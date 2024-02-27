Submit Release
National Black 2SLGBTQI+ Futures Summit in Ottawa, Canada

OTTAWA, Feb. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Enchanté Network is proud to present the inaugural National Black 2SLGBTQI+ Futures Summit, the first-ever event of its kind in Canada. The summit will gather hundreds of Black 2SLGBTQ+ individuals and organizations to engage in crucial discussions addressing anti-hate and discrimination faced by Black queer, trans, and gender non-conforming individuals. This groundbreaking summit is taking place at the prestigious National Arts Centre, March 1-3, 2024.

Media is invited to attend the following events:

Event: The Back to Our Roots Report Release
Date: Saturday, March 2nd, 2024, O’Born Room, NAC
Time: 10:00am-10:45am
Details: The Back to Our Roots Report is the findings of an extensive consultation process, launched in March 2023, that heard from over 400 Black 2SLBGTQI+ individuals across Canada. The goal was to identify existing gaps and barriers in the areas of community and connection, employment and education, healthcare, housing, and safety. Among the many results, the survey showed 70% of Black 2SLGBTQI+ respondents experienced hate crimes.

Event: Building Black 2SLGBTQI+ Futures Policy Panel
Date: Sunday, March 3rd, 2024, O’Born Room, NAC
Time: 9:20am-10:20am
Details: This panel discussion will focus on government policies that impact Black 2SLGBTQI+ individuals. In attendance will be Deputy Premier of Manitoba Uzoma Asagwara, NDP MP Blake Desjarlais, and NDP MPP Jill Andrew.

Interview availability immediately following report release and policy panel with:

  • Tyler Boyce, President & CEO, The Enchanté Network
  • Lady Phyll, CEO, UK Black Pride
  • Interviews with intersectional regional/local Canadian spokespeople also available upon request.

The Enchanté Network is Canada’s largest network of 2SLGBTQI+ organizations.

CONTACT:
For media inquiries, please contact:
Annette Goerner
Director of Public Relations, spark*advocacy
annette@sparkadvocacy.ca
613-818-6941

Join us at the National Black 2SLGBTQI+ Futures Summit for impactful conversations, meaningful connections, and a transformative experience.


