Psychedelic Drugs Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033
The Business Research Company has updated all its market reports with the latest information for the year 2024, projecting trends and forecasts until 2033
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Year End Offer By The Business Research Company - Get 33% Discount On Opportunities And Strategies Reports
The Business Research Company’s “Psychedelic Drugs Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the psychedelic drugs market size is predicted to reach $10.2 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.1%.
The growth in the psychedelic drugs market is due to the increase in the cases of mental illnesses. North America region is expected to hold the largest psychedelic drugs market share. Major players in the psychedelic drugs market include Pfizer Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Merck & Co Inc., AbbVie Inc., Novartis International AG, AstraZeneca PLC, Roche Holding AG.
Psychedelic Drugs Market Segments
• By Type: Lysergic Acid Diethylamide (LSD), Ketamine, Phencyclidine, Gamma Hydroxybutyric Acid (GHB), Salvia
• By Disease Indication: Depression, PTSD
• By Origin: Natural, Synthetic
• By Application: Treatment-Resistant Depression, Opiate addiction, Post- Traumatic Stress Disorder, Narcolepsy, Panic Disorders
• By Distribution Channel: Hospitals Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Online Pharmacy
• By Geography: The global psychedelic drugs market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Learn More On The Market By Requesting A Free Sample (Includes Graphs And Tables):
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=6345&type=smp
Psychedelic drug refers to a group of psychoactive drugs that alter perception, mood, and thought processes. All the senses are affected by psychedelics, which change a person's thinking, perception of time, and emotions. These include chemicals such as Lysergic acid diethylamide (LSD) and plants such as peyote. These medications are used to treat a variety of brain conditions.
Read More On The Psychedelic Drugs Global Market Report At:
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/psychedelic-drugs-global-market-report
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Psychedelic Drugs Market Characteristics
3. Psychedelic Drugs Market Trends And Strategies
4. Psychedelic Drugs Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Psychedelic Drugs Market Size And Growth
……
27. Psychedelic Drugs Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Psychedelic Drugs Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:
Gastrointestinal Drugs Global Market Report 2022
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/gastrointestinal-drug-global-market-report
Dermatology Drugs Global Market Report 2022
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/dermatology-drugs-global-market-report
Cardiovascular Drugs Global Market Report 2022
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/cardiovascular-drugs-global-market-report
Contact Information
The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/
Europe: +44 207 1930 708
Asia: +91 8897263534
Americas: +1 315 623 0293
Email: info@tbrc.info
Check out our:
LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company
Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheBusinessResearchCompany
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ
Blog: https://blog.tbrc.info/
Healthcare Blog: https://healthcareresearchreports.com/
Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model
Oliver Guirdham
The Business Research Company
+44 20 7193 0708
info@tbrc.info
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn