Family Health Tips for the Winter Season

PARSIPPANY, NEW JERSEY, USA, February 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With the winter season in full swing, it's not uncommon for one family member to come down with a cough or cold. But what may surprise many is that a recent survey has shown that within 48 hours of one family member getting sick, 60% of families report that everyone in the household falls ill as well. This alarming statistic highlights the importance of taking preventative measures to keep the whole family healthy.

Dr. Tania Elliott, a renowned family physician, shares some simple practices to keep the germs at bay and the illnesses away. She explains the "Sick Day Agenda" survey, shedding light on how families navigate the challenges of sickness in their homes. Plus, what steps to take when the first family member in the house starts to feel unwell. So, let's take charge of our health and make it a priority to keep our families healthy beyond just the winter season.

For more information, please visit https://delsym.com/.

