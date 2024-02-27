Jamf Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results

Q4 total revenue year-over-year growth of 16% to $150.6 million; fiscal year total revenue growth of 17% to $560.6 million

ARR year-over-year growth of 15% to $588.6 million as of December 31, 2023

GAAP operating loss of $115.2 million, or (21)% of total revenue, compared to GAAP operating loss of $138.9 million, or (29)% of total revenue, in fiscal year 2022.

Non-GAAP operating income of $45.4 million, or 8% of total revenue, compared to $25.9 million, or 5% of total revenue, for fiscal year 2022.

MINNEAPOLIS, Feb. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jamf (NASDAQ: JAMF), the standard in managing and securing Apple at work, today announced financial results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2023.

“Jamf completed 2023 with solid results as organizations choose Jamf to enable an Apple-first, modern approach to managing and securing employee devices,” said John Strosahl, Jamf CEO. “Our unique ability to deliver Trusted Access, where only trusted users on trusted devices are able to access company resources, has helped us navigate the recent headwinds related to lower device expansion.”

Fourth Quarter 2023 Financial Highlights

ARR : ARR of $588.6 million as of December 31, 2023, an increase of 15% year-over-year.

: ARR of $588.6 million as of December 31, 2023, an increase of 15% year-over-year. Revenue : Total revenue of $150.6 million, an increase of 16% year-over-year.

: Total revenue of $150.6 million, an increase of 16% year-over-year. Gross Profit : GAAP gross profit of $117.5 million, or 78% of total revenue, compared to $99.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. Non-GAAP gross profit of $124.1 million, or 82% of total revenue, compared to $107.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2022.

: GAAP gross profit of $117.5 million, or 78% of total revenue, compared to $99.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. Non-GAAP gross profit of $124.1 million, or 82% of total revenue, compared to $107.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. Operating Loss/Income: GAAP operating loss of $20.3 million, or (13)% of total revenue, compared to $24.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. Non-GAAP operating income of $21.1 million, or 14% of total revenue, compared to $8.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Highlights

Revenue : Total revenue of $560.6 million, an increase of 17% year-over-year.

: Total revenue of $560.6 million, an increase of 17% year-over-year. Gross Profit : GAAP gross profit of $434.5 million, or 78% of total revenue, compared to $359.5 million in fiscal year 2022. Non-GAAP gross profit of $460.1 million, or 82% of total revenue, compared to $390.0 million in fiscal year 2022.

: GAAP gross profit of $434.5 million, or 78% of total revenue, compared to $359.5 million in fiscal year 2022. Non-GAAP gross profit of $460.1 million, or 82% of total revenue, compared to $390.0 million in fiscal year 2022. Operating Loss/Income : GAAP operating loss of $115.2 million, or (21)% of total revenue, compared to GAAP operating loss of $138.9 million in fiscal year 2022. Non-GAAP operating income of $45.4 million, or 8% of total revenue, compared to $25.9 million for fiscal year 2022.

: GAAP operating loss of $115.2 million, or (21)% of total revenue, compared to GAAP operating loss of $138.9 million in fiscal year 2022. Non-GAAP operating income of $45.4 million, or 8% of total revenue, compared to $25.9 million for fiscal year 2022. Cash Flow: Cash flow provided by operations of $36.0 million for fiscal year 2023, or 6% of total revenue, compared to $90.0 million for fiscal year 2022. Unlevered free cash flow of $55.4 million for fiscal year 2023, or 10% of total revenue, compared to $87.5 million for fiscal year 2022.

“We achieved significant margin improvement on both on a GAAP and non-GAAP basis in 2023 as a result of revenue outperformance and diligent cost management,” said Ian Goodkind, Jamf CFO. “As we look to the next three years, we’ll ramp up our efforts to increase profitability to align our cost structure with the current revenue growth profile of Jamf, with the goal of exceeding the Rule of 40 in 2026. I look forward to sharing more during our Investor Day on March 13th.”

