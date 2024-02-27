Human medicines European public assessment report (EPAR): Zypadhera, olanzapine, Date of authorisation: 19/11/2008, Revision: 22, Status: Authorised

Zypadhera is given by deep injection into the buttock muscle by a doctor or nurse who has been trained in giving this type of injection.

Zypadhera is given at doses of 150, 210 or 300 mg every two weeks, or 300 or 405 mg every four weeks. The dose depends on the dose of olanzapine that the patient was previously taking by mouth. Patients should be monitored closely for signs of relapse (a return of symptoms) during the first one to two months of treatment, and the dose adjusted if necessary.

Zypadhera is not recommended for patients over 65 years of age. However, patients aged between 65 and 75 years or patients with kidney or liver problems may use Zypadhera if an effective and well tolerated dose of oral olanzapine has been found. A lower starting dose may be necessary in patients whose bodies may break olanzapine down slowly, such as those with moderate liver problems.

Zypadhera must not be injected into a vein or under the skin. In rare cases, patients receiving Zypadhera may experience symptoms of olanzapine overdose after injection if the medicine is accidentally injected into a vein. Symptoms of overdose include sedation (sleepiness) and delirium (confusion). Because patients should be monitored by qualified staff for these symptoms for at least three hours after injection, they should receive Zypadhera at a centre with the appropriate facilities to deal with a potential overdose. Patients who have symptoms of overdose should continue to be monitored until the symptoms have passed.