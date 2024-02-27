Pallas Athena Women's Fighting Championship offers ultimate pay-per-view experience for global MMA fans

Thrilling fights and unmatched action: Pay-per-view for PAWFC III available for purchase at Millions.co



UFC legend Chuck Liddell to present Pallas Athena championship belt

CALGARY, Alberta, Feb. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The countdown is on for Pallas Athena Women’s Fighting Championship’s (Pallas Athena or PAWFC) biggest event of the year, PAWFC III. On March 9, 2024, the world’s best female mixed-martial arts (MMA) fighters will enter the ring in Calgary, Canada, to battle for the title belt. Pallas Athena is offering pay-per-view on Millions.co so fans across the globe can witness this history-making event.

“We are here to push the envelope on women’s mixed martial arts in Alberta, throughout Canada and beyond and PAWFC III is going to be one of our greatest events both in-person and online,” says Jennica Wheeler, COO, PAWFC. “PAWFC III is all about celebrating our female fighters and providing them with a stage to showcase their talents.”

The Flyweight Title Match will feature Larissa Mayara Carvalho (Brazil) versus Kate Bacik (UK). In the Bantamweight division, Danielle “Dropbear” Curtis (Australia) will be pitted against Alexis “Lexi” Rook (UK). With a title belt on the line, there will be several Pro match ups including Gillian Goh (Indonesia) versus Shawna Ram (Canada) and Khaya MacKillop (Canada) versus Ju Jitsu specialist Miranda “She-Hulk” Barber (USA). Regan Gowing (Canada) and Maria Nella (Greece) will clash in an Atomweight match and the PAWFC MMA Amateur Fight will be between Sosha Rockwood (USA) and Robyn Dunne (Canada) and Oceane Samson (France) versus Kerensky Fernandes (UK).

Additionally, viewers will see guest appearances from icons Chuck Liddell, MMA pioneer and former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion, who will deliver the title belt to the ring as well as Cris Cyborg, the only Grand Slam Champion in the history of women's MMA, and celebrity commentator Felicia Spencer, former Invicta FC Featherweight Champion.

“It’s exciting to witness the growth of women’s MMA, especially in Calgary, which is allowing us to provide an opportunity for female fighters to showcase their abilities in the cage”, Chuck Liddell, former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion. “Pallas Athena provides a solid platform for these women to demonstrate their passion and heart, bringing women’s MMA to the forefront of combat sports.”

With the growth of women's MMA, Pallas Athena recently announced the addition of Muay Thai to Calgary’s championship event. Viewers will get to see unforgettable Pro Muay Thai match ups between Victoria Bogden versus Brenda Vargas and Stephanie Quigg versus Chara Dimitoula. PAWFC will also feature amateur Muay Thai fights between Sahez Lohat versus Ami Lyczewski.

PAWFC III is a must-see event for MMA fans, where incredible fighters will put their bodies, reputations and title belts on the line. For more information or to watch on pay-per-view visit Millions.co. In-person tickets are also available for purchase at Showpass.

For more information about Pallas Athena Women’s Fighting Championship, please visit https://pawfc.com.

About Pallas Athena Women’s Fighting Championship

Pallas Athena Women’s Fighting Championship is the first professional all-women mixed martial arts corporation in Western Canada and is in line to become the #1 all-women MMA league in North America. Our fundamental core mission is to provide a platform for female athletes to experience professional success in the sport of MMA, while building a better industry for future athletes. Pallas Athena hosts competitive sporting events that showcase the best professional MMA fights from across Canada and the world.