A reconciliation between historical GAAP and non-GAAP information is contained in the tables below and the section titled “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below contains descriptions of these reconciliations.

Recent Business Highlights

Ended fiscal year 2023 serving more than 75,300 customers with 32.3 million total devices on our platform.

Achieved 33% year-over-year growth in security ARR, to $133.8 million as of December 31, 2023, representing 23% of Jamf’s total ARR.

Launched first-to-market support for Apple Vision Pro, adding this powerful new endpoint to Jamf’s Apple-first, Apple-best security and access products, Jamf Protect and Jamf Connect.

Announced participation in the Microsoft Security Copilot Partner Private Preview, working with Microsoft product teams to help shape product development for the first AI-powered security product that enables security professionals to respond to threats quickly using an advanced large language model (LLM) with a security-specific model that is informed by Microsoft's unique global threat intelligence and more than 65 trillion daily signals.

Released Jamf’s annual Security 360: Annual Trends Report, analyzing the threats impacting devices used in the modern workplace.

Profiled in the Omdia Universe on Digital Workspace Management / Unified Endpoint Management Platforms, 2024 assessment.

For the first quarter of 2024, Jamf currently expects:

Total revenue of $148.0 to $150.0 million

Non-GAAP operating income of $19.0 to $20.0 million

For the full year 2024, Jamf currently expects:

Total revenue of $614.5 to $619.5 million

Non-GAAP operating income of $89.0 to $93.0 million

To assist with modeling, for the first quarter of 2024 and full year 2024, amortization is expected to be approximately $10.2 million and $40.3 million, respectively. In addition, for the first quarter of 2024 and full year 2024, stock-based compensation and related payroll taxes are expected to be approximately $23.1 million and $110.8 million, respectively.

Jamf is unable to provide a quantitative reconciliation of forward-looking guidance of non-GAAP operating income to GAAP operating income (loss) because certain items are out of Jamf’s control or cannot be reasonably predicted. Historically, these items have included, but are not limited to, acquisition-related expense and acquisition-related earn-out, offering costs, amortization, stock-based compensation and related payroll taxes, and system transformation costs. Accordingly, a reconciliation for forward-looking non-GAAP operating income is not available without unreasonable effort. These items are uncertain, depend on various factors, and could result in projected GAAP operating income (loss) being materially less than is indicated by currently estimated non-GAAP operating income.

These statements are forward-looking and actual results may differ materially. Refer to the Forward-Looking Statements safe harbor below for information on the factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements.

Jamf to Host Investor Day

Jamf will host an Investor Day for analysts and investors to provide an update on the business, strategy and 3-year financial expectations.

The event will begin at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time on March 13th, 2024 and will be hosted in person in New York, New York and via live webcast.

The event will be webcast live on Jamf’s Investor Relations website at https://ir.jamf.com. Those parties interested in participating in person, please reach out to investorevents@jamf.com. The presentation and related materials provided in connection with this event will be available on Jamf’s Investor Relations website.

A replay of the event will be available on the Investor Relations website beginning on March 13th, 2024, at approximately 6:00 p.m. Central Time (7:00 p.m. Eastern Time).

Webcast and Conference Call Information

Jamf will host a conference call and live webcast for analysts and investors at 3:30 p.m. Central Time (4:30 p.m. Eastern Time) on February 27, 2024.

The conference call will be webcast live on Jamf’s Investor Relations website at https://ir.jamf.com. Those parties interested in participating via telephone may register on Jamf’s Investor Relations website. The financial tables, earnings presentation, and investor presentation provided in connection with this press release and the accompanying conference call will also be available on Jamf’s Investor Relations website.

A replay of the call will be available on the Investor Relations website beginning on February 27, 2024, at approximately 6:00 p.m. Central Time (7:00 p.m. Eastern Time).

