Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,697 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 426,919 in the last 365 days.

MDC to hold pond management workshop for landowners March 26 at East Central College in Union

Body

UNION, Mo.—Having a pond on your property can enhance its natural appeal and bring opportunities for fishing and wildlife watching. If you’re a landowner and have questions about building a new pond, or managing an existing pond on your property, the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) can help.

MDC invites landowners to attend a free Pond Management workshop Tuesday, March 26, from 6 – 9 p.m. in Franklin County at East Central College, located at 350 Audrey Lane in Union.  The workshop will be held at Training Center Room A.

This MDC pond management workshop will help landowners make the most of their private lakes or ponds.  It will offer a chance to learn best practices for building and maintaining a healthy pond on your property. Participants will learn directly from MDC experts in fisheries management.

The workshop is designed to cover a wide variety of topics including site selection, pond construction, fish stocking, fish habitat and management, controlling aquatic vegetation and pond watersheds, maintenance tips, and dealing with nuisance wildlife. 

The Pond Management workshop is free, but space is limited. Advanced online registration is required at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/483.

Stay informed of MDC latest programs by going to the MDC St. Louis regional events page at  https://short.mdc.mo.gov/ZP6.

You just read:

MDC to hold pond management workshop for landowners March 26 at East Central College in Union

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more