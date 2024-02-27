Minister for Climate and the Environment attending UNEA-6 in Nairobi

Minister for Climate and the Environment Romina Pourmokhtari is attending the sixth session of the United Nations Environment Assembly (UNEA-6) in Nairobi on 27–29 February. Items on Ms Pourmokhtari’s agenda include climate change, plastic pollution, circular economy and threats to biodiversity.

Ms Pourmokhtari will deliver Sweden’s national statement at the high-level segment and take part in one of the segment’s leadership dialogues. She will also take part in a number of events focusing on issues such as plastic pollution and synergies between biodiversity and chemicals.

In addition, she will make two study visits. One will be to Roam, a Swedish-Kenyan company that manufactures electric vehicles. The second will be to the Gikomba Market, East Africa’s largest second-hand market, and the nearby Nairobi River, to highlight the challenges in circular economy, waste management, sustainable textiles, a fair green transition and new partnerships for Team Sweden.

Negotiations on a number of resolutions and decisions will be held during UNEA-6. The EU will present three resolutions – on water resilience, ocean protection and circular economy. During the negotiations, Sweden will provide expertise in these areas and on chemicals and waste. In addition, decisions will also be taken on items that concern the climate. For example, a resolution on solar radiation modification and air pollution will be considered.