Global Insulin Market Size to Surpass USD 41.63 Billion by 2033

The global insulin market size was valued at USD 28.33 billion in 2023 and is projected to surpass around USD 41.63 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 4.2% from 2023 to 2033.

Ottawa, Feb. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global insulin market size stood at USD 28.64 billion in 2024, grew to USD 29.10 billion in 2025, and is anticipated to reach around USD 38.95 billion by 2032, a study published by Towards Healthcare a sister firm of Precedence Research.



Report Highlights:

Analogs, lab-made versions, dominated the field in 2023 with a commanding 69.3% share.

Asia Pacific took the biggest slice of the pie in 2023, gobbling up 42.6% of the insulin market.

Rapid-acting insulin delivering a quick sugar blast will see the next decade's fastest growth (5.5%).



The global impact of diabetes is profound, affecting around 422 million individuals worldwide. The majority of those affected reside in low-income countries and middle-income countries, contributing to 1.5 million annual deaths. The prevalence of diabetes continues to rise, necessitating a growing demand for human insulin.

According to the World Health Organization, diabetes is a chronic disease that causes blindness, kidney failure, heart attacks, strokes and lower limb amputations. Diabetes prevalence is increasing globally, with over half a billion confirmed and over half a billion cases by 2021. Imagine your body as a busy city; glucose (sugar) is the fuel that keeps everything running smoothly. Insulin is like the traffic cop, directing the glucose to the cells needing energy. When someone has diabetes, it's like having traffic issues – either there's not enough insulin (the traffic cop is on break), or the insulin isn't doing its job correctly (the traffic cop is confused). Human insulin steps in as a superhero traffic cop. It's created in a lab but acts like our bodies naturally produce insulin. People with diabetes, instead of relying on their body's traffic cop, use injections of human insulin to get the glucose where it needs to go. So, it's like having a trustworthy substitute traffic cop to prevent traffic jams (high blood sugar) or empty roads (low blood sugar). This way, the city (your body) can function smoothly, and people with diabetes can do their daily activities without worrying about glucose chaos.

The research has primarily focused on the role of insulin in the onset and progression of pathological conditions and chronic diseases, such as diabetes.

Download a short version of this report @ https://www.towardshealthcare.com/personalized-scope/5101

According to the literature, insulin deficiency prevents cells from using glucose as energy. High glucose levels in the bloodstream cause hyperglycemia. Prolonged hyperglycemia causes diabetes mellitus and causes neurological damage as well as eye and kidney dysfunction. Similarly, a cell's inability to use glucose as an energy source due to a lack of insulin can cause it to rely solely on fat energy stores.

Effectively managing type 1 diabetes involves:

Imitating the actions of pancreatic beta cells

Recognizing when insulin is necessary

Administering it as needed



Insulin, a natural hormone, plays a vital role in addressing various conditions such as type 2 diabetes, gestational diabetes, and complications like diabetic ketoacidosis. Beyond that, insulin offers valuable support in critical illnesses to tackle hyperglycemia-related concerns proactively. Regarding elevated triglyceride levels, insulin steps in by boosting the formation of lipoprotein lipase, which aids in reducing triglyceride levels. This proves especially beneficial in cases of severe hypertriglyceridemia, where a rapid insulin infusion can swiftly bring down triglyceride concentrations, contributing to improved overall health outcomes.

Global Insulin Adoption

The increasing adoption of insulin analogs is driving advancements in the market. These analogs, designed to closely mimic normal human physiology, exhibit pharmacodynamics and pharmacokinetic profiles closer to regular insulin. Studies indicate faster onset and offset of insulin effects than regular human insulin.

Efforts are underway to enhance the effectiveness of insulin analogs, exemplified by the launch of products like PHEIVO. Notably, long-acting insulin analogs such as Detemir and Glargine offer benefits such as reduced variability, prolonged action duration, predictability, positive effects on weight, and fewer instances of hypoglycemia, especially during the night. These advantages contribute to the widespread use of analog insulin products globally.

