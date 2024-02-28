Entrex Carbon Market receives Letter of Interest for $100 million Sharia Complaint Production Funding.
Entrex Carbon Market, Inc, fka UHF Logistics Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RGLG)
We trust this Sharia compliant production funding can help launch securitized carbon offsets for our Entrex Carbon Market Arabia Initiatives strengthening our Arabian peninsula strategic partners.”BOCA RATON, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Entrex Carbon Market, Inc (fka UHF Logistics Group, Inc) is pleased to announce a preliminary letter of interest has been received to further develop a joint venture with the Entrex Carbon Market Arabia.
— Stephen H. Watkins
The preliminary expression of interest offers an initial $20 million of Sharia Compliant Carbon Financing with the potential to extend the financing to $100 million.
Timing of the funding is expected to commence over the next 12 months pursuant the audit and review committees and conditions of the Shariah Supervisory Board.
Funding is anticipated to be utilized to facilitate the delivery of Entrex’s securitized carbon offsets which are expected to be sold to customers throughout the Arabian Peninsula.
The anticipated joint venture structure shall be managed as a subsidiary
Stephen Watkins
Entrex Holding Company
+1 954-856-6659
email us here
Entrex Carbon Market Introduction