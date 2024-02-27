CGS and Technopak Partner to Strengthen Factory Performance and Productivity

Technopak’s market-leading success in consulting coupled with CGS’s BlueCherry® robust end-to-end supply chain platform enables factories to drive more value and increase performance

NEW YORK, Feb. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CGS, a global provider of software and business applications, enterprise learning, and global outsourcing services, today announced a partnership with Technopak, India’s first and leading advisory firm for apparel operations, to create a streamlined path that helps factories ensure operational continuity and resilience for their respective organizations.



With three decades of experience working with organizations across retail, consumer goods, and manufacturing services, Technopak comes with a multi-industry exposure and understanding of the landscape and challenges that brands and retailers face daily. The partnership between the two companies addresses a fundamental demand for consumer goods manufacturers who constantly need to improve productivity, efficiency, and product quality while controlling costs. Thanks to CGS’s BlueCherry Shop Floor Control and Technopak’s combined efforts, factories can improve production and management while meeting their transparency, sustainability, and compliance requirements.

“BlueCherry Shop Floor Control software captures time and performance data on all production activities in real-time, allowing executives and business partners to have the transparency needed to monitor every aspect of factory operations. This focused approach makes it possible for factories to meet their requirements, and get up and running quickly and effectively,” said Paul Magel, president for CGS’ business applications and technology outsourcing division.

“Honoring our company mission of “concept to commissioning, we have partnered with CGS to provide factories with their maximum-value opportunities, addressing their key challenges and helping them create robust and high growth business models,” said Amit Gugnani, Senior Partner and Head Fashion. “Our joint efforts will allow factories to gain the highest value for their investment while reducing costs, improve efficiency, and increase agility.”

About BlueCherry & Shop Floor Control

The award-winning CGS BlueCherry Enterprise Suite provides clients with comprehensive digital supply chain management solutions, available both in the cloud and on-premises, to drive their fundamental business processes. BlueCherry Shop Floor Control is the most widely adopted fashion-focused solution in the world. It provides a comprehensive view of factory activity by digitizing, in real-time, the collection and reporting of production activities, such as order tracking, line balancing, absenteeism and productivity via tablets on the factory floor. This real-time visibility equips companies with the ability to make faster, better-informed business decisions and address potential delays and challenges before they escalate.

Learn More About BlueCherry

For more information on the BlueCherry family of solutions, please visit www.BlueCherry.com, email sales@cgsinc.com, visit our blog at www.cgsinc.com/blog or please visit www.cgsinc.com and follow us on our BlueCherry LinkedIn showcase page.

About CGS

For nearly 40 years, CGS has enabled global enterprises, regional companies, and government agencies to drive breakthrough performance through business applications, enterprise learning and outsourcing services. CGS is wholly focused on creating comprehensive solutions that meet clients’ complex, multi-dimensional needs, and support clients' most fundamental business activities. Headquartered in New York City, CGS has offices across North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. For more information, please visit www.cgsinc.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

About TechnoPak

An Indian management consulting firm with 30+ years of Indian sub-continent focus and experience working with organizations across retail, consumer goods, manufacturing, and services. Drawing from the extensive experience of 75+ professionals, Technopak focuses on three key divisions: Consulting, Skilling and Marketing Partnerships. The Consulting division includes practices on Retail, Consumer Products & E-tailing, Fashion – Textiles & Apparel, Food Services, Food & Agriculture, Beauty & Wellbeing, Skilling, Travel Retail, PE and M&A and Sustainability.

Media Contacts:

Mark D. Tullio, CGS

newsroom@cgsinc.com

Maria Saavedra, CGS

newsroom@cgsinc.com