FamilyWell’s Oversubscribed $4.3M Seed Round Led by .406 Ventures

The startup is making it easier for new mothers to access mental health care by integrating support directly into Obstetric practices

Boston, MA, Feb. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FamilyWell Health has secured $4.3 million in seed financing to solve the maternal mental health crisis. This milestone marks the company’s first round of institutional capital and is led by .406 Ventures, with participation from GreyMatter Capital and Mother Ventures. FamilyWell will continue to scale throughout New England and the funding will enable the company to expand nationally.

“Given our team’s deep experience backing innovative behavioral health and women’s health companies, we had been looking at this intersection for quite some time,” said Payal Divakaran, partner at .406 Ventures. “FamilyWell offers an elegant solution that is a win-win for all stakeholders, including obstetric practices. Dr. Gaulton and her team have built an incredible, mission-driven company poised to address a critical need in women’s mental health.”

New mothers face dire maternal mental health challenges, with a staggering 1 in 5 U.S. women suffering from postpartum depression. Individuals who seek treatment typically wait for months to be seen by a mental health provider and instead turn to their obstetricians, who are often hesitant to screen for mental health conditions knowing there is a shortage of therapists and psychiatrists.

“I had difficulty finding support when I experienced postpartum depression and have cared for countless new moms struggling to access mental health care during one of the most vulnerable periods of their lives,” said Dr. Jessica Gaulton, Founder and CEO of FamilyWell. “My experience, both as a survivor and as a practicing neonatologist, inspired me to start FamilyWell to provide equitable, affordable, and accessible mental healthcare for new mothers.”

FamilyWell is tackling these issues by integrating comprehensive mental health services directly into OB practices, providing pregnant and postpartum patients specialized support for depression, anxiety, and other perinatal mental health concerns. The FamilyWell approach combines a best-in-class clinical model with the deep understanding that comes from personal experiences, as the company was built from the ground up by mothers who have overcome their own mental health struggles during and after pregnancy.

By partnering with OB providers, FamilyWell increases access to mental health support for pregnant and postpartum individuals where and when they need it. FamilyWell patients typically access insurance-covered coaching and therapy in less than one week, avoiding the 6-12 month wait times.

“When you’re pregnant or caring for a newborn, you can't afford to wait months for help,” said Dr. Melissa Sherman, Medical Director and Obstetrician at Essex OB/GYN Associates, a FamilyWell customer. “With FamilyWell, patients get help within days and have ongoing support through one of the biggest transitions of their lives.”





About FamilyWell Health FamilyWell Health is a tech-enabled behavioral health company that integrates specialized mental health services including coaching, therapy, and psychiatry into OB/GYN practices. Its comprehensive program includes in-person and virtual care and an on-demand text support line with live peer coaches for accessible emotional support. For more information, visit familywellhealth.com. Follow us on LinkedIn and IG.

