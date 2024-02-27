Office of the Governor – News Release – Gov. Green Goes to Nevada to Receive Resiliency Award
JOSH GREEN, M.D.
GOVERNOR
KE KIAʻĀINA
GOVERNOR GREEN GOES TO NEVADA TO
RECEIVE RESILIENCY AWARD
February 27, 2024
HONOLULU ̶ Governor Josh Green, M.D., will travel to Nevada in the afternoon of Tuesday, February 27 to attend the Forbes Summit to be recognized for his work on building resiliency. He will return on the afternoon of Friday, March 1.
Lieutenant Governor Sylvia Luke will serve as acting Governor from the afternoon of February 27 through the afternoon of March 1.