You can place an order or ask any questions, please feel free to contact us at sales@towardshealthcare.com

Diabetes on the Rise

As more people are diagnosed with diabetes worldwide, there's a growing demand for insulin products. This surge is primarily due to the increasing prevalence of diabetes, a chronic condition that affects how the body uses insulin. Now, insulin is crucial for managing blood sugar levels, and with more individuals grappling with diabetes, the need for insulin has skyrocketed. Human insulin, made to resemble the insulin our bodies naturally produce, plays a crucial role in helping people with diabetes regulate their blood sugar. This uptick in demand isn't just a random occurrence—it's a direct result of the widespread occurrence of diabetes. As healthcare professionals work to meet the insulin needs of a larger diabetic population, the global insulin market is experiencing significant growth to keep pace with the global health challenge posed by diabetes.

Additionally, Pharmaceutical companies are continually innovating to meet the diverse needs of diabetic patients. The market has seen the development of different formulations, including long-acting and rapid-acting insulin, to provide more customized and effective treatment options. The growing prevalence of diabetes also underscores the importance of raising awareness about the condition and promoting a healthy lifestyle. Government, healthcare organizations, and communities are working together to implement preventive measures and improve access to diabetes education and care.

Some Notable CDC Highlights

Approximately 38.4 million folks in the US, which is around 11.6% of the population, have diabetes. Out of these, about 29.7 million have been diagnosed, including 29.4 million adults. Surprisingly, there are 8.7 million undiagnosed cases, making up 22.8% of undiagnosed adults. Now, when it comes to prediabetes, a whopping 97.6 million individuals aged 18 and above are dealing with it, making up about 38% of the adult population. If we focus on the 65 and older crowd, 27.2 million of them or nearly 48.8%, are navigating the territory of prediabetes. Stay informed and take care.

In 2021, the Tenth edition of the IDF Diabetes Atlas predicts that the number of people with diabetes will increase in the coming years. Many individuals, more than 9 million worldwide, are dealing with type 1 diabetes, where daily insulin is crucial for managing blood sugar levels. Approximately 10% of all diabetes cases are type 1, leading to a growing demand for human insulin globally and contributing to the market's expansion in the foreseeable future.

Affordability Constraints

The paragraph highlights how the cost of human insulin is a key factor holding back its market growth. Imagine insulin as a lifeline for people with diabetes, and as more people need it, there's a struggle to produce enough without making it too expensive. Balancing the increasing demand with the need to keep insulin affordable is like walking a tightrope. An article from Pharma Boardroom highlights that India faces a challenge in lacking a proper reimbursement system for drugs, medical devices, and biologics. Instead, a significant portion of these expenses is covered out-of-pocket by individuals. Additionally, the market's growth is hindered by a notable number of undiagnosed diabetes cases in underdeveloped countries. This points to improved healthcare infrastructure and awareness to foster overall market development.

Think of it like this: making insulin involves various expenses, from production to meeting regulations. As more folks need insulin, ensuring it's available to everyone becomes a puzzle. The challenge lies in figuring out how to produce sufficient insulin without letting the costs. It's not just about making the insulin; it's about ensuring everyone who needs it can get it without breaking the bank. That's the intricate dance of factors in ensuring human insulin stays accessible to those who rely on it.

Expansion in New and Improved Versions in Insulin Sources

The market for human insulin is getting a boost because of new and improved versions of both human insulin and its analogues. These developments are making it easier to manage diabetes. Human insulin is a crucial hormone that helps control blood sugar levels, and now, it's getting upgrades through analogs—these are like synthetic copies of the body's natural insulin.

Over the last five years, there's been a noticeable increase in the popularity of analog insulin. And now, with the recent introduction of generic insulin, the growth of the analog insulin market is expected to get an extra boost.

For Instance,

In January 2020, Novo Nordisk A/S rolled out generic versions of NovoLog and Novolog mix, offering them a whopping 50.0% discount compared to their branded counterparts. This move will make these insulin options more accessible and affordable for people who need them.





These improvements lead to better and more user-friendly options, making treatments more effective. Ongoing research and development efforts are not just meeting the needs of people with diabetes but also helping the global insulin market grow overall. This positive impact is felt in healthcare and the lives of those dealing with diabetes.

