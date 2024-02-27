Serco partners with Advanced ATC to deliver training and mentoring for Air Traffic Control students

Herndon, Virginia, Feb. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Serco has partnered with Advanced ATC (AATC) to provide recruiting and training to prospective air traffic controller candidates through a newly established mentoring program. The Air Traffic Control (ATC) certification program is offered exclusively at AATC Academies. This program will take successful Air Traffic Control students to the next step in employment with Serco in this one-of-a-kind partnership.

During the training all Serco mentored candidates will be trained by AATC instructors using Serco standard operating procedures. Upon successful completion of the ATC certification program, and final Serco review, the candidates will be offered employment at one of the their ATC facilities.

In the United States, Serco currently supports 61 Air Traffic Control towers in 11 western states, including: Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. Serco's experience includes managing the safe and efficient movement of commercial, general aviation and military aircraft on the airport and in the airspace surrounding the airport. The Company also provides risk management, quality assurance and program management to meet FAA service standards and quality metrics. Serco utilizes its Aviation Safety Management System to improve safety and mitigate risks in the National Airspace System. The company has also been honored with the prestigious Willie F. Card Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) Contract Tower Award at towers in Lewiston, ID, Phoenix-Mesa Gateway, AZ, Jackson Hole, WY, Goodyear, AZ, and San Luis Obispo, CA.

Internationally, Serco is one of the largest contracted providers of Air Navigation Services worldwide. The Company is responsible for more than 960,000 cubic miles of airspace and handles more than seven million aircraft movements a year. Serco employs more than 700 air traffic control specialists at over 80 airports - located in the U.S., U.K. and Middle East - who help maintain flight safety.

Serco Inc: Serco Inc. is a leading provider of professional, technology, engineering, and management services. The Company advises, designs, integrates, and delivers solutions that transform how clients achieve their missions. Through a customer-first approach, robust portfolio of services, and global experience Serco responds with solutions that achieve outcomes with value. Headquartered in Herndon, Virginia, Serco Inc. has approximately 9,000 employees and annual revenue of $1.6 billion. Serco Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Serco Group plc, a $5 billion international business that helps transform government and public services around the world. More information about Serco can be found at www.serco.com.

Advanced ATC: Advanced ATC, established in 2008, utilizes experts in the air traffic control field, validated curriculum and courseware, and state-of-the-art simulation technology ensuring “world class” ATC (air traffic control) training is provided to our students.

Tim Neun Serco 7032636773 tim.neun@serco-na.com