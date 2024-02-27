Long Island Based US Mortgage Corporation Commemorates 30-Year Anniversary
MELVILLE, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- US Mortgage Corporation proudly commemorates three decades of unwavering excellence in the mortgage industry. Founded by Steven A. Milner on February 17, 1994, the company has blossomed into a national frontrunner, dedicated to facilitating homeownership dreams across the United States. Fueled by its mission that 'everyone deserves a roof over their head,' US Mortgage has become synonymous with trust, integrity, and exceptional service.
"We are thrilled to celebrate 30 years of excellence and reflect on the remarkable journey that has brought us to this milestone," remarked Steven A. Milner, Founder of US Mortgage Corporation. "Our success is a testament to the trust of our clients, the support of our referral partners, and the unwavering commitment of our team. There would be no US without You."
Since its inception, US Mortgage has remained steadfast in its resolve to transform homeownership aspirations into reality. From humble beginnings as a local lender, the company has emerged as a nationally recognized leader, driven by the collective dedication of its outstanding team members, who prioritize longevity by prioritizing the needs of others.
As part of its anniversary celebration, US Mortgage Corporation is excited to announce an ambitious expansion plan that underscores its commitment to growth and service.
"As we celebrate 30 years of service, we are energized by the possibilities that lie ahead," stated Steven A. Milner. "Our expansion signifies not just growth but an unwavering commitment to serving our stakeholders and communities. Together, we will continue to make homeownership dreams a reality."
For more information about US Mortgage Corporation and its expansion plans, please contact Mike Veli, VP of Strategic Growth, at Mike.veli@usmortgage.com
About US Mortgage Corporation:
US Mortgage Corporation was founded in 1994 by Steven A. Milner and has since established itself as a national leader in the mortgage sector. With a deep-rooted commitment to its mission and a culture of service excellence, US Mortgage is dedicated to transforming homeownership dreams into reality. Through its innovative approach and unwavering dedication, the company continues to set new standards of excellence in the mortgage industry.
Media Contact:
Ryan McCormick
Goldman McCormick PR, INC
+1 516-901-1103
email us here