DOZR Appoints Kathryn Kennedy as Chief Growth Officer, Igniting Next Phase of Expansion

DOZR Poised to Revolutionize Construction Industry with Innovative Online Rental Marketplace and Accelerated Expansion Strategy

Kitchener, ON, Feb. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DOZR, a leading online marketplace for heavy equipment rentals, is delighted to announce the appointment of Kathryn Kennedy as Chief Growth Officer. Kathryn brings a wealth of experience in driving customer growth and acquisition strategies, having previously held senior leadership positions at renowned companies such as Wayfair, Zulily, Amazon, and Expedia.

In her new capacity, Kathryn will spearhead DOZR's strategic growth initiatives, leveraging her proven expertise to accelerate the company's market presence and revenue growth. With a proven track record of driving exponential growth in highly competitive markets, Kathryn's strategic vision and leadership will play a pivotal role in accelerating DOZR’s expansion efforts.

Prior to joining DOZR, Kathryn served as the Head of Global Customer Growth & Acquisition at Wayfair, where she led initiatives that significantly enhanced customer acquisition and retention strategies. Her tenure at Zulily, Amazon, and Expedia further underscores her dynamic leadership and profound understanding of e-commerce dynamics and consumer behavior.

"We are thrilled to welcome Kathryn Kennedy to the DOZR team as our Chief Growth Officer," said Kevin Forestell, CEO of DOZR. "Kathryn's exceptional track record in driving growth and her deep understanding of customer acquisition strategies make her the ideal leader to spearhead our expansion efforts. Her insights and expertise will be invaluable as we continue to scale our business and deliver exceptional value to our customers."

Kathryn Kennedy commented, "I am excited to join DOZR at such a pivotal moment in its growth trajectory. The company has already established itself as a leader in the heavy equipment rental space, and I look forward to working with the talented team to unlock new opportunities and drive sustainable growth. Together, we will leverage data-driven strategies and innovative approaches to further enhance the customer experience and solidify DOZR's position as the preferred choice for heavy equipment rentals."

Kathryn Kennedy's appointment marks a significant milestone for DOZR as the company continues to innovate and expand its footprint in the construction equipment rental market. With Kathryn's leadership, DOZR is poised to accelerate its growth and deliver unparalleled value to customers and partners alike.

###

About DOZR:

DOZR is the leading online heavy equipment rental marketplace, connecting contractors, construction companies, and individuals with the equipment they need to get the job done. With a vast network of trusted equipment suppliers and a user-friendly platform, DOZR streamlines the equipment rental process, offering convenience, reliability, and cost-effectiveness to customers across North America.

For more information about DOZR, please visit DOZR.com.

Attachments

Erin Stephenson DOZR 1-844-556-8464 media@dozr.com