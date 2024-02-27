BLISS Car Wash Drives Sustainable Solutions: Unveiling Five Eco-Friendly Locations for 2024

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BLISS Car Wash, a leading automated car wash chain in Southern California, will open five new eco-friendly locations in 2024, bringing its total to fifteen sites by the end of the year, according to Vahid David Delrahim , CEO of BLISS Car Wash. The strategic expansion marks a significant step forward in BLISS’ mission to provide premium car care services while minimizing its environmental footprint.



The eagerly anticipated eco-friendly car wash facilities are gearing up to launch in several key locations throughout the year. The cities of Huntington Beach, Covina and Cypress will see eco-friendly BLISS openings slated for the second quarter of this year. As we head into the fourth quarter, both Santa Clarita and Chino Hills will be treated to the introduction of these eco-friendly facilities, ensuring a cleaner future for all.

“Our success stems from the proven effectiveness of our model, resonating with customers who not only enjoy our top-notch service but also appreciate the eco-conscious satisfaction that comes with choosing a BLISS Car Wash,” said Ash Delrahim, vice president of operations at BLISS. Delrahim said BLISS is also rebuilding its car wash in San Bernardino, which caught fire in November after a customer’s car malfunctioned.

BLISS Car Wash has always been at the forefront of sustainable innovation, and new locations will include state-of-the-art technologies designed to conserve water, reduce energy consumption, and minimize overall environmental impact. The company remains dedicated to providing customers with a guilt-free car wash experience that cleans and protects their vehicles and contributes to a healthier planet.

Incorporating advanced water recycling systems, energy-efficient technologies, and biodegradable cleaning products, BLISS Car Wash aims to set new standards for eco-friendly car care. The company’s commitment to sustainability aligns with the growing awareness and demand for environmentally responsible business practices.

With each new opening, BLISS Car Wash also donates a fresh-water well to the non-profit organization Wells Bring Hope. Wells Bring Hope drills wells to provide safe water and sanitation to villages in Niger, one of the world’s poorest countries.

About BLISS Car Wash: BLISS Car Wash offers premium unlimited car wash memberships at great value. We are a refreshing car wash experience because we ensure that your car is cleaned responsibly, using cleaning products that are biodegradable and safe for the environment. We are water warriors, so we fight to protect it at every turn and closely monitor our usage.