Customize this study as per your requirement @ https://www.towardshealthcare.com/customization/5101

Geographical Landscape

The geographical landscape of the global insulin market is diverse, with significant trends and variations across regions. In developed countries, a mature and well-established market for human insulin is driven by a higher prevalence of diabetes and a greater awareness of advanced treatment options. North America and Europe, for example, boast substantial market shares due to their healthcare infrastructure and emphasis on innovation.

On the other hand, emerging economies in Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Africa are witnessing a growing demand for human insulin. Factors like population growth, lifestyle changes, and increasing healthcare awareness contribute to this expansion. In these regions, improving economic conditions also plays a role, allowing more individuals to afford diabetes management.

Overall, economic, demographic, and healthcare factors influence the global insulin market, creating a dynamic landscape with varying opportunities and challenges worldwide.

Browse More Insights of Towards Healthcare:

Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape of the global insulin market is dynamic and characterized by several key players striving for innovation and market share. These industry giants often engage in strategic collaborations, acquisitions, and product launches to strengthen their positions. Additionally, the market sees the emergence of newer entrants and biotech firms, contributing to increased competition and fostering innovation. Factors influencing competition include product efficacy, pricing strategies, regulatory compliance, and the ability to adapt to evolving technologies. As the demand for advanced diabetes management solutions grows, companies focus on developing novel formulations, delivery methods, and personalized treatment options. The competitive landscape is further shaped by regional variations, with companies adapting their strategies to meet the specific needs and regulatory requirements of different markets. Overall, the global insulin market reflects a competitive environment driven by a constant pursuit of excellence in research, development, and market expansion.

Recent Breakthroughs in the Field

In April 2022, Biocion secured a 3-year, USD 90 million contract from the Ministry of Health in Malaysia for supplying Insugen, its recombinant human insulin. This move bolstered Biocion's presence in emerging markets like Malaysia.

Biocion secured a 3-year, USD 90 million contract from the Ministry of Health in Malaysia for supplying Insugen, its recombinant human insulin. This move bolstered Biocion's presence in emerging markets like Malaysia. In February 2022, Biocon joined forces with Viatris Inc. to acquire Viatris' biosimilar business, enhancing Biocon's research and development capabilities.

Biocon joined forces with Viatris Inc. to acquire Viatris' biosimilar business, enhancing Biocon's research and development capabilities. In November 2021, Biocon partnered with the Research Society for the Study of Diabetes in India (RSSDI) to introduce a comprehensive care program for type 1 diabetic patients, contributing to maintaining a positive brand image in the market.



Market Players



Eli Lilly

Novo Nordisk

Sanofi

Boehringer Ingelheim

Biocon

Lupin Ltd.

Wockhardt Ltd.

Becton, Dickinson and Company

B. Braun SE



Market Segment

By Drug Type

Rapid-Acting

Short-Acting

Intermediate-Acting

Premixed Long-Acting

By Source

Human Insulin

Insulin Analog

By Application

Type 1 Diabetes

Type 2 Diabetes

Gestational Diabetes



By Delivery Device

Vials and Syringes

Insulin Pens

Others



By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

The Middle East and Africa



Acquire our comprehensive analysis today @ https://www.towardshealthcare.com/price/5101

You can place an order or ask any questions, please feel free to contact us at sales@towardshealthcare.com

Explore the comprehensive statistics and insights on healthcare industry data and its associated segmentation: Get a Subscription

About Us

Towards Healthcare is a leading global provider of technological solutions, clinical research services, and advanced analytics to the healthcare sector, committed to forming creative connections that result in actionable insights and creative innovations. We are a global strategy consulting firm that assists business leaders in gaining a competitive edge and accelerating growth. We are a provider of technological solutions, clinical research services, and advanced analytics to the healthcare sector, committed to forming creative connections that result in actionable insights and creative innovations.

Web: https://www.towardshealthcare.com

Browse our Brand-New Journal@ https://www.towardspackaging.com

Browse our Consulting Website@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com

For Latest Update Follow Us: https://www.linkedin.com/company/towards-healthcare