ADVA Encourages Veterans to Engage in Expanded, Easy-Access Health Care for Toxic Exposure

The Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs (ADVA) is encouraging all Veterans who have been exposed to toxins and other hazards during military service – at home or abroad – to utilize the newest offering from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (USDVA).

Beginning March 5, USDVA is expanding health care eligibility to millions of Veterans years earlier than initially called for by the PACT Act. This expansion means Veterans who served in the Vietnam War, the Gulf War, Iraq, Afghanistan, the Global War on Terror, or any other combat zone after 9/11 will be eligible to enroll directly in USDVA health care without first applying for USDVA benefits. Additionally, Veterans who were exposed to toxins or hazards while training or on active duty in the United States will also be eligible to enroll.

This expansion makes it quicker and easier for millions of Veterans to enroll in USDVA. There is a common misconception that Veterans must apply for USDVA disability compensation benefits to become eligible for USDVA health care, which is untrue. With this expansion and other authorities, millions of eligible Veterans can enroll directly in USDVA health care – without any need to first apply for USDVA benefits.

To determine your eligibility, visit VA.gov/PACT.

Veterans with questions are encouraged to contact one of ADVA’s 63 Veterans Service Offices or may call 800-698-2411 (TTY: 711). Hours of operation for your local Veterans Service Office can be found at va.alabama.gov.