Please note that Jamf uses its https://ir.jamf.com website as a means of disclosing material non-public information, announcing upcoming investor conferences, and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, you should monitor our investor relations website in addition to following our press releases, SEC filings, and public conference calls and webcasts.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to our results determined in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”), we believe the non-GAAP measures of non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross profit margin, non-GAAP operating income (loss), non-GAAP operating income (loss) margin, non-GAAP income before income taxes, non-GAAP provision for income taxes as it relates to the calculation of non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP net income, adjusted EBITDA, free cash flow, free cash flow margin, unlevered free cash flow, and unlevered free cash flow margin are useful in evaluating our operating performance. Certain of these non-GAAP measures exclude stock-based compensation, amortization expense, acquisition-related expenses, acquisition-related earnout, offering costs, foreign currency transaction (gain) loss, payroll taxes related to stock-based compensation, extraordinary legal settlements and other non-recurring litigation costs, loss on extinguishment of debt, amortization of debt issuance costs, system transformation costs, and restructuring charges. We believe that non-GAAP financial information, when taken collectively, may be helpful to investors because it provides consistency and comparability with past financial performance and assists in comparisons with other companies, some of which use similar non-GAAP information to supplement their GAAP results. The non-GAAP financial information is presented for supplemental informational purposes only, should not be considered a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with GAAP, and may be different from similarly-titled non-GAAP measures used by other companies. The principal limitation of these non-GAAP financial measures is that they exclude significant expenses that are required by GAAP to be recorded in our financial statements. In addition, they are subject to inherent limitations as they reflect the exercise of judgment by our management about which expenses are excluded or included in determining these non-GAAP financial measures. Reconciliation tables of the most comparable GAAP financial measures to the non-GAAP financial measures used in this press release are included with the financial tables at the end of this press release. We strongly encourage investors to review our consolidated financial statements included in our publicly filed reports in their entirety and not rely solely on any single financial measurement or communication.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release and the accompanying conference call contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of federal securities laws, which statements involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or our future financial or operating performance. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as “may,” “can,” “will,” “would,” “should,” “expects,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “could,” “intends,” “target,” “projects,” “contemplates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “predicts,” “forecasts,” “potential,” or “continue,” or other similar terms or expressions that concern our expectations, strategy, plans, or intentions. Forward-looking statements may involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our future financial and operating performance (including our outlook and guidance), the demand for our platform, anticipated impacts of macroeconomic conditions on our business, our expectations regarding business benefits and financial impacts from our acquisitions, partnerships, and investments, and our ability to deliver on our long-term strategy.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release and the accompanying conference call are also subject to additional risks, uncertainties, and factors, including those more fully described in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023. Moreover, we operate in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment, and new risks and uncertainties may emerge that could have an impact on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release and the accompanying conference call.

Given these factors, as well as other variables that may affect our operating results, you should not rely on forward-looking statements, assume that past financial performance will be a reliable indicator of future performance, or use historical trends to anticipate results or trends in future periods. The forward-looking statements included in this press release and the accompanying conference call relate only to events as of the date hereof. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law.

About Jamf

Jamf’s purpose is to simplify work by helping organizations manage and secure an Apple experience that end users love and organizations trust. Jamf is the only company in the world that provides a complete management and security solution for an Apple-first environment designed to be enterprise secure, consumer simple and protect personal privacy. To learn more, visit www.jamf.com.

Jamf Holding Corp.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands)

(unaudited) December 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 243,576 $ 224,338 Trade accounts receivable, net of allowances of $444 and $445 108,240 88,163 Deferred contract costs 23,508 17,652 Prepaid expenses 14,255 14,331 Other current assets 13,055 6,562 Total current assets 402,634 351,046 Equipment and leasehold improvements, net 15,184 19,421 Goodwill 887,121 856,925 Other intangible assets, net 187,891 218,744 Deferred contract costs, non-current 53,070 39,643 Other assets 43,752 43,763 Total assets $ 1,589,652 $ 1,529,542 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 25,909 $ 15,393 Accrued liabilities 77,447 67,051 Income taxes payable 1,248 486 Deferred revenue 317,546 278,038 Total current liabilities 422,150 360,968 Deferred revenue, non-current 55,886 68,112 Deferred tax liability, net 5,952 5,505 Convertible senior notes, net 366,999 364,505 Other liabilities 21,118 29,114 Total liabilities 872,105 828,204 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock — — Common stock 126 123 Additional paid-in capital 1,162,993 1,049,875 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (26,777 ) (39,951 ) Accumulated deficit (418,795 ) (308,709 ) Total stockholders’ equity 717,547 701,338 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 1,589,652 $ 1,529,542





