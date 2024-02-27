The Oncology Institute to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences

CERRITOS, Calif., Feb. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ: TOI), one of the largest value-based oncology practices in the country, today announced that Dr. Daniel Virnich, TOI’s Chief Executive Officer, will participate at the following investor conferences:

Cowen Annual Health Care Conference

Date: March 4th, 2024

Presentation: 2:50pm Eastern Time

TOI Participant: Daniel Virnich, M.D., MBA, Chief Executive Officer

Location: Boston, MA

Jefferies Value Based Healthcare Summit

Date: March 11th, 2024

Fireside Chat: 10:30am Eastern Time

TOI Participant: Daniel Virnich, M.D., MBA, Chief Executive Officer

Location: Miami, FL

Interested investors and other parties may listen to simultaneous webcasts of the presentations by logging onto the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at https://investors.theoncologyinstitute.com/. The online replay will be available for a limited time shortly following the call.

About The Oncology Institute, Inc.

Founded in 2007, The Oncology Institute, Inc. (TOI) is advancing oncology by delivering highly specialized, value-based cancer care in the community setting. TOI offers cutting-edge, evidence-based cancer care to a population of more than 1.8 million patients including clinical trials, transfusions, and other care delivery models traditionally associated with the most advanced care delivery organizations. With 110+ employed clinicians and over 70 clinic locations and growing, TOI is changing oncology for the better. For more information visit www.theoncologyinstitute.com.

Contacts

Investors

Solebury Strategic Communications

investors@theoncologyinstitute.com