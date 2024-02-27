Fine Art Shippers to Collaborate with the Outsider Art Fair New York

Fine Art Shippers will be an onsite shipper at the Outsider Art Fair New York, an international art fair showcasing Self-Taught and Outsider Art.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, US, February 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The art logistics company Fine Art Shippers will participate in the Outsider Art Fair (OAF), an international art fair showcasing Self-Taught and Outsider Art, as an onsite shipper. The event will take place in New York from February 29 to March 3, 2024.

The Outsider Art Fair New York 2024 will feature 63 galleries from 32 cities in eight countries. The exhibitors will present artworks created by acclaimed artists in the fields of Self-Taught Art, Outsider Art, and Art Brut. These include works by James Castle, Henry Darger, Thornton Dial, William Edmondson, and Minnie Evans, among others. Along with reputable dealers, many of whom have been working with OAF since its first edition, there will also be nine first-time exhibitors.

Among the highlights of the 2024 edition of the Outsider Art Fair New York are original paintings in the style of American circus posters by Ricco Maresca, works by the Ukrainian-American Abstract Expressionist painter Janet Sobel, Dennis Gordon’s landscape assemblages, and Abigail Goldman's miniature crime scene “die-o-ramas.” The show will also feature pieces by artists from Bali, the Canadian Arctic, and works by Indigenous Australian creatives.

The Outsider Art Fair 2024 promises a selection of works by both established and emerging artists. This year’s edition will host two Curated Spaces. The first one, Expanding the Canon: 50 Years of Creative Growth, coincides with the celebration of Creative Growth Art Center's anniversary. It will feature artworks from private collections, among which will be some pieces that have never been exhibited before. OAF’s second Curated Space, Beat Art Work: Power of the Gaze, will showcase visual art created by the Beat Generation poets such as William Burroughs, Gregory Corso, Diane di Prima, Allen Ginsberg, Jack Kerouac, and Joanne Kyger.

The visitors to OAF 2024 will also be able to attend talks by world-renowned creatives, including a panel discussion with the novelist Jean Hanff Korelitz and the musician, film producer, and author Warren Zanes.

The Outsider Art Fair 2024 promises to deliver a unique and exciting experience for art lovers around the globe, showcasing the work of self-taught artists and highlighting their importance in the art world. Fine Art Shippers will be present at the Outsider Art Fair New York to assist anyone in need of fine art handling services. The company’s professionally trained team will be providing art delivery, packing, and installation services to exhibitors and visitors of the show. It will also be shipping artworks all over the United States and internationally after the end of the event. Fine Art Shippers can be reached by phone at (917) 658-5075 or by email at info@fineartshippers.com.

The 32nd edition of the Outsider Art Fair will be held at the Metropolitan Pavilion at 125 West 18th Street, New York, from February 29 through March 3, 2024. More information about the event is available on OAF’s website.