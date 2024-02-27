Key Players in Real World Evidence Solutions Market Set to Capitalize on Emerging Trends | CAGR of 13.7%

The global Real World Evidence Solutions Market size was valued at $1.4 billion in 2021, & is projected to reach $5 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 13.7%.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Real-world evidence (RWE) solutions refer to the use of real-world data (RWD) to generate evidence about the safety, effectiveness, and value of health interventions in real-world settings. RWD is data that is collected from a variety of sources, such as electronic health records (EHRs), claims databases, patient registries, and wearable devices. RWE solutions are becoming increasingly important as healthcare stakeholders seek to make informed decisions about the development, approval, and reimbursement of health interventions. The global Real World Evidence Solutions Market size was valued at $1.4 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $5 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 13.7% from 2022 to 2031.

RWE is different from the evidence generated through RCTs, which are designed to test the safety and efficacy of interventions under controlled conditions. RCTs have strict inclusion and exclusion criteria, and the study population is often not representative of the general population. In contrast, RWE includes a wider range of patients and can provide insights into how interventions perform in the real world. Overall, RWE solutions are an important tool for healthcare stakeholders to generate evidence about the safety, effectiveness, and value of health interventions in real-world settings.

Major market players covered in the report, such as -

• Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp.,

• Perkin Elmer Inc,

• Symphony Innovation LLC,

• Elevance Health Inc,

• Clinigen Group plc,

• Clarivate plc,

• Medpace Holding Corporation,

• IQVIA,

• Flatiron Health,

• IBM Corporation,

• ICON PLC,

• Oracle Corporation,

• Parexel International Corporation,

• Syneos Health Inc,

• SAS Institute Inc

Some examples of RWE solutions include:

1. Observational studies: Observational studies are studies that observe and analyze data collected from real-world sources, such as EHRs, claims databases, and patient registries. Observational studies can be used to generate evidence about the safety, effectiveness, and value of health interventions.

2. Comparative effectiveness research: Comparative effectiveness research (CER) is a type of observational study that compares the effectiveness of different healthcare interventions. CER can help healthcare stakeholders make informed decisions about which interventions are most effective for different patient populations.

3. Patient-centered outcomes research: Patient-centered outcomes research (PCOR) is a type of research that focuses on patient-centered outcomes, such as quality of life, functional status, and patient satisfaction. PCOR can help healthcare stakeholders make informed decisions about which interventions are most beneficial for patients.

4. Real-world data analytics: Real-world data analytics refers to the use of advanced analytics, such as machine learning and artificial intelligence, to analyze RWD. Real-world data analytics can help identify patterns and insights that may not be apparent in traditional clinical trials.

5. Patient-generated health data: Patient-generated health data (PGHD) refers to health data that is generated by patients, such as data from wearable devices and mobile health apps. PGHD can provide valuable insights into patients' health status and can be used to monitor the effectiveness of health interventions.

