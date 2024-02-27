Submit Release
Gov. Green Goes to Nevada to Receive Resiliency Award

JOSH GREEN, M.D.   

  

   
GOVERNOR   

KE KIAʻĀINA  

  

  

GOVERNOR GREEN GOES TO NEVADA TO

RECEIVE RESILIENCY AWARD

   

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE   

February 27, 2024   

   

HONOLULU ̶  Governor Josh Green, M.D., will travel to Nevada in the afternoon of Tuesday, February 27 to attend the Forbes Summit to be recognized for his work on building resiliency. He will return on the afternoon of Friday, March 1. 

Lieutenant Governor Sylvia Luke will serve as acting Governor from the afternoon of February 27 through the afternoon of March 1.    

   

# # #   

    

Media Contacts:      

Erika Engle    

Press Secretary    

Office of the Governor, State of Hawai'i    

Phone: 808-586-0120   

Email: [email protected]    

     

Makana McClellan      

Director of Communications      

Office of the Governor, State of Hawaiʻi     

Cell: 808265-0083      

Email: [email protected]    

Office of the Governor – News Release – Gov. Green Goes to Nevada to Receive Resiliency Award

