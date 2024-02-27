Operation Technology Digital Included on Inc. Magazine’s List of the Midwest Region’s Fastest-Growing Companies

Brad Fogel, CEO of Operation Technology located in Chicago, IL

Inc. magazine today revealed that Operation Technology Digital was included for the 3rd year in a row on it's annual Inc. 5000 Regionals list.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, February 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Inc. magazine today revealed that Operation Technology Digital is No. 157 on its fourth annual Inc. 5000 Regionals: Midwest list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing Midwest private companies, based in Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, South Dakota, and Wisconsin. Born of the annual Inc. 5000 franchise, this regional list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the Midwest economy’s most dynamic segment– its independent small businesses.

“Making our third consecutive appearance in the Inc. 5000 with a growth rate of 60% is a tremendous honor and a great reflection of what our team has accomplished for our customers in the past few years,” said Bradley Fogel, CEO of Operation Technology Digital. “This achievement is a testament to the dedication, innovation, and relentless drive of every member of our team. It's not just about the numbers; it's about the passion and resilience that propel us forward. Together, we've transformed challenges into opportunities and milestones into stepping stones towards even greater success. Here's to our unwavering commitment and the boundless possibilities that lie ahead.”

The companies on this list show a remarkable rate of growth across all industries in the Midwest region. Between 2020 and 2022, these 172 private companies had an average growth rate of 134.06 percent; by 2023, they’d also added 14,830 jobs and $24.5 billion to the region’s economy.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000 Regionals: Midwest, including company profiles can be found at inc.com/Midwest starting February 27, 2024. You’ll also find an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, metro area, and other criteria.

“The honorees in our Inc. 5000 network are the Who’s Who of private companies. They’re energizing regional economies as they engineer the future of their industries. Learn who they are and what they do — they’ll be impacting things for a while,” said Eric Hagerman, Special Projects Editor at Inc. Media.

Operation Technology is a leading marketing company in Chicago that specializes in SEO, small business web design and internet marketing services. Our small and mighty team of innovative, digital marketing experts delivers data-driven, personalized solutions at scale to increase engagement and fuel revenue growth.

