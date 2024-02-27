Individual’s Unsuccessful Attempt to Evade Arrest Results in Crash, Apprehension

February 27, 2024

~Suspect led Troopers on pursuit where he reached speeds of over 130 mph before crashing, leaving injured passengers in vehicle as he fled on foot~

LONGWOOD, Fla.- Last night, while conducting enforcement in the area of Interstate 4 (I-4) in Seminole County, a Trooper with the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) observed a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed in a posted 60 mph zone.

The Trooper verified the speed to be approximately 100 mph and attempted to pull the vehicle over using emergency lights and sirens. The vehicle exited I-4, traveled over the median divider of County Road 46A, and continued west at a high rate of speed, evading the Trooper.

After running a red light on International Parkway, the vehicle made a U-Turn. It began traveling east on County Road 46A before returning onto I-4, swerving at speeds over 130 mph and cutting the vehicle lights on and off. The vehicle exited onto the westbound rest area of I-4 and lost control of the vehicle, which crashed into a parked semi. The driver then fled on foot, leaving injured passengers within the crashed and disabled vehicle.

Witnesses observed the suspect flee and advised the Troopers, who then set up a perimeter and quickly captured the suspect, identified as Markeis D’Aundre Stubbs, 22, of Orlando, Florida.

Troopers on the scene of the crash located a firearm and ammunition within the vehicle in addition to four grams of Marijuana, which was taken into evidence. Markeis D’Aundre Stubbs was taken to an area hospital where he was cleared of injuries before being arrested for resisting officers without violence, driving without a valid license, hit and run involving injury, aggravated fleeing from police with injury or damage, and reckless driving. Markeis D’Aundre Stubbs was booked at Seminole County Jail without incident.

During the investigation, Shamika Rose Stubbs Peterson, 39, of Orlando, Florida, arrived at the crash and stated that her “kid” was in the car and wanted information. Troopers advised Ms. Peterson that no one was severely injured, and that the crime scene was still active. Therefore, additional information was not available.

While Troopers attempted to identify the passengers in the suspect vehicle, Ms. Peterson was asked to leave. Peterson became verbally abusive and made verbal threats towards the Trooper’s family. Shamika Rose Stubbs Peterson was arrested for making threats to a law enforcement officer and taken to Seminole County Jail without incident.