Jamf Holding Corp.

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

(unaudited) ​ Three Months Ended December 31, Years Ended December 31, ​ 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenue: Subscription $ 146,677 $ 124,875 $ 543,019 $ 455,007 Services 3,731 4,838 16,325 19,025 License 237 610 1,227 4,744 Total revenue 150,645 130,323 560,571 478,776 Cost of revenue: Cost of subscription(1)(2)(3)(4)(5)(exclusive of amortization expense shown below) 26,200 22,609 98,554 85,479 Cost of services(1)(2)(3)(4)(exclusive of amortization expense shown below) 3,563 3,632 13,976 13,816 Amortization expense 3,427 4,172 13,529 19,932 Total cost of revenue 33,190 30,413 126,059 119,227 Gross profit 117,455 99,910 434,512 359,549 Operating expenses: Sales and marketing(1)(2)(3)(4)(5) 62,420 58,557 250,757 217,728 Research and development(1)(2)(3)(4)(5) 32,921 30,322 134,422 119,906 General and administrative(1)(2)(3)(4)(5)(6) 34,935 28,568 135,233 132,562 Amortization expense 7,441 7,124 29,349 28,227 Total operating expenses 137,717 124,571 549,761 498,423 Loss from operations (20,262 ) (24,661 ) (115,249 ) (138,874 ) Interest income (expense), net 2,073 917 6,526 (538 ) Foreign currency transaction gain (loss) 1,911 1,279 916 (2,802 ) Loss before income tax (provision) benefit (16,278 ) (22,465 ) (107,807 ) (142,214 ) Income tax (provision) benefit (1,132 ) 1,234 (2,279 ) 913 Net loss $ (17,410 ) $ (21,231 ) $ (110,086 ) $ (141,301 ) Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.14 ) $ (0.17 ) $ (0.88 ) $ (1.17 ) Weighted‑average shares used to compute net loss per share, basic and diluted 126,361,484 122,300,221 124,935,620 120,720,972

(1) Includes stock-based compensation as follows:

Three Months Ended December 31, Years Ended December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 (in thousands) Cost of revenue: Subscription $ 2,594 $ 2,359 $ 10,229 $ 8,854 Services 392 338 1,386 1,299 Sales and marketing 8,059 6,934 33,127 33,559 Research and development 5,856 4,772 23,719 24,392 General and administrative 6,017 5,243 32,539 41,066 $ 22,918 $ 19,646 $ 101,000 $ 109,170

(2) Includes payroll taxes related to stock-based compensation as follows:​

​ Three Months Ended December 31, Years Ended December 31, ​ 2023 2022 2023 2022 (in thousands) Cost of revenue: Subscription $ 143 $ 160 $ 318 $ 293 Services 32 30 57 54 Sales and marketing 451 367 1,162 810 Research and development 171 183 581 429 General and administrative 137 153 490 428 ​ $ 934 $ 893 $ 2,608 $ 2,014

(3) Includes depreciation expense as follows:

​ Three Months Ended December 31, Years Ended December 31, ​ 2023 2022 2023 2022 (in thousands) Cost of revenue: ​ Subscription $ 296 $ 310 $ 1,219 $ 1,201 Services 44 44 168 170 Sales and marketing 777 739 3,155 2,725 Research and development 444 445 1,814 1,610 General and administrative 266 258 1,064 965 ​ $ 1,827 $ 1,796 $ 7,420 $ 6,671

