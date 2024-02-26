Gov. Spencer J. Cox and Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson: Schedule for Feb. 26 – March 1, 2024



**Events labeled Media Access indicate that an event is open to media. Events labeled Media Availability indicates that an event is open to the media and that a media Q&A is planned.**

**Please note that if a remote surge day is called, the governor and lieutenant governor’s schedules may change.

Gov. Spencer J. Cox’s Schedule

Feb. 26 – March 1, 2024

**The governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change**

Monday, Feb. 26

2:30 p.m. Meet with Olympic Committee

Location: Kearns Mansion

Tuesday, Feb. 27

10 a.m. Meet with legislative team

Location: Rampton Room

11:15 a.m. Meet with Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall

Location: Governor’s Office

1:30 p.m. Employee of the Month photo opportunity

Location: Gold Room

1:50 p.m. Meet with Gen. Daniel Boyack, Utah National Guard

Location: Governor’s Office

2:30 p.m. Best Friends Animal Society photo opportunity

Location: Gold Room

3:15 p.m. Meet with Daniel O’Bannon, general counsel

Location: Governor’s Office

4 p.m. Meet with Senate President J. Stuart Adams and House Speaker Mike Schultz

Location: Governor’s Office

Wednesday, Feb. 28

10:35 a.m. Meet with Utah High School Activities Association

Location: Sevier Valley Center, Snow College

11 a.m. Interview with Richfield Reaper

Location: Sevier Valley Center, Snow College

5:30 p.m. Join Mid-Utah Radio for Valley v. Wayne Boys Basketball game

Location: Sevier Valley Center, Snow College

Thursday, Feb. 29

9 a.m. Meet with majority leadership

Location: House Rules Room

10 a.m. Speak at Pamela Atkinson Trust Fund event

Location: 8955 S. 255 West, Sandy

MEDIA ACCESS

11:15 a.m. Speak at Silos groundbreaking event

Location: 425 W. 500 South, Salt Lake City

MEDIA ACCESS

2 p.m. Meet with His Excellency Dr. Kevin Rudd, Ambassador of Australia

Location: Governor’s Office

2:30 p.m. Meet with Sundance Institute Executive Team

Location: Governor’s Office

3 p.m. Meet with legislative team

Location: Rampton Room

7 p.m. Interview with NPR’s “The Middle”

Location: KUER

Friday, March 1

10:30 a.m. Meet with United States Senate Chiefs of Staff

Location: Gold Room

10:55 a.m. Bolton Elementary School photo opportunity

Location: Gold Room

11:30 a.m. Speak at Neighborhood House 130th Anniversary

Location: 1050 W. 500 South, Salt Lake City

MEDIA ACCESS

3 p.m. End of 2024 General Legislative Session media interviews

Location: Gold Room

6:30 p.m. Staff photo opportunity

Location: Gold Room

7 p.m. Host last night of session staff dinner

Location: Utah State Capitol

9 p.m. Hold end of 2024 General Legislative Session press conference

Location: Gold Room

MEDIA AVAILABILITY

9:30 p.m. Hold end of 2024 General Legislative Session media interviews

Location: Gold Room

Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson’s Schedule

Feb. 26 – March 1, 2024

**The lieutenant governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change**

Monday, Feb. 26

8:15 a.m. Staff meeting

Location: Capitol Boardroom

9 a.m. Meet and Greet with Rep. Melissa Garff Ballard, Sharon Eubank and Mark Geist

Location: Lt. Governor’s Office

9:30 a.m. Elections team meeting

Location: Lt. Governor’s Office

10:30 a.m. Meeting with Welsh Head of North America

Location: Gold Room

1:30 p.m. Oath of Office for State Engineer Teresa Wilhelmsen

Location: Lt. Governor’s Office

Tuesday, Feb. 27

8 a.m. Meet with House and Senate majority leaders

Location: Rampton Room

10 a.m. Meet with legislative team

Location: Rampton Room

4 p.m. Meet with Senate President J. Stuart Adams and House Speaker Mike Schultz

Location: Governor’s Office

Wednesday, Feb. 28

No public meetings

Thursday, Feb. 29

9 a.m. Meet with majority leadership

Location: House Rules Room

10 a.m. Meeting with the Ambassador of Malaysia

Location: Gold Room

11 a.m. Meeting with Legal Counsel

Location: Lt. Governor’s Office

1:30 p.m. Legislative update meeting

Location: Lt. Governor’s Office

3 p.m. Meet with legislative team

Location: Rampton Room

Friday, March 1

6:30 p.m. Staff photo opportunity

Location: Gold Room

7 p.m. Host last night of session staff dinner

Location: Utah State Capitol

9 p.m. End of 2024 General Legislative Session press conference

Location: Gold Room

MEDIA AVAILABILITY

