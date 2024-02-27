CHI RPM Transforms as VitalCare Sync, Revolutionizing Remote Patient Monitoring with Decades of Clinical Expertise

Rob Sanchez, MBA, RN

CHI RPM Transforms as VitalCare Sync, Revolutionizing the Remote Patient Monitoring Experience with Decades of Clinical Expertise

We are passionate about providing the best remote patient monitoring experience, enabling healthcare providers, including FQHCs, to deliver proactive, data-driven care that improves patient outcomes.” — Rob Sanchez, MBA, RN

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Cognitive Healthcare International (CHI) RPM, a leading provider of remote patient monitoring (RPM) solutions, unveiled its evolution as VitalCare Sync. This dynamic rebranding reflects the company's unwavering commitment to empowering both physician practices and Federally Qualified Health Clinics (FQHCs) with seamless, personalized, and effective RPM solutions, all backed by a team boasting over 50 years of combined clinical experience.

Elevating the RPM Experience for All:

Building upon the strong foundation established by CHI RPM, VitalCare Sync retains its dedication to delivering the highest quality RPM programs and services. The new name and branding symbolize a strategic shift towards an even more inclusive and patient-centric approach, emphasizing intuitive technology, collaborative care, and simplified workflows for providers of all sizes and patient populations.

Unwavering Mission with an Experienced Touch:

"Our core mission remains unchanged," stated Rob Sanchez, MBA, RN, Chief Business Development Officer, of VitalCare Sync. "We are passionate about providing the best possible remote patient monitoring experience, enabling healthcare providers of all types, including FQHCs, to deliver proactive, data-driven care that helps improve patient outcomes. VitalCare Sync represents the next chapter in our journey, one where we seamlessly connect and empower all stakeholders within the healthcare ecosystem, drawing upon the extensive clinical expertise of our leadership team. We are particularly excited to bridge the gap for FQHCs, offering them a much-needed program to serve their patient population effectively, thanks to the recent CMS approvals in 2024."

Decades of Expertise, Shaping the Future of an Inclusive RPM:

VitalCare Sync is led by physicians and nurses with over 50 years of combined clinical experience and over 10 years in the remote monitoring space. This deep understanding of both clinical needs and technological advancements positions VitalCare Sync uniquely to:

• Develop solutions tailored to specific patient populations and care settings.

• Provide evidence-based guidance and support to ensure successful program implementation.

• Anticipate and address evolving regulations and industry trends, ensuring accessibility for all.

Beyond Experience, a Full Service Turnkey Solution:

VitalCare Sync offers a comprehensive suite of RPM solutions, designed to seamlessly integrate with existing workflows and EHR systems, empowering providers to:

• Proactively manage chronic conditions, even for complex patients.

• Reduce hospital readmissions and healthcare costs.

• Improve patient engagement and satisfaction across all demographics.

About VitalCare Sync:

Visit VitalCareSync.com to learn more about the company's transformative approach to remote patient monitoring. Learn how you can set up an RPM program with no upfront costs and no additional staff burden. Join us in shaping the future of connected care, where patients and providers of all types thrive together.