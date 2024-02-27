Lincoln Woman Charged for Theft by Unlawful Taking Relating to Medicaid Fraud

Attorney General Mike Hilgers announced today that Anzhela Solkan, 45, of Lincoln, was sentenced today in Lancaster County District Court to 365 days in jail on two misdemeanor counts of Theft by Unlawful Taking. The sentences will be served concurrently.

Solkan had worked through Nebraska Medicaid as a personal care service provider for her parents. An investigation of Solkan’s activity from November 2019 to early January 2020, including video surveillance, showed that Solkan submitted personal care service claims to Nebraska Medicaid for services that she did not render because she was not at her parents’ location at the times that she claimed.

Solkan was originally charged with felony counts of theft and fraudulently submitting false claims for payment to Nebraska Medicaid. The charges were reduced to misdemeanors on the condition that Solkan repay $10,165.41 in restitution to Medicaid for the false claims.

The case was investigated and prosecuted by the Medicaid Fraud and Patient Abuse Unit (MFPAU) of the Attorney General’s Office. The MFPAU receives 75 percent of its funding through a grant awarded by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. The remaining 25 percent is funded by the State of Nebraska.