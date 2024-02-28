Uniting Forces: Junaid Family Foundation Chairman Forges Partnerships to Tackle Maternal Health Challenges in Pakistan
Chairman of the Junaid Family Foundation has been making pivotal moves towards improving maternal health and addressing nutritional deficiencies in Pakistan.BEACHWOOD, OHIO, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mr. Ansir Junaid, Chairman of the Junaid Family Foundation (JFF), has been making pivotal moves towards improving maternal health and addressing nutritional deficiencies in Pakistan, convening high-level meetings with government officials, international organizations, and philanthropic leaders. In a recent trip to Pakistan, Mr. Junaid pushed discussions focused on the urgent need to enhance access to multiple micronutrient supplements (MMS) across the country.
The Junaid Family Foundation, known for its commitment to healthcare initiatives, has taken a proactive stance in addressing the pressing challenges facing maternal and child health in Pakistan. Recognizing JFF’s critical role of collaboration, Mr. Junaid initiated dialogues with key stakeholders, including the Minister of Health and the President of Pakistan, to garner support and drive policy reforms.
During the meetings, participants deliberated on strategies to expand access to MMS, which is essential for combating malnutrition and reducing negative maternal and child birth outcomes. Despite the proven efficacy of MMS , access to these supplements still remains limited in many regions of Pakistan. Mr. Junaid emphasized the importance of scaling up interventions to reach pregnant women in every province of Pakistan. He stressed the need for concerted efforts from both government and non-governmental entities to ensure the widespread and continuous availability of MMS.
Furthermore, the discussions extended to partnerships with international organizations committed to global health, including UNICEF and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. These organizations play instrumental roles in providing technical expertise and resources to enhance programs like MMS distribution in developing countries.
The meetings culminated in a consensus on the need for a multi-sectoral approach, combining high-level policy reforms, community engagement, and innovative solutions to achieve effective and sustainable progress in the field of maternal health. Key action points included:
1. Strengthening healthcare infrastructure and service delivery techniques for effective distribution of MMS.
2. Enhancing education and public awareness campaigns to underpin the necessity of comprehensive maternal health care for every woman in Pakistan.
3. Mobilizing resources and nurturing partnerships with international leaders and organizations to support initiatives aimed at improving maternal and child birth outcomes.
4. Enhancing the donation of MMS from JFF and Kirk Humanitarian to 2+ million bottles by the end of 2024 .
The meetings marked another significant step forward in the journey towards achieving sustainable maternal and child health improvements in Pakistan. With the joint efforts of government leaders, international organizations, and grassroots initiatives like the Junaid Family Foundation, there is renewed hope for a future where every mother and child in Pakistan receives access to essential healthcare and nutrition to live long, thriving lives.
The Junaid Family Foundation works both locally in Cleveland, Ohio and internationally in Pakistan. Through various initiatives focusing on healthcare & development, education, equity & diversity, and civic engagement, JFF seeks to transform generational poverty and sow seeds of future prosperity. Stay updated on JFF’s work through our website and LinkedIn.
Julie Novario
Junaid Family Foundation
jnovario@junaidfamilyfoundation.org