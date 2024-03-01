American Heart Association Calls for Action to Improve Health Care Access and Discuss a Century of Progress
EINPresswire.com/ -- Heart disease has been the leading cause of death in the United States for over a century, yet many Americans are still unaware of its impact. As we mark 100 years since the first recorded heart disease death in the U.S., it is crucial to shed light on this issue and raise awareness about the advancements in heart health.
Despite significant progress in medical technology and treatments, heart disease remains the number one killer in the U.S. In light of this, the centennial celebration aims to bring attention to the importance of heart health and the need for increased awareness. The event will feature discussions and presentations by leading experts in the field, highlighting the advancements made in the past 100 years and the current state of heart health in the country.
The centennial celebration serves as a reminder that while heart health advancements have come a long way, there is still much work to be done in the fight against heart disease.
For more information, please visit www.heart.org.
Cathy Lewis
Despite significant progress in medical technology and treatments, heart disease remains the number one killer in the U.S. In light of this, the centennial celebration aims to bring attention to the importance of heart health and the need for increased awareness. The event will feature discussions and presentations by leading experts in the field, highlighting the advancements made in the past 100 years and the current state of heart health in the country.
The centennial celebration serves as a reminder that while heart health advancements have come a long way, there is still much work to be done in the fight against heart disease.
For more information, please visit www.heart.org.
Cathy Lewis
American Heart Association
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok
Other