $ (141,301 )
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to cash provided by operating activities:      
Depreciation and amortization expense   50,298       54,830  
Amortization of deferred contract costs   21,497       16,563  
Amortization of debt issuance costs   2,742       2,722  
Non-cash lease expense   5,935       5,869  
Impairment of lease right-of-use assets   1,077        
Provision for credit losses and returns   472       328  
Share‑based compensation   101,000       109,170  
Deferred tax benefit   (1,976 )     (2,955 )
Adjustment to contingent consideration         694  
Other   (1,673 )     3,333  
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:      
Trade accounts receivable   (19,233 )     (9,487 )
Prepaid expenses and other assets   (11,354 )     1,888  
Deferred contract costs   (40,643 )     (31,134 )
Accounts payable   9,352       5,891  
Accrued liabilities   2,690       10,017  
Income taxes payable   727       151  
Deferred revenue   23,939       63,426  
Other liabilities   1,200        
Net cash provided by operating activities   35,964       90,005  
Investing activities      
Acquisitions, net of cash acquired   (18,797 )     (23,816 )
Purchases of equipment and leasehold improvements   (2,934 )     (7,727 )
Purchase of investments   (750 )     (3,100 )
Other   5       (139 )
Net cash used in investing activities   (22,476 )     (34,782 )
Financing activities      
Debt issuance costs         (50 )
Cash paid for offering costs         (104 )
Cash paid for contingent consideration   (206 )     (4,588 )
Payment of acquisition-related holdback   (515 )     (200 )
Proceeds from the exercise of stock options   6,042       5,203  
Net cash provided by financing activities   5,321       261  
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash   79       (713 )
Net increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash   18,888       54,771  
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period   231,921       177,150  
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period $ 250,809     $ 231,921  
       
Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash within the consolidated balance sheets to the amounts shown in the consolidated statements of cash flows above:      
Cash and cash equivalents $ 243,576     $ 224,338  
Restricted cash included in other current assets   3,633       383  
Restricted cash included in other assets   3,600       7,200  
Total cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash $ 250,809     $ 231,921  


Jamf Holding Corp.
Supplemental Financial Information
Disaggregated Revenue
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
 
  Three Months Ended December 31,   Years Ended December 31,
    2023     2022     2023     2022
SaaS subscription and support and maintenance $ 140,315   $ 117,621   $ 521,269   $ 430,613
On‑premise subscription   6,362     7,254     21,750     24,394
Subscription revenue   146,677     124,875     543,019     455,007
Professional services   3,731     4,838     16,325     19,025
Perpetual licenses   237     610     1,227     4,744
Non‑subscription revenue   3,968     5,448     17,552     23,769
Total revenue $ 150,645   $ 130,323   $ 560,571   $ 478,776


Jamf Holding Corp.
Supplemental Information
Key Business Metrics
(in millions, except number of customers and percentages)
(unaudited)
 
  December 31,
2023 		  September 30,
2023 		  June 30,
2023 		  March 31,
2023 		  December 31,
2022 		  September 30,
2022 		  June 30,
2022 		  March 31,
2022
                               
ARR $ 588.6     $ 566.3     $ 547.8     $ 526.6     $ 512.5     $ 490.5     $ 466.0     $ 436.5  
                               
ARR from management solutions as a percent of total ARR   77 %     79 %     79 %     80 %     80 %     82 %     82 %     83 %
                               
ARR from security solutions as a percent of total ARR   23 %     21 %     21 %     20 %     20 %     18 %     18 %     17 %
                               
ARR from commercial customers as a percent of total ARR   74 %     73 %     73 %     72 %     72 %     71 %     71 %     70 %
                               
ARR from education customers as a percent of total ARR   26 %     27 %     27 %     28 %     28 %     29 %     29 %     30 %
                               
Dollar-based net retention rate(1)   108 %     108 %     109 %     111 %     113 %     115 %     117 %     120 %
                               
Devices   32.3       31.8       31.3       30.8       30.0       29.3       28.4       26.8  
                               
Customers   75,300       74,400       73,500       72,500       71,000       69,000       67,000       62,000  

(1) The dollar-based net retention rate for March 31, 2022 was based on our Jamf legacy business and does not include Wandera since it had not been a part of our business for the full trailing twelve months.


Jamf Holding Corp.
Supplemental Financial Information
Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP Financial Data
(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
(unaudited)
 
  Three Months Ended December 31,   Years Ended December 31,
    2023       2022       2023       2022  
Operating expenses $ 137,717     $ 124,571     $ 549,761     $ 498,423  
Amortization expense   (7,441 )     (7,124 )     (29,349 )     (28,227 )
Stock-based compensation   (19,932 )     (16,949 )     (89,385 )     (99,017 )
Acquisition-related expense   (3,155 )     (1,212 )     (7,311 )     (4,582 )
Acquisition-related earnout         (306 )           (694 )
Offering costs                     (124 )
Payroll taxes related to stock-based compensation   (759 )     (703 )     (2,233 )     (1,667 )
System transformation costs   (1,651 )           (4,782 )      
Restructuring charges   (1,393 )           (1,393 )      
Legal settlements and other non-recurring litigation costs   (359 )           (559 )      
Non-GAAP operating expenses $ 103,027     $ 98,277     $ 414,749     $ 364,112  
               
