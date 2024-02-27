Inky Dink Do Pickleball and the Prevent Cancer Foundation unite with a playful approach to prevention

Inky Dink Do Pickleball and Prevent Cancer team up to raise awareness against cancer prevention. Inky Dink Do Pickleball teams up with Prevent Cancer to create a limited edition pickleball apparel and accessory collection

Inky Dink Do, a pickleball apparel and accessories company is collaborating with the Prevent Cancer Foundation to raise awareness and support cancer prevention.

Together, we can make a real impact in the fight against cancer. By wearing Inky Dink Do Pickleball shirts and accessories, people aren't just making a fashion statement—they're joining a movement.” — Jessica Robinson

PARKLAND, FLORIDA, UNITED STATE, February 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Inky Dink Do, a pickleball apparel and accessories company infused with joy, is excited to announce a collaboration with the Prevent Cancer Foundation, the leading force in cancer prevention and early detection initiatives. Together they will raise awareness and money as a portion of sales from each special edition item will support cancer prevention and early detection efforts.

"We're thrilled to partner with the Prevent Cancer Foundation to enhance the way we approach cancer risk reduction," says Dawn Golberg. "With our fun-infused apparel and accessories, we hope to inspire people to prioritize their health while spreading joy and camaraderie."

Jessica Robinson adds, "Together, we can make a real impact in the fight against cancer. By wearing our shirts and accessories, people aren't just making a fashion statement—they're joining a movement. Each item is designed to serve as a conversation starter, igniting dialogues that could reshape perspectives and lead to meaningful choices.” As part of this collaboration, Inky Dink Do will showcase a limited-edition collection of pickleball-inspired shirts and accessories that feature edgy designs and conversation-starting slogans such as "Stay Shady," "Quit Dink'n Around," "Check Your Balls" and "Get Checked." The UV protectant shirts with UPF 30+ sun protection make a bold fashion statement and serve as a practical measure against the sun's harmful rays. From eye-catching graphics capturing the spirit of pickleball showdowns to witty slogans that challenge conventional thinking, each piece is designed to turn heads and spark meaningful discussions.

This collaboration is more than just fashion—it's about making a difference. Fifty percent of the profits sold from the Prevent Cancer collection will be donated to the Prevent Cancer Foundation, supporting their vital work in cancer prevention and early detection. By raising awareness and sparking conversations, Inky Dink Do and the Prevent Cancer Foundation aim to empower individuals to take control of their health and lead happier, healthier lives.

Dawn and Jessica, the duo behind Inky Dink Do, believe that laughter, camaraderie, and a dash of adventure make life truly remarkable. The idea for Inky Dink Do sparked when they recognized the need for chic, sun-protective shirts while enjoying a game of pickleball. As they both had pre-cancerous marks removed, their passion for safety runs deep. Now, they're teaming up with the Prevent Cancer Foundation to not only raise awareness about cancer prevention, but also infuse a bit of fun into the cause.

“We’re always looking for creative ways to spread our message, and sun-safe apparel for the fastest growing sport in the United States is such a great way to both reach and protect people,” said Jennifer Niyangoda, Prevent Cancer Foundation’s Vice President of Development and Marketing. “With its clever catchphrases and UV-protectant clothing, Inky Dink Do’s collection supports our organization’s vision of a world where cancer is preventable, detectable and beatable for all.”

Join Inky Dink Do and Prevent Cancer in this playful yet purposeful journey towards a healthier future. Let's come together, laugh a little louder, play a little harder, and contribute to the fight against cancer. You can support the cause and rock some stylish gear by visiting www.inkydinkdo.com. Stay connected and follow Inky Dink Do on Facebook, Instagram and TikToc for the latest updates and exclusive offers! Together, we can serve, dink and shield against cancer, one stylish pickleball shirt or accessory at a time.