CentralReach Listed in Inc. Magazine’s Southeast Region’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies

Leader in Autism and IDD Care software continues to grow to meet increasing demand for services, helping customers and patients unlock potential.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Feb. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inc. magazine today shared its fourth annual Inc. 5000 Regionals: Southeast list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing Southeast private companies, naming CentralReach, the leading provider of Autism and IDD software, as a regional honoree. Born of the annual Inc. 5000 franchise, this regional list represents a unique look at the most successful companies based in South Carolina, Kentucky, Tennessee, Georgia, Arkansas, Alabama, Mississippi, Louisiana, Florida, and Puerto Rico, within the Southeast economy’s most dynamic segment – its independent small businesses.

CentralReach provides the leading software and services platform to help children and adults diagnosed with autism and related IDDs - and those who serve them - unlock potential, achieve better outcomes, and live more independent lives. The company offers purpose-built solutions for all the settings where care and learning are provided - in homes, clinics, schools, and the workplace.

The companies on this list show a remarkable rate of growth across all industries in the Southeast region. Between 2020 and 2022, these 223 private companies had an average growth rate of 166.43 percent; by 2023, they’d also added 20,496 jobs and $8.8 billion to the region’s economy.

“The honorees in our Inc. 5000 network are the Who’s Who of private companies. They’re energizing regional economies as they engineer the future of their industries. Learn who they are and what they do — they’ll be impacting things for a while,” said Eric Hagerman, Special Projects Editor at Inc. Media.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000 Regionals: Southeast, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, metro area, and other criteria, can be found at inc.com/Southeast.

About CentralReach

CentralReach is the leading provider of Autism and IDD Care Software, providing the only complete, end-to-end software and services platform that helps children and adults diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) and related intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD) - and those who serve them - unlock potential, achieve better outcomes, and live more independent lives. With its roots in Applied Behavior Analysis, the company is revolutionizing how the lifelong journey of autism and IDD care is enabled at home, school, and work with powerful and intuitive solutions purpose-built for each care setting.

Trusted by more than 175,000 professionals globally, CentralReach is committed to ongoing product advancement, market-leading industry expertise, world-class client satisfaction, and support of the autism and IDD community to propel autism and IDD care into a new era of excellence. For more information, please visit CentralReach.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter.

