Gov. Spencer J. Cox and Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson: Schedule for Feb. 26 – March 1, 2024
**Events labeled Media Access indicate that an event is open to media. Events labeled Media Availability indicates that an event is open to the media and that a media Q&A is planned.**
**Please note that if a remote surge day is called, the governor and lieutenant governor’s schedules may change.
Gov. Spencer J. Cox’s Schedule
Feb. 26 – March 1, 2024
**The governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change**
Monday, Feb. 26
2:30 p.m. Meet with Olympic Committee
Location: Kearns Mansion
Tuesday, Feb. 27
10 a.m. Meet with legislative team
Location: Rampton Room
11:15 a.m. Meet with Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall
Location: Governor’s Office
1:30 p.m. Employee of the Month photo opportunity
Location: Gold Room
1:50 p.m. Meet with Gen. Daniel Boyack, Utah National Guard
Location: Governor’s Office
2:30 p.m. Best Friends Animal Society photo opportunity
Location: Gold Room
3:15 p.m. Meet with Daniel O’Bannon, general counsel
Location: Governor’s Office
4 p.m. Meet with Senate President J. Stuart Adams and House Speaker Mike Schultz
Location: Governor’s Office
Wednesday, Feb. 28
10:35 a.m. Meet with Utah High School Activities Association
Location: Sevier Valley Center, Snow College
11 a.m. Interview with Richfield Reaper
Location: Sevier Valley Center, Snow College
5:30 p.m. Join Mid-Utah Radio for Valley v. Wayne Boys Basketball game
Location: Sevier Valley Center, Snow College
Thursday, Feb. 29
9 a.m. Meet with majority leadership
Location: House Rules Room
10 a.m. Speak at Pamela Atkinson Trust Fund event
Location: 8955 S. 255 West, Sandy
MEDIA ACCESS
11:15 a.m. Speak at Silos groundbreaking event
Location: 425 W. 500 South, Salt Lake City
MEDIA ACCESS
2 p.m. Meet with His Excellency Dr. Kevin Rudd, Ambassador of Australia
Location: Governor’s Office
2:30 p.m. Meet with Sundance Institute Executive Team
Location: Governor’s Office
3 p.m. Meet with legislative team
Location: Rampton Room
7 p.m. Interview with NPR’s “The Middle”
Location: KUER
Friday, March 1
10:30 a.m. Meet with United States Senate Chiefs of Staff
Location: Gold Room
10:55 a.m. Bolton Elementary School photo opportunity
Location: Gold Room
11:30 a.m. Speak at Neighborhood House 130th Anniversary
Location: 1050 W. 500 South, Salt Lake City
MEDIA ACCESS
3 p.m. End of 2024 General Legislative Session media interviews
Location: Gold Room
6:30 p.m. Staff photo opportunity
Location: Gold Room
7 p.m. Host last night of session staff dinner
Location: Utah State Capitol
9 p.m. Hold end of 2024 General Legislative Session press conference
Location: Gold Room
MEDIA AVAILABILITY
9:30 p.m. Hold end of 2024 General Legislative Session media interviews
Location: Gold Room
Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson’s Schedule
Feb. 26 – March 1, 2024
**The lieutenant governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change**
Monday, Feb. 26
8:15 a.m. Staff meeting
Location: Capitol Boardroom
9 a.m. Meet and Greet with Rep. Melissa Garff Ballard, Sharon Eubank and Mark Geist
Location: Lt. Governor’s Office
9:30 a.m. Elections team meeting
Location: Lt. Governor’s Office
10:30 a.m. Meeting with Welsh Head of North America
Location: Gold Room
1:30 p.m. Oath of Office for State Engineer Teresa Wilhelmsen
Location: Lt. Governor’s Office
Tuesday, Feb. 27
8 a.m. Meet with House and Senate majority leaders
Location: Rampton Room
10 a.m. Meet with legislative team
Location: Rampton Room
4 p.m. Meet with Senate President J. Stuart Adams and House Speaker Mike Schultz
Location: Governor’s Office
Wednesday, Feb. 28
No public meetings
Thursday, Feb. 29
9 a.m. Meet with majority leadership
Location: House Rules Room
10 a.m. Meeting with the Ambassador of Malaysia
Location: Gold Room
11 a.m. Meeting with Legal Counsel
Location: Lt. Governor’s Office
1:30 p.m. Legislative update meeting
Location: Lt. Governor’s Office
3 p.m. Meet with legislative team
Location: Rampton Room
Friday, March 1
6:30 p.m. Staff photo opportunity
Location: Gold Room
7 p.m. Host last night of session staff dinner
Location: Utah State Capitol
9 p.m. End of 2024 General Legislative Session press conference
Location: Gold Room
MEDIA AVAILABILITY
