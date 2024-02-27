February 27 - Drop Boxes for the 2024 Presidential Primary Election Available Statewide

State of Colorado

News Release State of Colorado

Department of State

1700 Broadway

Suite 550

Denver, CO 80290 Jena Griswold

Secretary of State Chris Beall

Deputy Secretary of State Media contacts

303-860-6903

Jack Todd - jack.todd@coloradosos.gov

Kailee Stiles - kailee.stiles@coloradosos.gov

Denver, February 27, 2024 - Drop boxes are now available to voters, in addition to the minimum number of voting centers. This year, over 153 voting centers and 418 drop boxes will be available for Colorado voters to submit their ballots for the March 5 Presidential Primary Election.

“Coloradans have hundreds of drop boxes and voting centers available to cast their ballots,” said Secretary Griswold. “I encourage every voter to make their voice heard in the 2024 Presidential Primary.”

It is too late to return a ballot by mail and ensure it is received by county election officials by March 5. Voters should return their ballot to a drop box or voting center. Coloradans can still register to vote, receive a ballot, and vote in-person at a voting center until 7 PM on Election Day. Voters can find their closest drop box or voting center at GoVoteColorado.gov.

Important information for Colorado voters:

Coloradans should always use trusted sources when searching for information on elections. Information from the Colorado Secretary of State’s Office is distributed via gov or www.GoVoteColorado.gov. Websites ending in “.gov” are government websites.

Voters can visit GoVoteColorado.gov and select “Contact my County Clerk” to ensure they are only visiting legitimate Colorado Clerk websites.

All Colorado voters can sign up to track their ballot from when it is sent to when it is counted using BallotTrax.

Eligible voters who wish to mail back their voted ballot should do so by February 26 to ensure it is received by their county election official by March 5. After February 26, voters should return their ballot to a drop box or voting center.

In-person voting on Election Day, Tuesday, March 5, will be available from 7:00 AM - 7:00 PM.

Important upcoming dates for the 2024 Presidential Primary Election in Colorado