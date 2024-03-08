Psychedelic Drugs Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Psychedelic Drugs Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company’s “Psychedelic Drugs Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the psychedelic drugs market size is predicted to reach $10.2 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.1%.

The growth in the psychedelic drugs market is due to the increase in the cases of mental illnesses. North America region is expected to hold the largest psychedelic drugs market share. Major players in the psychedelic drugs market include Pfizer Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Merck & Co Inc., AbbVie Inc., Novartis International AG, AstraZeneca PLC, Roche Holding AG.

Psychedelic Drugs Market Segments

• By Type: Lysergic Acid Diethylamide (LSD), Ketamine, Phencyclidine, Gamma Hydroxybutyric Acid (GHB), Salvia

• By Disease Indication: Depression, PTSD

• By Origin: Natural, Synthetic

• By Application: Treatment-Resistant Depression, Opiate addiction, Post- Traumatic Stress Disorder, Narcolepsy, Panic Disorders

• By Distribution Channel: Hospitals Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Online Pharmacy

• By Geography: The global psychedelic drugs market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Psychedelic drug refers to a group of psychoactive drugs that alter perception, mood, and thought processes. All the senses are affected by psychedelics, which change a person's thinking, perception of time, and emotions. These include chemicals such as Lysergic acid diethylamide (LSD) and plants such as peyote. These medications are used to treat a variety of brain conditions.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Psychedelic Drugs Market Characteristics

3. Psychedelic Drugs Market Trends And Strategies

4. Psychedelic Drugs Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Psychedelic Drugs Market Size And Growth

……

27. Psychedelic Drugs Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Psychedelic Drugs Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

