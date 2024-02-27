Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,655 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 426,841 in the last 365 days.

The Oncology Institute to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences

CERRITOS, Calif., Feb. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ: TOI), one of the largest value-based oncology practices in the country, today announced that Dr. Daniel Virnich, TOI’s Chief Executive Officer, will participate at the following investor conferences:

Cowen Annual Health Care Conference
Date: March 4th, 2024
Presentation: 2:50pm Eastern Time
TOI Participant: Daniel Virnich, M.D., MBA, Chief Executive Officer
Location: Boston, MA

Jefferies Value Based Healthcare Summit
Date: March 11th, 2024
Fireside Chat: 10:30am Eastern Time
TOI Participant: Daniel Virnich, M.D., MBA, Chief Executive Officer
Location: Miami, FL

Interested investors and other parties may listen to simultaneous webcasts of the presentations by logging onto the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at https://investors.theoncologyinstitute.com/. The online replay will be available for a limited time shortly following the call.

About The Oncology Institute, Inc.

Founded in 2007, The Oncology Institute, Inc. (TOI) is advancing oncology by delivering highly specialized, value-based cancer care in the community setting. TOI offers cutting-edge, evidence-based cancer care to a population of more than 1.8 million patients including clinical trials, transfusions, and other care delivery models traditionally associated with the most advanced care delivery organizations. With 110+ employed clinicians and over 70 clinic locations and growing, TOI is changing oncology for the better. For more information visit www.theoncologyinstitute.com.

Contacts

Investors
Solebury Strategic Communications
investors@theoncologyinstitute.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

The Oncology Institute to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more