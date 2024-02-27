Vertical ICF Revolutionises High volume Homebuilding at IBS Las Vegas
Insubuilt, a leading provider of innovative building solutions is proud to announce the launch of its patented FAST BUILD envelope system at IBS Las Vegas.
We are excited to bring this game changing ICF Greentech solution to the marketplace as this provides a competitive advantage to builders looking to differentiate their product”LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, USA, February 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Insubuilt Structures Inc., a leading green tech provider of innovative building solutions is proud to unveil its patented FAST BUILD envelope system at IBS Las Vegas.
— Lawrie Hooper , President
This revolutionary system is a game changer for high volume builders by offering a faster, stronger, sustainable and more cost effective alternative to traditional wood framing.
The FAST BUILd system utilizes vertical Insulated concrete forms ( V-ICF) to quickly create a vertical structure with the strength of concrete but at the price of wood.
This green product meets or exceeds all building codes, seismic and even CAT 5 hurricanes. Unlike wood it does not warp, is waterproof with our rain screen laminate, and withstands moisture, insects and earthquakes.
This means builders can now construct a 6 plex to lockup in just 7 days. It is ideal for subdivisions, multi-story (6 floors) and ideal for rental projects with huge operating cost savings.
Insubuilt’s FAST BUILD system has already been successfully implemented in various projects across the country with hundreds of homes built already receiving rave reviews from Builders and Homeowners alike.
Come see us at IBS Las Vegas Booth SU 2805
www.insubuilt.com
Building tomorrow’s homes Today
