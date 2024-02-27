Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,691 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 426,901 in the last 365 days.

Atrion Corporation Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

ALLEN, Texas, Feb. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atrion Corporation (NASDAQ: ATRI) today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $2.20 per share on its outstanding shares of Common Stock. This dividend will be payable on March 29, 2024 to stockholders of record at the close of business on March 15, 2024.

Atrion Corporation develops and manufactures products primarily for medical applications. The Company’s website is www.atrioncorp.com.

Contact:    Cindy Ferguson
Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
(972) 390-9800
     

Primary Logo

You just read:

Atrion Corporation Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more