  Three Months Ended December 31,   Years Ended December 31,
    2023       2022       2023       2022  
Gross profit $ 117,455     $ 99,910     $ 434,512     $ 359,549  
Amortization expense   3,427       4,172       13,529       19,932  
Stock-based compensation   2,986       2,697       11,615       10,153  
Acquisition-related expense   34             50       61  
Payroll taxes related to stock-based compensation   175       190       375       347  
System transformation costs   29             51        
Non-GAAP gross profit $ 124,106     $ 106,969     $ 460,132     $ 390,042  
Gross profit margin   78%       77%       78%       75%  
Non-GAAP gross profit margin   82%       82%       82%       81%  
               
  Three Months Ended December 31,   Years Ended December 31,
    2023       2022       2023       2022  
Operating loss $ (20,262 )   $ (24,661 )   $ (115,249 )   $ (138,874 )
Amortization expense   10,868       11,296       42,878       48,159  
Stock-based compensation   22,918       19,646       101,000       109,170  
Acquisition-related expense   3,189       1,212       7,361       4,643  
Acquisition-related earnout         306             694  
Offering costs                     124  
Payroll taxes related to stock-based compensation   934       893       2,608       2,014  
System transformation costs   1,680             4,833        
Restructuring charges   1,393             1,393        
Legal settlements and other non-recurring litigation costs   359             559        
Non-GAAP operating income $ 21,079     $ 8,692     $ 45,383     $ 25,930  
Operating loss margin (13)%     (19)%     (21)%     (29)%  
Non-GAAP operating income margin   14%       7%       8%       5%  


Three Months Ended December 31,   Years Ended December 31,
  2023       2022       2023       2022  
Net loss $ (17,410 )   $ (21,231 )   $ (110,086 )   $ (141,301 )
Exclude: income tax (provision) benefit   (1,132 )     1,234       (2,279 )     913  
Loss before income tax (provision) benefit   (16,278 )     (22,465 )     (107,807 )     (142,214 )
Amortization expense   10,868       11,296       42,878       48,159  
Stock-based compensation   22,918       19,646       101,000       109,170  
Foreign currency transaction (gain) loss   (1,911 )     (1,279 )     (916 )     2,802  
Amortization of debt issuance costs   687       682       2,742       2,722  
Acquisition-related expense   3,189       1,212       7,361       4,643  
Acquisition-related earnout         306             694  
Offering costs                     124  
Payroll taxes related to stock-based compensation   934       893       2,608       2,014  
System transformation costs   1,680             4,833        
Restructuring charges   1,393             1,393        
Legal settlements and other non-recurring litigation costs   359             559        
Non-GAAP income before income taxes   23,839       10,291       54,651       28,114  
Non-GAAP provision for income taxes(1)   (5,721 )     (2,469 )     (13,116 )     (6,747 )
Non-GAAP net income $ 18,118     $ 7,822     $ 41,535     $ 21,367  
Net loss per share:              
Basic $ (0.14 )   $ (0.17 )   $ (0.88 )   $ (1.17 )
Diluted $ (0.14 )   $ (0.17 )   $ (0.88 )   $ (1.17 )
Weighted‑average shares used in computing net loss per share:              
Basic   126,361,484       122,300,221       124,935,620       120,720,972  
Diluted   126,361,484       122,300,221       124,935,620       120,720,972  
Non-GAAP net income per share:              
Basic $ 0.14     $ 0.06     $ 0.33     $ 0.18  
Diluted $ 0.13     $ 0.06     $ 0.31     $ 0.16  
Weighted-average shares used in computing non-GAAP net income per share:              
Basic   126,361,484       122,300,221       124,935,620       120,720,972  
Diluted   136,716,406       133,027,869       135,285,356       130,965,684  

(1) In accordance with the SEC’s Non-GAAP Financial Measures Compliance and Disclosure Interpretation, the Company’s blended U.S. statutory rate of 24% is used as an estimate for the current and deferred income tax expense associated with our non-GAAP income before income taxes.

  Three Months Ended December 31,   Years Ended December 31,
    2023       2022       2023       2022  
Net loss $ (17,410 )   $ (21,231 )   $ (110,086 )   $ (141,301 )
Interest (income) expense, net   (2,073 )     (917 )     (6,526 )     538  
Provision (benefit) for income taxes   1,132       (1,234 )     2,279       (913 )
Depreciation expense   1,827       1,796       7,420       6,671  
Amortization expense   10,868       11,296       42,878       48,159  
Stock-based compensation   22,918       19,646       101,000       109,170  
Foreign currency transaction (gain) loss   (1,911 )     (1,279 )     (916 )     2,802  
Acquisition-related expense   3,189       1,212       7,361       4,643  
Acquisition-related earnout         306             694  
Offering costs                     124  
Payroll taxes related to stock-based compensation   934       893       2,608       2,014  
System transformation costs   1,680             4,833        
Restructuring charges   1,393             1,393        
Legal settlements and other non-recurring litigation costs   359             559        
Adjusted EBITDA $ 22,906     $ 10,488     $ 52,803     $ 32,601  


  Years Ended December 31,
    2023       2022  
Net cash provided by operating activities $ 35,964     $ 90,005  
Less:      
Purchases of equipment and leasehold improvements   (2,934 )     (7,727 )
Free cash flow   33,030       82,278  
Add:      
Cash paid for interest   784       763  
Cash paid for acquisition-related expense   2,975       4,480  
Cash paid for system transformation costs   12,493        
Cash paid for contingent consideration   6,000        
Cash paid for legal settlements and other non-recurring litigation costs   132        
Unlevered free cash flow $ 55,414     $ 87,521  
Total revenue $ 560,571     $ 478,776  
Net cash provided by operating activities as a percentage of total revenue   6%       19%  
Free cash flow margin   6%       17%  
Unlevered free cash flow margin   10%       18%  

 


