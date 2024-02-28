Building Better Futures: CIHI Tool Auctions and Plane Wellness Join Forces for Mental Wellness
Joining Forces for Mental Health: A Tale of Vintage Tools and Compassionate Hearts
By harnessing the power of woodworking and community support, we are paving the way for a brighter, more hopeful future for individuals struggling with mental health issues.”NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Can I Have It Vintage Tool Auction, a thriving Facebook community boasting over 18,000 members passionate about vintage hand tools, is thrilled to announce its partnership with Plane Wellness, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization dedicated to helping individuals with documented physical or mental health challenges and veterans with disability ratings.
This partnership marks a significant milestone in the realm of mental health advocacy, as it brings together two entities committed to empowering individuals through the transformative power of woodworking. Plane Wellness specializes in using woodworking as a therapeutic hobby to aid those suffering from mental illness, offering online classes and project tool kits to support individuals on their journey towards improved mental wellness.
In a recent fundraising initiative, the Can I Have It Vintage Tool Auction sold nearly 400 entries for a chance to win coveted woodworking tools, including a premium chisel set by Ashley Illes, a sought-after Clifton hand plane, and a set of custom mallets by Steven Lee. The proceeds from this endeavor will directly contribute to Plane Wellness's initiatives, furthering their mission of Woodworking for Mental health.
"We are more than just a buy-sell group; we are a global community united by our passion for creativity and our dedication to helping others in need," emphasized by Anthony Cimaglia the Leader of CIHI. "By harnessing the power of woodworking and community support, we are paving the way for a brighter, more hopeful future for individuals struggling with mental health issues.”
Eric O'Grey, a generous donor and member of the Can I Have It Vintage Tool Auction community, shared his motivations behind contributing to Plane Wellness: "Jamie’s vision is to help people with mental problems and veterans with disability ratings to better adapt to life through woodworking. I’m on the board of this organization and am so impressed with what Jamie is doing that I want to help seed Plane Wellness by donating these fine items from my collection.”
As the CIHI Vintage Tool Auction continues to foster a community of enthusiasts, collectors, and resellers passionate about vintage hand tools, it also serves as a vital platform for promoting awareness and appreciation of traditional woodworking tools. The auction's engaged community, comprised of individuals with diverse interests in hand tools, exemplifies the power of collective action in making a positive impact on mental health and well-being.
Who is Plane Wellness?