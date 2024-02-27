Cameras Set to Roll: Double Feature Film Productions in Waskesiu

CANADA, February 27 - Released on February 27, 2024

Saskatchewan-based Trilight Entertainment along with Barbershop Films have begun filming two feature films in Waskesiu, resulting in $1.4 million in positive economic impacts to the province.

"As the province's burgeoning film industry gains momentum, our government is proud to continue contributing to its growth," Parks, Culture and Sport Minister Laura Ross said. "This marks yet another milestone for Saskatchewan's film sector while also highlighting the richness and diversity of Saskatchewan's cinematic potential."

These productions are made possible through the support of Creative Saskatchewan and financing from Executive Producer Daniel Ford Beavis along with Trilight and Barbershop.

"Creative Saskatchewan is committed to fostering economic growth in Saskatchewan," Creative Saskatchewan CEO Erin Dean said. "These productions contribute to the local economy and result in job creation and increased tourism."

"It's our honor to bring compelling narratives to life against the picturesque backdrop of northern Saskatchewan," Trilight Entertainment Vice-President Jessica Watch said. "This will be the fourth and fifth production we have done in the province over the last 18 months, and we are very thankful for the support of the Creative Saskatchewan Production grant. We feel this incentive is the best in Canada!"

About the Films:

Gifts of Christmas - A confident and hardworking proprietor faces financial struggles and the potential sale of her family's legacy. However, when a guest with a shared history and a forensic accountant arrives at the resort, they uncover fraudulent activities and work together to save the property. As they navigate challenges and rediscover their connection, they experience the true meaning of the holiday season. Starring Teagan Vincze, Clayton James and Brenna Coates. Produced by Trilight's Shayne Putzlocher and Jessica Watch and Barbershop's Jeremy Drummond, executive produced by Daniel Ford Beavis and Kimberley Cardina, written by Carey Tufts and directed by Jeremy Drummond.

Escape the Lodge - In the remote mountains of Colorado, Lee Hughes readies the resort he oversees in the off-season for the arrival of his estranged daughter, Megan. Upon arrival, Megan and her girlfriend discover men from her father's past have tracked Lee down in search of cash he made off with after a heist years prior. With Lee dead, Megan and Lane's badly timed weekend throw them into a cat and mouse chase in an empty lodge and miles from help. Starring Chloe McClay, Emma Newton, Saskatchewan's Leo Fafard, Thomas Perras, Kent Allen and Daniel Ford Beavis. Produced by Trilight's Shayne Putzlocher and Jessica Watch, Barbershop's Jeremy Drummond, executive produced by Daniel Ford Beavis and Kimberley Cardina, written by Nicole Field, and directed by Jeremy Drummond. Both films are being distributed through Trilight's distribution subsidiary Trilight International.

About Creative Saskatchewan

Creative Saskatchewan is the economic development agency for Saskatchewan's creative industries and the official film commission for the province. The agency's investments propel creative entrepreneurs as they create, perform, innovate, and export in their pursuit of commercial success.

-30-

For more information, contact: