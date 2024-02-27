Submit Release
Third European Medicines Agency (EMA) and MedTech Europe bilateral meeting, European Medicines Agency, Amsterdam, the Netherlands, 18 March 2024

This meeting between European Medicines Agency (EMA) and MedTech Europe is organised in the context of the EMA annual bilateral meetings with industry stakeholder organisations. The purpose of the meeting is to exchange views and promote dialogue on topics of common interest such as MedTech Europe priorities for 2024-2029; implementation of medical device, in vitro diagnostic regulations and EMA extended mandate, impact to Medical Device sector represented by legislative/policies EU proposals and other relevant initiatives.

