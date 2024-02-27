Human medicines European public assessment report (EPAR): Doptelet, avatrombopag, Date of authorisation: 20/06/2019, Revision: 6, Status: Authorised

Doptelet can only be obtained with a prescription. It is available as 20-mg tablets.

Treatment with Doptelet should start at least 10 days before the procedure. The dose is 2 or 3 tablets (depending on the platelet count at the start of treatment), daily for 5 days. A blood test on the day of the procedure is necessary to ensure that the platelet count is adequate and not unexpectedly high.

For more information about using Doptelet, see the package leaflet or contact your doctor or pharmacist.