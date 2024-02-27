Public Informational Workshop scheduled for Parsons to Davis section of Corridor H on Tuesday, February 27, 2024

Page Content

The West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) will hold a Public Informational Workshop for the Corridor H Parsons to Davis project on Tuesday, February 27, 2024, from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Tucker County High School, located at 116 Mountain Lion Way, Hambleton, Tucker County. This project involves the construction of an approximately nine-mile new location, four-lane, divided highway, with partial control of access, and will be a component of Appalachian Highway Corridor H (US 48).

The purpose of the meeting is for the WVDOH to get public feedback on plans for the four-lane upgrade of Corridor H from Parsons to Davis.



NO FORMAL PRESENTATION WILL BE MADE. The public will be afforded the opportunity to ask questions and submit written comments on the project. A handout with project details will be available at the meeting and on the WVDOH website.



You may comment online. Comments are due by Wednesday, March 27th, 2024. Those wishing to file written comments may send them to:



Those wishing to file written comments may send them to:

Travis Long, Director

Technical Support Division,

West Virginia Division of Highways,

1334 Smith Street,

Charleston, West Virginia 25301​​