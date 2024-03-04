ProTek Named Official Watch of American Outdoors TV Network

Protek Official Watch of American Outdoors

BOISE, IDAHO, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ProTek Watches proudly announces that its watches have been named the Official Watch of American Outdoors TV network and show, the oldest outdoor television show in America, after rigorous testing, vetting and evaluation by the team at the network and show.

From the Founder and Former Owner of Luminox, the ProTek brand is designed for a core group of First Responders that includes Law Enforcement, SWAT, Tactical, Military, Special Forces, Fire Fighters, and more. As part of this effort, ProTek also makes special versions of its watches with the branding and logo of specific First Responder organizations, the most recent of which was for the Oakland California Police Department. The No Excuses brand is “Rugged at Heart '' and built to handle what life demands in any environment, lending credence to the tag line … “All Terrain Watches.” All watches are manufactured in a spotless assembly facility that has safeguards in place to ensure excellence in manufacturing quality timepieces, with an air filtration system that cleans the air inside, equivalent to an ISO7 clean-room standard.

“As soon as we saw the ProTek Watch lineup, we knew it was a top contender for our Official Watch of American Outdoors," stated Bill Rogers, Executive Producer of American Outdoors. "After close examination, vetting and testing the watches for over a year, we knew we had the watch that would stand up to the rigors of our Outdoor Adventures. This new no-excuses watch brand has a rich DNA of Tritium Illuminated Tactical Watches, built to handle extreme conditions, in any environment.”

"We're honored to have been chosen to be the Official Watch of American Outdoors," commented Barry Cohen, Managing Partner of ProTek Watches. "We designed our watches specifically for this type of use. For men in particular, watches are more than an accessory and define who you are. ProTek’s rugged DNA makes a statement, whether in the great outdoors or in the boardroom. However, we’ve been pleased to see that women are also gravitating to the brand.”

“All Protek Watches are equipped with the same self-powered Tritium Illumination I pioneered with my former brand decades ago when we brought this enabling lume technology to the consumer world. The lume never needs charging and will glow for 25 years without needing a charge from an external light source,” said Cohen.

The Collection includes several series with water resistance ratings up to 300 meters, a variety of case materials that include Carbon, Stainless Steel or Titanium with straps made of genuine rubber or waterproof Italian leather, and all watches feature sapphire crystals with antireflective coatings for glare free viewing of time. Protek is also very proud to have been named an Official Watch of the United States Marine Corps.

"It's with great pleasure that we endorse ProTek Watch and it's an honor to wear one on my wrist," stated Rogers. "The build quality is outstanding and showcases the attention to detail that goes into its manufacturing – it’s something I will be able to hand down to the next generation. It is with no reservations that I recommend ProTek to all of our viewers," added Rogers.

“It's an honor and a privilege to be working with American Outdoors," stated Barry Cohen. “This type of partnership serves as confirmation that we build ideal watches for Outdoor Enthusiasts and First Responders everywhere, that are durable enough to hold up in adverse environments, and fuels us to continue to develop innovative rugged timepieces for individuals in this market segment."

For details, and to see or purchase a ProTek Watch, visit their website at: www.ProtekWatch.com

About Time Concepts, LLC

The ProTek brand is part of the portfolio of brands under the Time Concepts umbrella. Time Concepts, LLC was started in 2007 by Barry Cohen during his tenure at Luminox Watch, a Swiss-made watch company he founded and owned for 27 years. Luminox gained fame for making watches that were supplied to Navy SEALs after a research and development officer approached him and asked to have a watch made for them that used the proprietary self-powered illumination that was a hallmark of the brand. Time Concepts was launched as a platform to develop private label watches, but as the business evolved, it added its own Szanto vintage brand and the Hawaiian Lifeguard Association brand of dive watches. The newest addition to the Time Concepts stable of brands is ProTek (Official Watch brand of the United States Marines) that brings Cohen back to his roots with tritium illumination tactical style timepieces. Time Concepts develops watches in Switzerland and Asia and uses only top-quality manufacturers. All Time Concepts watches are manufactured in a dust-free, temperature- and humidity-controlled clean-room environment to ensure years of dependable service. For more information, please visit www.protekwatch.com.