(4) Includes acquisition-related expense as follows:​

​ Three Months Ended December 31, Years Ended December 31, ​ 2023 2022 2023 2022 (in thousands) Cost of revenue: Subscription $ — $ — $ — $ 61 Services 34 — 50 — Sales and marketing 152 — 371 7 Research and development 299 120 807 912 General and administrative 2,704 1,092 6,133 3,663 $ 3,189 $ 1,212 $ 7,361 $ 4,643

(5) Includes system transformation costs as follows:​

​ Three Months Ended December 31, Years Ended December 31, ​ 2023 2022 2023 2022 (in thousands) Cost of revenue: Subscription $ 29 $ — $ 51 $ — Sales and marketing 82 — 174 — Research and development — — 12 — General and administrative 1,569 — 4,596 — $ 1,680 $ — $ 4,833 $ —

(6) General and administrative also includes the following:

​ Three Months Ended December 31, Years Ended December 31, ​ 2023 2022 2023 2022 (in thousands) Acquisition-related earnout $ — $ 306 $ — $ 694 Offering costs — — — 124 Restructuring charges 1,393 — 1,393 — Legal settlements and other non-recurring litigation costs 359 — 559 —





Jamf Holding Corp.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands)

(unaudited) ​ Years Ended December 31, ​ 2023 2022 Operating activities ​ ​ Net loss $ (110,086 ) $ (141,301 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization expense 50,298 54,830 Amortization of deferred contract costs 21,497 16,563 Amortization of debt issuance costs 2,742 2,722 Non-cash lease expense 5,935 5,869 Impairment of lease right-of-use assets 1,077 — Provision for credit losses and returns 472 328 Share‑based compensation 101,000 109,170 Deferred tax benefit (1,976 ) (2,955 ) Adjustment to contingent consideration — 694 Other (1,673 ) 3,333 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Trade accounts receivable (19,233 ) (9,487 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets (11,354 ) 1,888 Deferred contract costs (40,643 ) (31,134 ) Accounts payable 9,352 5,891 Accrued liabilities 2,690 10,017 Income taxes payable 727 151 Deferred revenue 23,939 63,426 Other liabilities 1,200 — Net cash provided by operating activities 35,964 90,005 Investing activities Acquisitions, net of cash acquired (18,797 ) (23,816 ) Purchases of equipment and leasehold improvements (2,934 ) (7,727 ) Purchase of investments (750 ) (3,100 ) Other 5 (139 ) Net cash used in investing activities (22,476 ) (34,782 ) Financing activities Debt issuance costs — (50 ) Cash paid for offering costs — (104 ) Cash paid for contingent consideration (206 ) (4,588 ) Payment of acquisition-related holdback (515 ) (200 ) Proceeds from the exercise of stock options 6,042 5,203 Net cash provided by financing activities 5,321 261 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 79 (713 ) Net increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 18,888 54,771 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period 231,921 177,150 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period $ 250,809 $ 231,921 Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash within the consolidated balance sheets to the amounts shown in the consolidated statements of cash flows above: Cash and cash equivalents $ 243,576 $ 224,338 Restricted cash included in other current assets 3,633 383 Restricted cash included in other assets 3,600 7,200 Total cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash $ 250,809 $ 231,921





Jamf Holding Corp.

Supplemental Financial Information

Disaggregated Revenue

(in thousands)

(unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, Years Ended December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 SaaS subscription and support and maintenance $ 140,315 $ 117,621 $ 521,269 $ 430,613 On‑premise subscription 6,362 7,254 21,750 24,394 Subscription revenue 146,677 124,875 543,019 455,007 Professional services 3,731 4,838 16,325 19,025 Perpetual licenses 237 610 1,227 4,744 Non‑subscription revenue 3,968 5,448 17,552 23,769 Total revenue $ 150,645 $ 130,323 $ 560,571 $ 478,776





Jamf Holding Corp.

