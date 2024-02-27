Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,693 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 426,902 in the last 365 days.

BLISS Car Wash Drives Sustainable Solutions: Unveiling Five Eco-Friendly Locations for 2024

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BLISS Car Wash, a leading automated car wash chain in Southern California, will open five new eco-friendly locations in 2024, bringing its total to fifteen sites by the end of the year, according to Vahid David Delrahim, CEO of BLISS Car Wash. The strategic expansion marks a significant step forward in BLISS’ mission to provide premium car care services while minimizing its environmental footprint.

The eagerly anticipated eco-friendly car wash facilities are gearing up to launch in several key locations throughout the year. The cities of Huntington Beach, Covina and Cypress will see eco-friendly BLISS openings slated for the second quarter of this year. As we head into the fourth quarter, both Santa Clarita and Chino Hills will be treated to the introduction of these eco-friendly facilities, ensuring a cleaner future for all.

“Our success stems from the proven effectiveness of our model, resonating with customers who not only enjoy our top-notch service but also appreciate the eco-conscious satisfaction that comes with choosing a BLISS Car Wash,” said Ash Delrahim, vice president of operations at BLISS. Delrahim said BLISS is also rebuilding its car wash in San Bernardino, which caught fire in November after a customer’s car malfunctioned.

BLISS Car Wash has always been at the forefront of sustainable innovation, and new locations will include state-of-the-art technologies designed to conserve water, reduce energy consumption, and minimize overall environmental impact. The company remains dedicated to providing customers with a guilt-free car wash experience that cleans and protects their vehicles and contributes to a healthier planet.

Incorporating advanced water recycling systems, energy-efficient technologies, and biodegradable cleaning products, BLISS Car Wash aims to set new standards for eco-friendly car care. The company’s commitment to sustainability aligns with the growing awareness and demand for environmentally responsible business practices.

With each new opening, BLISS Car Wash also donates a fresh-water well to the non-profit organization Wells Bring Hope. Wells Bring Hope drills wells to provide safe water and sanitation to villages in Niger, one of the world’s poorest countries.

About BLISS Car Wash: BLISS Car Wash offers premium unlimited car wash memberships at great value. We are a refreshing car wash experience because we ensure that your car is cleaned responsibly, using cleaning products that are biodegradable and safe for the environment. We are water warriors, so we fight to protect it at every turn and closely monitor our usage.

Ash@blisscarwash.com


You just read:

BLISS Car Wash Drives Sustainable Solutions: Unveiling Five Eco-Friendly Locations for 2024

Distribution channels: Automotive Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more