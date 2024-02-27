February 27 - Drop Boxes for the 2024 Presidential Primary Election Available Statewide
News Release
Denver, February 27, 2024 - Drop boxes are now available to voters, in addition to the minimum number of voting centers. This year, over 153 voting centers and 418 drop boxes will be available for Colorado voters to submit their ballots for the March 5 Presidential Primary Election.
“Coloradans have hundreds of drop boxes and voting centers available to cast their ballots,” said Secretary Griswold. “I encourage every voter to make their voice heard in the 2024 Presidential Primary.”
It is too late to return a ballot by mail and ensure it is received by county election officials by March 5. Voters should return their ballot to a drop box or voting center. Coloradans can still register to vote, receive a ballot, and vote in-person at a voting center until 7 PM on Election Day. Voters can find their closest drop box or voting center at GoVoteColorado.gov.
Important information for Colorado voters:
- Coloradans should always use trusted sources when searching for information on elections. Information from the Colorado Secretary of State’s Office is distributed via gov or www.GoVoteColorado.gov. Websites ending in “.gov” are government websites.
- Voters can visit GoVoteColorado.gov and select “Contact my County Clerk” to ensure they are only visiting legitimate Colorado Clerk websites.
- All Colorado voters can sign up to track their ballot from when it is sent to when it is counted using BallotTrax.
- Eligible voters who wish to mail back their voted ballot should do so by February 26 to ensure it is received by their county election official by March 5. After February 26, voters should return their ballot to a drop box or voting center.
- In-person voting on Election Day, Tuesday, March 5, will be available from 7:00 AM - 7:00 PM.
Important upcoming dates for the 2024 Presidential Primary Election in Colorado
- Today, February 27 - The minimum number of required drop boxes must be open to accept mail ballots for the 2024 Presidential Primary Election.
- February 27 - March 5 – Suggested dates for all voters to submit ballots at VSPC or drop box, and not by mail.
- March 5 - Election Day. Eligible voters must submit their ballot or be in line to vote by 7:00 PM for their ballot to be counted. Ballots cast by military and overseas voters must be sent no later than 7:00 PM on Election Day and received close of business on the 8th day after the election (March 14).