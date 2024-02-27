Commission recommends that Member States continue saving gas to secure supplies and stabilise markets

Gas savings by businesses and citizens across the EU have made an important contribution to tackling the energy crisis, spurred by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine two years ago. Collectively, the EU reduced gas demand by 18% between August 2022 and December 2023, saving around 101 billion cubic metres of gas. These efforts go above and beyond the 15% savings target which was agreed under emergency legislation adopted in Summer 2022, and were essential to preserve stable supplies, stabilise energy markets in the EU, and show solidarity with Ukraine.

With the emergency legislation due to expire on 31 March, and the situation more stable than it has been for the past two years, the Commission is now proposing the adoption of a Council Recommendation on continued gas demand reduction measures. This Recommendation, which would need to be adopted by the Council, encourages the Member States to continue taking voluntary measures to maintain a collective 15% gas demand reduction, compared to the average demand between April 2017 and March 2022. The proposal will be discussed by Commissioner for Energy Kadri Simson and EU Energy Ministers at the Energy Council on Monday, 4 March.