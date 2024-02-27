Adventure awaits at Whiskey Mountain: Overnight, summer camps offered for families, youth and women

Create unforgettable moments in the outdoors

Cheyenne - Get away to Whiskey Mountain this summer for a week of summer fun in the great outdoors. The best part? The Wyoming Game and Fish Department has all the details and equipment handled. Game and Fish is hosting a series of overnight family, youth and women camps this summer at the department’s top-notch outdoor educational facility near Dubois.

“There’s no place more fun and beautiful to learn about the outdoors than at Whiskey Mountain Conservation Camp,” said Ashley Leonard, Game and Fish education supervisor. “Take the opportunity to unplug and learn about fishing, canoeing, archery, wildlife and more in pristine wilderness.”

Full details, packing information, lists of activities and registration forms are available on the website.

FAMILY CAMPS

Adventure Camp is a four-day, overnight experience for family groups to build confidence in their outdoor skills. Attendees will explore nature and learn new recreational outdoor activities such as canoeing, archery, birdwatching and fishing together as a family. Participants must be at least 6-years-old.

Similar to Adventure Camp, the Hunter Education Family Camp is a five-day overnight camp that enables families to enjoy the outdoors together while incorporating hunter education and bowhunter education curriculum. Participants will complete these courses as a part of the camp and have the opportunity to earn their hunter education certificate. Participants must be at least 10-years-old.

Families also can reel in memories at the four-day fishing camp. Attendees will have the opportunity to learn the basics of fly-fishing and spin-casting through hands-on fishing trips. Participants must be at least 10-years-old.

The cost to attend any of the family camps is $150 per person, which includes meals and lodging. Discounts apply if a family registers more than two members at a time. The deadline to register is May 15.

Date Camp description June 13-16 Adventure Family Camp June 27-30 Fishing Family Camp July 10-14 Hunter Education Family Camp

YOUTH CAMPS

Youth overnight camps, offered for boys and girls, are for students 12-15 years old. Camps will teach youth about nature exploration, conservation principles and leadership in the outdoors. Transportation to and from camp is not provided. The fee to attend is $150 for the 7-day, 6-night experience, meals included. The deadline to apply for Youth Camp is 5 p.m. on April 30.

Date Camp description June 16-22 Boys Conservation Camp July 14-20 Girls Conservation Camp

For questions about family and youth camps, contact Parker Everhart at parker.everhart@wyo.gov or (307) 777-4527.

BECOMING AN OUTDOORS-WOMAN CAMPS

BOW programs focus on building community and creating a welcoming environment for women to learn outdoor skills. Camps will teach women about outdoor survival, archery, backpacking and marksmanship. There will be one Beyond BOW session, which will focus on the basics of fly-fishing. The fee to attend is $150 per person and includes meals and lodging. All BOW attendees must be at least 18-years-old to apply. The deadline to apply for BOW camp is March 31.

Date Camp description June 7-9 Becoming an Outdoors-Woman July 26-28 Becoming an Outdoors-Woman August 1-4 Beyond BOW: Fly Fishing

For questions about Becoming an Outdoors-Woman program, contact William Poole at william.poole@wyo.gov or (307) 777-3412.

(Breanna Ball, Public Information Officer - (breanna.ball1@wyo.gov))

- WGFD -