SecureSpace Announces Opening of New Self-Storage Facility in San Bernardino, CA

Redondo Beach, CA, Feb. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Continuing its expansion in Southern California, SecureSpace Self Storage today announced the grand opening of a new self-storage facility, SecureSpace San Bernardino , located in and serving the city of San Bernardino, California.

The newly-built Class A facility is strategically located at 1300 East Highland Ave and offers 87,365 square feet of storage, a majority being climate-controlled interior and climate-controlled drive-up units, with sizes ranging from 5’x5’ to 10’x40’. The facility sits on the heavily trafficked East Highland Avenue, near Interstate 210, making it highly accessible to the nearby densely populated residential areas, with a three-mile radius population of 159,000, more than half of whom are renters. The three-mile trade area is significantly undersupplied with 4.4 square feet per capita existing, far below the national average, and there are no new developments planned.

SecureSpace delivers its signature modern design in the Golden State – featuring an amenity-rich leasing office with free WiFi in the leasing office and loading area, an open concept workspace, packing supplies (including boxes, locks, and furniture covers for sale), and friendly staff. The facility is equipped with SecureSpace’s proprietary high-security platform – managed by our National Security Team – including AI-enabled cameras and sensors that provide a state-of-the-art security and monitoring platform.

“I am very happy to announce that SecureSpace San Bernardino is now open,” said SecureSpace Partner Paul Brown. “The nearby neighborhoods are in need of storage options, and we are proud to offer our state-of-the-art facilities in service of its residents.”

Residents may visit SecureSpace.com to calculate their storage size needs, see pictures, make a free reservation, or rent a unit online.