Supplemental Information

Key Business Metrics

(in millions, except number of customers and percentages)

(unaudited) December 31,

2023 September 30,

2023 June 30,

2023 March 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 September 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 March 31,

2022 ARR $ 588.6 $ 566.3 $ 547.8 $ 526.6 $ 512.5 $ 490.5 $ 466.0 $ 436.5 ARR from management solutions as a percent of total ARR 77 % 79 % 79 % 80 % 80 % 82 % 82 % 83 % ARR from security solutions as a percent of total ARR 23 % 21 % 21 % 20 % 20 % 18 % 18 % 17 % ARR from commercial customers as a percent of total ARR 74 % 73 % 73 % 72 % 72 % 71 % 71 % 70 % ARR from education customers as a percent of total ARR 26 % 27 % 27 % 28 % 28 % 29 % 29 % 30 % Dollar-based net retention rate(1) 108 % 108 % 109 % 111 % 113 % 115 % 117 % 120 % Devices 32.3 31.8 31.3 30.8 30.0 29.3 28.4 26.8 Customers 75,300 74,400 73,500 72,500 71,000 69,000 67,000 62,000

(1) The dollar-based net retention rate for March 31, 2022 was based on our Jamf legacy business and does not include Wandera since it had not been a part of our business for the full trailing twelve months.





Jamf Holding Corp.

Supplemental Financial Information

Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP Financial Data

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

(unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, Years Ended December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Operating expenses $ 137,717 $ 124,571 $ 549,761 $ 498,423 Amortization expense (7,441 ) (7,124 ) (29,349 ) (28,227 ) Stock-based compensation (19,932 ) (16,949 ) (89,385 ) (99,017 ) Acquisition-related expense (3,155 ) (1,212 ) (7,311 ) (4,582 ) Acquisition-related earnout — (306 ) — (694 ) Offering costs — — — (124 ) Payroll taxes related to stock-based compensation (759 ) (703 ) (2,233 ) (1,667 ) System transformation costs (1,651 ) — (4,782 ) — Restructuring charges (1,393 ) — (1,393 ) — Legal settlements and other non-recurring litigation costs (359 ) — (559 ) — Non-GAAP operating expenses $ 103,027 $ 98,277 $ 414,749 $ 364,112 Three Months Ended December 31, Years Ended December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Gross profit $ 117,455 $ 99,910 $ 434,512 $ 359,549 Amortization expense 3,427 4,172 13,529 19,932 Stock-based compensation 2,986 2,697 11,615 10,153 Acquisition-related expense 34 — 50 61 Payroll taxes related to stock-based compensation 175 190 375 347 System transformation costs 29 — 51 — Non-GAAP gross profit $ 124,106 $ 106,969 $ 460,132 $ 390,042 Gross profit margin 78% 77% 78% 75% Non-GAAP gross profit margin 82% 82% 82% 81% Three Months Ended December 31, Years Ended December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Operating loss $ (20,262 ) $ (24,661 ) $ (115,249 ) $ (138,874 ) Amortization expense 10,868 11,296 42,878 48,159 Stock-based compensation 22,918 19,646 101,000 109,170 Acquisition-related expense 3,189 1,212 7,361 4,643 Acquisition-related earnout — 306 — 694 Offering costs — — — 124 Payroll taxes related to stock-based compensation 934 893 2,608 2,014 System transformation costs 1,680 — 4,833 — Restructuring charges 1,393 — 1,393 — Legal settlements and other non-recurring litigation costs 359 — 559 — Non-GAAP operating income $ 21,079 $ 8,692 $ 45,383 $ 25,930 Operating loss margin (13)% (19)% (21)% (29)% Non-GAAP operating income margin 14% 7% 8% 5%





