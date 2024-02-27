MDC to hold pond management workshop for landowners March 26 at East Central College in Union

Body

UNION, Mo.—Having a pond on your property can enhance its natural appeal and bring opportunities for fishing and wildlife watching. If you’re a landowner and have questions about building a new pond, or managing an existing pond on your property, the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) can help.

MDC invites landowners to attend a free Pond Management workshop Tuesday, March 26, from 6 – 9 p.m. in Franklin County at East Central College, located at 350 Audrey Lane in Union. The workshop will be held at Training Center Room A.

This MDC pond management workshop will help landowners make the most of their private lakes or ponds. It will offer a chance to learn best practices for building and maintaining a healthy pond on your property. Participants will learn directly from MDC experts in fisheries management.

The workshop is designed to cover a wide variety of topics including site selection, pond construction, fish stocking, fish habitat and management, controlling aquatic vegetation and pond watersheds, maintenance tips, and dealing with nuisance wildlife.

The Pond Management workshop is free, but space is limited. Advanced online registration is required at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/483.

Stay informed of MDC latest programs by going to the MDC St. Louis regional events page at https://short.mdc.mo.gov/ZP6.