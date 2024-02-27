FEMA Approves $6.7M for Hurricane Ian Debris Removal in Fort Myers, Punta Gorda

FEMA has approved more than $6.7 million in grant funding to reimburse Fort Myers and Punta Gorda for debris removal expenses after Hurricane Ian.

The storm left extensive debris, resulting in a threat to public health and safety. FEMA has approved $4,212,798 in federal funding to the city of Fort Myers and $2,550,889 to the city of Punta Gorda, for debris removal operations as a direct result of Hurricane Ian.

FEMA’s Public Assistance program provides grants to state, local, territorial and tribal governments, and certain private nonprofit organizations, including houses of worship, so communities can quickly respond to and recover from major disasters or emergencies.

Applicants work with FEMA to develop projects and scopes of work. FEMA obligates funding for projects to the Florida Division of Emergency Management after final approval. Once a project is obligated, FDEM works closely with applicants to complete the grant process and begin making payments. FDEM has procedures in place designed to ensure grant funding is provided to local communities as quickly as possible.

For the latest information on Florida’s recovery from Hurricane Ian, visit floridadisaster.org/infoand fema.gov/disaster/4673. Follow FEMA on X, formerly Twitter, at twitter.com/femaregion4 and at facebook.com/fema.