​ Three Months Ended December 31, Years Ended December 31, ​ 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net loss $ (17,410 ) $ (21,231 ) $ (110,086 ) $ (141,301 ) Exclude: income tax (provision) benefit (1,132 ) 1,234 (2,279 ) 913 Loss before income tax (provision) benefit (16,278 ) (22,465 ) (107,807 ) (142,214 ) Amortization expense 10,868 11,296 42,878 48,159 Stock-based compensation 22,918 19,646 101,000 109,170 Foreign currency transaction (gain) loss (1,911 ) (1,279 ) (916 ) 2,802 Amortization of debt issuance costs 687 682 2,742 2,722 Acquisition-related expense 3,189 1,212 7,361 4,643 Acquisition-related earnout — 306 — 694 Offering costs — — — 124 Payroll taxes related to stock-based compensation 934 893 2,608 2,014 System transformation costs 1,680 — 4,833 — Restructuring charges 1,393 — 1,393 — Legal settlements and other non-recurring litigation costs 359 — 559 — Non-GAAP income before income taxes 23,839 10,291 54,651 28,114 Non-GAAP provision for income taxes(1) (5,721 ) (2,469 ) (13,116 ) (6,747 ) Non-GAAP net income $ 18,118 $ 7,822 $ 41,535 $ 21,367 Net loss per share: Basic $ (0.14 ) $ (0.17 ) $ (0.88 ) $ (1.17 ) Diluted $ (0.14 ) $ (0.17 ) $ (0.88 ) $ (1.17 ) Weighted‑average shares used in computing net loss per share: Basic 126,361,484 122,300,221 124,935,620 120,720,972 Diluted 126,361,484 122,300,221 124,935,620 120,720,972 Non-GAAP net income per share: Basic $ 0.14 $ 0.06 $ 0.33 $ 0.18 Diluted $ 0.13 $ 0.06 $ 0.31 $ 0.16 Weighted-average shares used in computing non-GAAP net income per share: Basic 126,361,484 122,300,221 124,935,620 120,720,972 Diluted 136,716,406 133,027,869 135,285,356 130,965,684

(1) In accordance with the SEC’s Non-GAAP Financial Measures Compliance and Disclosure Interpretation, the Company’s blended U.S. statutory rate of 24% is used as an estimate for the current and deferred income tax expense associated with our non-GAAP income before income taxes.

Three Months Ended December 31, Years Ended December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net loss $ (17,410 ) $ (21,231 ) $ (110,086 ) $ (141,301 ) Interest (income) expense, net (2,073 ) (917 ) (6,526 ) 538 Provision (benefit) for income taxes 1,132 (1,234 ) 2,279 (913 ) Depreciation expense 1,827 1,796 7,420 6,671 Amortization expense 10,868 11,296 42,878 48,159 Stock-based compensation 22,918 19,646 101,000 109,170 Foreign currency transaction (gain) loss (1,911 ) (1,279 ) (916 ) 2,802 Acquisition-related expense 3,189 1,212 7,361 4,643 Acquisition-related earnout — 306 — 694 Offering costs — — — 124 Payroll taxes related to stock-based compensation 934 893 2,608 2,014 System transformation costs 1,680 — 4,833 — Restructuring charges 1,393 — 1,393 — Legal settlements and other non-recurring litigation costs 359 — 559 — Adjusted EBITDA $ 22,906 $ 10,488 $ 52,803 $ 32,601





Years Ended December 31, 2023 2022 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 35,964 $ 90,005 Less: Purchases of equipment and leasehold improvements (2,934 ) (7,727 ) Free cash flow 33,030 82,278 Add: Cash paid for interest 784 763 Cash paid for acquisition-related expense 2,975 4,480 Cash paid for system transformation costs 12,493 — Cash paid for contingent consideration 6,000 — Cash paid for legal settlements and other non-recurring litigation costs 132 — Unlevered free cash flow $ 55,414 $ 87,521 Total revenue $ 560,571 $ 478,776 Net cash provided by operating activities as a percentage of total revenue 6% 19% Free cash flow margin 6% 17% Unlevered free cash flow margin 10% 18%



