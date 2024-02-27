Submit Release
WVDOH heavy equipment crews continue removing rock from cliff above WV 10 in Logan

West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) heavy equipment crews will remove additional rock from a cliff above Logan on WV 10 as the road is now expected to reopen on Wednesday, February 28, 2024.

While WVDOH heavy equipment crews removed rock from a cliff above the roadway in the past week, crews found a future potential hazard as another spot was exposed. Crews are removing that rock, which is on the far sound end of the cliff.

On Saturday, February 17, 2024, a massive rockslide occurred at mile marker 21.99 in Logan, completely blocking the road. Although WVDOH crews were able to clear away rock and debris blocking the highway, there were overhanging rocks about 70 feet above the road that could potentially fall, creating a possible hazard to the public if not removed.

Therefore, WVDOH is removing overhanging rock before completely reopening the roadway to traffic.​

