Governor Abbott Invites Texas Communities To Film Friendly Texas Forum

TEXAS, February 27 - February 27, 2024 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott and the Texas Film Commission today announced a Film Friendly Texas Forum to be held on May 16 in New Braunfels. Communities across Texas interested in pursuing local job creation and economic expansion strategies by becoming Film Friendly Texas or Digital Media Friendly Texas Certified Communities are invited to attend.

“Texas is a mecca for media production, and we are seeing the positive economic impact in communities of all sizes across our great state,” said Governor Abbott. “With a rich history of film and television production spanning more than a century, Texas is recognized today as the premier destination for production across media industries, including digital media. The Texas Film Commission works with our community partners to market their unique attributes, attract new investments in media production, and drive local job growth. That is why I invite all Texas communities to attend the Film Friendly Texas Forum to leverage the advantages of being certified as Film Friendly Texas and Digital Media Friendly Texas Communities.”

The Forum offers professional development, networking opportunities, panel discussions, and workshops, including "How to Become a Film Friendly Texas Certified Community" and, for attendees who are already Film Friendly Texas certified, "How to Become a Digital Media Friendly Texas Certified Community."

The target audience for the Forum is community leaders who are employed by their city or county government, convention and visitors bureau, chamber of commerce, or local economic development corporation and who will serve as the designated Film Friendly Texas or Digital Media Friendly Texas liaison for facilitating media and digital media production inquiries.

Attending a Texas Film Commission workshop is one of the required steps for certification as a Film Friendly Texas Community or a Digital Media Friendly Texas Community.

Film Friendly Texas Forum

Thursday, May 16, 2024

New Braunfels Convention Center

375 S Castell Ave, New Braunfels, TX 78130

For more information and to register for the Film Friendly Texas Forum, visit: gov.texas.gov/film/page/fftx_workshops.

The Film Friendly Texas Certified Community program launched in 2007 and now includes more than 175 Film Friendly Texas Certified Communities that are ​focused on developing media production industries in Texas to encourage job creation and economic growth. To learn more, visit: gov.texas.gov/film/page/fftx_overview.

The new Digital Media Friendly Texas Certified Community program launched last week to help Texas communities attract digital media production across the state and grow local jobs in animation, visual effects (VFX), video games, and extended reality (XR). To learn more, visit: gov.texas.gov/film/page/dmftx_overview.

For more than 50 years, the Texas Film Commission has helped grow local jobs and economies by promoting Texas as the premier destination for film, television, commercial, animation, visual effects, video game, and extended reality production. The Texas Film Commission in the Governor’s Office of Economic Development and Tourism has attracted more than $2 billion in local spending and created more than 183,000 production jobs across the state from 2007 to 2023.